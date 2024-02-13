Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL):

FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Reported sales $3.9 billion, +7% versus last year. Organic sales +6%, led by double-digit growth in the Institutional & Specialty segment and Pest Elimination, and solid Industrial segment growth. As expected, Healthcare & Life Sciences segment sales were stable versus last year but continued to show good sequential sales growth.

Reported operating income +48%. Organic operating income +21%, driven by continued strong pricing, volume growth and moderately lower delivered product costs.

Reported operating income margin 15.0%. Organic operating income margin 16.0%, +200 bps reflecting continued robust gross margin expansion led by value-based pricing.

Reported diluted EPS $1.41, +52%. Adjusted diluted EPS, excluding special gains and charges and discrete tax items were $1.55, +22%.

Full-year 2023 cash flow from operating activities $2.4 billion. Full-year 2023 free cash flow $1.6 billion, resulting in free cash flow conversion of 118%.

OUTLOOK

1Q 2024: Expect first quarter 2024 adjusted diluted earnings per share in the $1.27 to $1.37 range, +44% to 56% versus last year reflecting short-term benefits from lower delivered product costs.

2024: Expect full year 2024 adjusted diluted earnings per share in the $6.10 to $6.50 range, +17% to 25% versus last year.

Fourth Quarter Ended December 31 Reported Adjusted (unaudited) Public Currency Rates % Public Currency Rates % (millions, except per share) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Net sales $3,938.4 $3,671.2 7 % $3,938.4 $3,671.2 7 % Operating income 590.0 399.2 48 % 624.5 502.4 24 % Net income attributable to Ecolab 405.2 264.4 53 % 444.7 363.6 22 % Diluted earnings per share attributable to Ecolab $1.41 $0.93 52 % $1.55 $1.27 22 % Organic % 2023 2022 Change Net sales $3,921.1 $3,703.6 6 % Operating income 628.0 517.2 21 %

CEO Comment

Christophe Beck, Ecolab’s chairman and chief executive officer, said, “2023 was a phenomenal year for Ecolab, with our team delivering robust sales growth, significant operating margin expansion and very strong growth in adjusted diluted earnings per share. Our team won a significant amount of new business that helped to offset continued soft macro demand, launched a strong pipeline of new breakthrough technologies, drove pricing backed by strong customer value, and further improved our underlying productivity by leveraging our leading digital capabilities. All of this is the result of the work we have done over the last few years to further strengthen Ecolab’s key long-term growth drivers.

“We are confident 2024 will be another strong year for Ecolab, continuing our long-term 12-15% earnings growth trajectory that is amplified by shorter-term benefits from moderately lower delivered product costs. While macroeconomic conditions remain unpredictable, we are well positioned to drive growth through our ‘circle the customer, circle the globe’ enterprise selling model and proven value proposition, that helps customers improve their operational performance, while reducing their water and energy consumption. We expect another very strong year of operating margin expansion, building upon our success in 2023, and remain confident in our path to deliver on our 20% margin objective over the next few years to drive superior earnings growth and long-term returns for shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Consolidated Results

Ecolab’s fourth quarter reported sales increased 7% and organic sales increased 6% when compared to the prior year.

Fourth quarter 2023 reported operating income increased 48% including the impact of special gains and charges, which were a net charge primarily related to restructuring costs. Organic operating income increased 21%, as robust pricing and moderately lower delivered product costs more than offset investments in the business including incentive compensation.

Reported other income increased in the fourth quarter of 2023 as modestly higher pension costs were more than offset by the comparison to last year’s $26 million settlement expense related to U.S. pension plan lump-sum payments to retirees.

Reported interest expense increased 1% reflecting the impact from higher average interest rates on outstanding debt.

The reported income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 23.6% compared with the reported rate of 16.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding special gains and charges and discrete tax items, the adjusted tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 21.3% compared with the adjusted tax rate of 18.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in the fourth quarter tax rate was due to changes in the geographic mix of income and timing of tax planning.

Reported net income increased 53% versus the prior year. Excluding the impact of special gains and charges and discrete tax items, adjusted net income increased 22% versus the prior year.

Reported diluted earnings per share increased 52% versus the prior year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 22% when compared against the fourth quarter of 2022.

Currency translation had a $0.02 favorable impact on earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Segment Review

Global Industrial (unaudited) Fourth Quarter Ended

December 31 Organic (millions) 2023 2022 % Change % Change Fixed currency Sales $1,871.3 $1,808.2 3 % 3 % Operating income 322.2 272.5 18 % 18 % Operating income margin 17.2 % 15.1 % Organic operating income margin 17.3 % 15.1 % Public currency Sales $1,862.1 $1,779.8 5 % Operating income 319.6 265.8 20 % The Industrial segment includes Water, Food & Beverage, and Paper

Organic sales increased 3% as good growth in Water and Food & Beverage more than offset the expected short-term decline in Paper sales, which continues to be impacted by soft industry demand. Organic operating income increased 18% as continued pricing and lower delivered product costs overcame investments in the business and softer volume.

Global Institutional & Specialty (unaudited) Fourth Quarter Ended

December 31 Organic (millions) 2023 2022 % Change % Change Fixed currency Sales $1,290.1 $1,139.1 13 % 12 % Operating income 238.7 169.3 41 % 41 % Operating income margin 18.5 % 14.9 % Organic operating income margin 18.8 % 14.9 % Public currency Sales $1,285.2 $1,127.4 14 % Operating income 237.5 166.7 42 % The Institutional & Specialty segment includes Institutional and Specialty

Organic sales increased 12%, with both the Institutional and Specialty divisions growing double-digits, driven by robust pricing and new business gains. Very strong organic operating income growth of 41% reflected strong pricing, good volume growth and lower delivered product costs that more than offset investments in the business including incentive compensation.

