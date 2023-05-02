Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ecolab Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECL   US2788651006

ECOLAB INC.

(ECL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:19 2023-05-01 pm EDT
168.78 USD   +0.56%
08:55aEcolab's Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Sales Rise; Q2 Earnings Outlook Issued
MT
08:55aEcolab Eyes 2Q, 2023 Adjusted EPS Growth
DJ
08:36aEcolab 1Q Net Up on Rising Demand
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ecolab 1Q Net Up on Rising Demand

05/02/2023 | 08:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Rob Curran


Ecolab said first-quarter earnings rose 36% as demand for laboratory services heated up, offsetting the impact of inflation.

The St. Paul, Minn., provider of water-treatment and hygiene goods and services said net income for the quarter ended March 31 rose to $233.4 million, or 82 cents a share, from $171.9 million, or 60 cents a share, a year earlier. Stripping out certain one-off items, Ecolab logged adjusted first-quarter earnings of 88 cents a share, surpassing the mean Wall Street estimate of 86 cents a share, as tallied by FactSet.

First-quarter sales rose 9% to $3.57 billion, topping the average Wall Street peg of $3.48 billion.

"While the macroeconomic headwinds and inflationary pressures are expected to persist," the company's strategy should drive "robust sales growth," said Chairman and Chief Executive Christophe Beck, in a statement.

Other providers of laboratory services, including IDEXX Laboratories, have also reported strong revenue growth.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-23 0835ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ECOLAB INC. 0.56% 168.78 Delayed Quote.15.95%
IDEXX LABORATORIES, INC. -0.52% 489.6 Delayed Quote.20.64%
All news about ECOLAB INC.
08:55aEcolab's Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Sales Rise; Q2 Earnings Outlook Issued
MT
08:55aEcolab Eyes 2Q, 2023 Adjusted EPS Growth
DJ
08:36aEcolab 1Q Net Up on Rising Demand
DJ
08:17aEcolab Delivers Very Strong First Quarter Operating Performance; Reported Diluted EPS $..
BU
08:10aEarnings Flash (ECL) ECOLAB Reports Q1 Revenue $3.57B, vs. Street Est of $3.47B
MT
08:10aEarnings Flash (ECL) ECOLAB Reports Q1 EPS $0.88, vs. Street Est of $0.86
MT
08:07aEcolab : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/27Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 4, 2023
BU
04/18Ecolab Solicits Proxies from Shareholders
CI
04/18North American Morning Briefing: China Data Helps -3-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ECOLAB INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 138 M - -
Net income 2023 1 390 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 409 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 34,9x
Yield 2023 1,25%
Capitalization 48 047 M 48 047 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,66x
EV / Sales 2024 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 47 000
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart ECOLAB INC.
Duration : Period :
Ecolab Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECOLAB INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 168,78 $
Average target price 171,50 $
Spread / Average Target 1,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christophe Beck Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Darrell Brown President & Chief Operating Officer
Scott D. Kirkland Chief Financial Officer
Larry L. Berger Chief Technical Officer & Executive VP
David Bingenheimer Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECOLAB INC.15.95%48 047
SIKA AG10.69%42 108
GIVAUDAN SA10.20%32 137
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-18.26%20 794
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG16.85%19 088
SYMRISE AG7.67%16 783
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer