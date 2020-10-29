EcoGraf : Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report September 2020

BUSINESS STRATEGY

EcoGraf is building a vertically integrated business to produce high purity graphite for the lithium-ion battery and advanced manufacturing markets. Over US$25 million has been invested to date to create two highly attractive, development ready graphite businesses.

The first new state-of-the-artEcoGraf processing facility in Western Australia will manufacture spherical graphite products for export to Asia, Europe and North America using a superior, environmentally responsible purification technology to provide customers with sustainably produced, high performance battery anode graphite. Subsequently, the battery graphite production base will be expanded to include additional processing facilities in Europe and North America to support the global transition to clean, renewable energy in the coming decade.

In addition, the Company's breakthrough recovery of carbon anode material from recycled batteries using its EcoGrafTM process will enable the recycling industry to reduce battery waste and use recycled carbon anode material to improve battery lifecycle efficiency.

To complement these battery graphite operations, the Company is also developing the TanzGraphite natural flake graphite business, commencing with the Epanko Graphite Project, which will supply additional feedstock for the spherical graphite processing facilities and provide customers with a long term supply of high quality graphite products for industrial applications such as refractories, recarburisers and lubricants.

QUARTERLY ACTIVITY UPDATE

KWINANA BATTERY GRAPHITE DEVELOPMENT

The Company has made significant progress during the quarter on the development of the new 20,000tpa battery graphite facility in Western Australia.

PLAY MOVIE

The Kwinana facility will be the first of its kind to be constructed outside of China and will provide a new supply of high quality and cost competitive purified spherical graphite for the lithium-ion battery market.