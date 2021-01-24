EcoGraf : Western Australian EcoGraf™ Battery Graphite Facility Advancing to Development

E NGI N EE RING CLEAN ENERGY

25 JANUARY 2021 ASX: EGR

Western Australian EcoGraf™ Battery

Graphite Facility Advancing to Development

EcoGraf Limited (ACN 117 330 757) ("EcoGraf" or the "Company") (ASX: EGR) is pleased to report a positive start to the year with encouraging development progress across its vertically integrated 'HF free' graphite businesses.

During the recent quarter the Company submitted detailed development reports and engineering study information to Export Finance Australia as part of securing a US$35m (A$45m) project debt facility to underpin the new 20,000 tonnes per annum EcoGraf™ Battery Graphite Facility.

Supporting reports are being compiled and will be completed shortly, following which final credit approvals are expected, a process that typically takes up to two months. As a result, the Company is currently also finalising arrangements for the detailed engineering design and procurement programs in preparation for construction.

The new Western Australian EcoGraf™ Battery Graphite Facility will be the Company's first facility and the first to be established outside of China. The Company has received strong support from anode cell, battery and electric vehicle manufacturers for alternative supplies of high quality, sustainably produced battery graphite to support the massive global investment underway in new electric vehicles and lithium-ion battery capacity.

