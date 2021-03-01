Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  EcoGraf Limited    EGR   AU0000071482

ECOGRAF LIMITED

(EGR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/01
0.685 AUD   -6.16%
05:51pECOGRAF  : Appoints Experienced Finance Director
PU
02/24ECOGRAF  : European Battery Anode Materials Facility
PU
02/24ECOGRAF  : Change in a substantial holding – First Sentier (MUFG)
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EcoGraf : Appoints Experienced Finance Director

03/01/2021 | 05:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EcoGraf Appoints Experienced Finance Director

EcoGraf Limited (ACN 117 330 757) ("EcoGraf" or the "Company") (ASX: EGR) is pleased to announce the appointment to its Board of experienced finance executive and current Chief Financial Officer, Mr Howard Rae as an Executive Director.

Since joining the Company in 2017, Howard has played a key role with Managing Director Andrew Spinks in establishing the EcoGraf battery anode material business and advancing the new EcoGraf™ Australian processing facility towards construction and operations.

Commenting on the appointment, Chairman Robert Pett said:

"The Company's recently announced A$54.6 million institutional placement positions EcoGraf to accelerate its development plans to provide high purity battery anode materials for the lithium-ion market, to finalise the financing of the Epanko flake graphite mine and to advance its battery recycling business. As a result, it's essential that the Company has the blend of skills and experience to create the platform for further growth and build long-term shareholder value.

Howard's appointment as Finance Director fills an essential role on our Board and his strong financial and corporate expertise and experience will be invaluable in the continuing growth of our graphite products and recycling businesses."

Biography

Howard is a Chartered Accountant with over 20 years' experience in acquiring, developing, financing and operating a range of businesses in Australia, Canada, Asia, Africa and Europe.

During that time, he's been responsible for new business development, joint ventures, structuring and negotiating corporate, project and infrastructure funding transactions, product sales, risk management and implementing business improvement programs.

His career encompasses Corporate Finance and Chief Financial Officer roles with a number of successful publicly listed companies active internationally in the precious and base metals, steel-making materials and industrial minerals sectors. These organisations include South African resources group Kumba, Australian bulk commodities company Aquila Resources and the diamonds division of global miner Rio Tinto.

EcoGraf Limited

ABN: 15 117 330 757

Managing Director

18 Richardson Street

E: info@ecograf.com.au

Andrew Spinks

West Perth WA 6005

www.ecograf.com.au

T: +61 8 6424 9002

In addition, he has held Directorships of several private companies and leading West Australian not-for-profit organisation Activ Foundation.

Howard's remuneration arrangements remain unchanged by this appointment and are as set-out in the Remuneration Report contained in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2020, a copy of which is available on the Company's website.

This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTORS

Andrew Spinks Managing Director T: +61 8 6424 9002

About EcoGraf

Founded on a commitment to innovation and sustainability, EcoGraf is building a vertically integrated business to produce high purity graphite for the lithium-ion battery market.

The new state-of-the-art processing facility in Western Australia will manufacture spherical graphite products for export to Asia, Europe and North America using a superior, environmentally responsible purification technology to provide customers with sustainably produced, high performance battery anode graphite. In time the battery graphite production base will be expanded to include additional facilities in Europe and North America to support the global transition to clean, renewable energy in the coming decade.

In addition, the Company's breakthrough recovery of graphite from recycled batteries using its EcoGraf™ process will enable the reduction of battery waste and the use of recycled graphite to lower battery production costs and improve battery lifecycle efficiency.

To complement the battery graphite operations, EcoGraf is also developing theTanzGraphitenatural flake graphite business, commencing with the Epanko Graphite Project, which will supply additional feedstock for the spherical graphite processing facilities and provide customers with a long term supply of high quality graphite products for industrial applications such as refractories, recarburisers and lubricants.

EcoGraf, a unique vertically integrated graphite business, positioned for the future of clean energy.

A video fly-through of the new West Australian facility is available online at the following link:

https://www.ecograf.com.au/#home-video

2

Disclaimer

EcoGraf Limited published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 22:49:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ECOGRAF LIMITED
05:51pECOGRAF  : Appoints Experienced Finance Director
PU
02/24ECOGRAF  : European Battery Anode Materials Facility
PU
02/24ECOGRAF  : Change in a substantial holding – First Sentier (MUFG)
PU
02/24ECOGRAF  : Change in a substantial holding – Allianz Global Investors
PU
02/11ECOGRAF  : Investor Presentation & Business Update
PU
02/11ECOGRAF  : Successfully Completes A$54.6 Million Institutional Placement to Acce..
PU
02/11ECOGRAF  : Proposed issue of Securities – EGR
PU
02/09ECOGRAF  : European Trading and Proposed US Listing of EcoGraf Shares
PU
02/08ECOGRAF  : Appoints GR Engineering for Proposed Graphite Processing Facility
MT
02/07ECOGRAF  : Commences Engineering Works for Construction of New Processing Facili..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -2,77 M -2,15 M -2,15 M
Net cash 2020 2,78 M 2,16 M 2,16 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,25x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 312 M 242 M 242 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,1%
Chart ECOGRAF LIMITED
Duration : Period :
EcoGraf Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECOGRAF LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew Peter Spinks Managing Director & Executive Director
Howard C. Rae Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Robert James Pett Non-Executive Chairman
John Conidi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECOGRAF LIMITED302.94%256
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-1.85%115 961
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.7.32%39 719
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD11.13%24 949
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD-16.87%5 953
VARTA AG-3.47%5 580
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