Global Healthcare & Life Sciences (unaudited) Fourth Quarter Ended

December 31 Organic (millions) 2023 2022 % Change % Change Fixed currency Sales $410.1 $413.1 (1) % (1) % Operating income 48.3 64.2 (25) % (25) % Operating income margin 11.8 % 15.5 % Organic operating income margin 11.8 % 15.5 % Public currency Sales $409.3 $400.2 2 % Operating income 47.8 61.3 (22) % The Healthcare & Life Sciences segment includes Healthcare and Life Sciences

Sequentially, Healthcare and Life Sciences segment organic sales and operating income continued to improve. Compared to last year, organic sales were stable as continued solid growth in Healthcare largely offset the expected decline in Life Sciences. Healthcare’s performance continued to improve reflecting early benefits from the separation of our North America operations into two focused businesses, infection prevention and surgical. Life Sciences’ underlying performance remained stable as new business wins and pricing were more than offset by comparisons to last year’s very strong 18% growth. Organic operating income decreased 25% versus last year as further pricing was more than offset by targeted investments in the business and higher supply chain costs.

Other (unaudited) Fourth Quarter Ended

December 31 Organic (millions) 2023 2022 % Change % Change Fixed currency Sales $370.1 $343.2 8 % 8 % Operating income 68.6 57.9 18 % 18 % Operating income margin 18.5 % 16.9 % Organic operating income margin 18.5 % 16.9 % Public currency Sales $368.2 $336.4 9 % Operating income 67.8 56.3 20 % The Other segment includes Pest Elimination, Textile Care and Colloidal Technologies

Organic sales increased 8%, led by double-digit growth in Pest Elimination. Organic operating income increased 18% as continued pricing and lower delivered product costs more than offset investments in the business.

Corporate (unaudited) Fourth Quarter Ended

December 31 (millions) 2023 2022 Public currency Sales $13.6 $27.4 Corporate operating expense Nalco and Purolite amortization 49.8 47.7 Special (gains) and charges 34.5 103.2 Other (1.6 ) - Total Corporate operating expense $82.7 $150.9

Fourth quarter of 2023 corporate segment includes:

sales of $14 million to ChampionX under the Master Cross Supply and Product Transfer agreements Ecolab entered into as part of the ChampionX separation

amortization expense of $29 million related to the Nalco merger intangible assets and $21 million related to Purolite acquisition intangible assets

special gains and charges were a net charge of $35 million, primarily related to restructuring costs

Special gains and charges for the fourth quarter of 2022 impacting operating expense were a net charge of $103 million and primarily related restructuring costs.

Business Outlook

2024

Ecolab expects full year 2024 adjusted diluted earnings per share in the $6.10 to $6.50 range, rising 17% to 25% compared with adjusted diluted earnings per share of $5.21 in 2023. This forecast assumes soft but stable macroeconomic demand and lower delivered product costs in the first half of the year as global inflation eases. Higher interest expense, pension expense and foreign currency translation are estimated to have a combined $0.05 per share unfavorable impact in 2024.

Against this backdrop, Ecolab expects sales growth, driven by new business gains and continued value-based pricing, SG&A productivity through the year, and attractive operating income margin expansion. This strong performance is expected to result in quarterly adjusted diluted earnings per share growth that progressively normalizes towards the upper-end of Ecolab’s long-term 12-15% target as favorability from lower delivered product costs is only assumed in the first half of the year.

The company currently expects quantifiable special charges in 2024 to be approximately $0.10 to $0.15 per share, principally related to restructuring charges. Other than the special gains and charges noted above, other such amounts are not currently quantifiable.

2024 – First Quarter

Ecolab expects first quarter 2024 adjusted diluted earnings per share in the $1.27 to $1.37 range, rising 44% to 56% compared with adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.88 a year ago.

The company currently expects quantifiable special charges in the first quarter of 2024 to be approximately $0.08 per share, principally related to restructuring charges. Other than the special gains and charges noted above, other such amounts are not currently quantifiable.

ECOLAB INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) Fourth Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 % December 31 % (millions, except per share) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Product and equipment sales $3,164.8 $2,972.3 $12,316.8 $11,446.2 Service and lease sales 773.6 698.9 3,003.4 2,741.6 Net sales 3,938.4 3,671.2 7 % 15,320.2 14,187.8 8 % Product and equipment cost of sales 1,827.5 1,841.1 7,389.2 7,212.8 Service and lease cost of sales 456.9 413.8 1,765.7 1,618.2 Cost of sales (1) 2,284.4 2,254.9 1 % 9,154.9 8,831.0 4 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,034.8 922.1 12 % 4,061.6 3,653.8 11 % Special (gains) and charges (1) 29.2 95.0 111.4 140.5 Operating income 590.0 399.2 48 % 1,992.3 1,562.5 28 % Other (income) expense (1) (17.9 ) 8.1 (321 )% (59.9 ) (24.5 ) 144 % Interest expense, net 70.4 69.5 1 % 296.7 243.6 22 % Income before income taxes 537.5 321.6 67 % 1,755.5 1,343.4 31 % Provision for income taxes 126.7 52.1 143 % 362.5 234.5 55 % Net income including noncontrolling interest 410.8 269.5 52 % 1,393.0 1,108.9 26 % Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 5.6 5.1 20.7 17.2 Net income attributable to Ecolab $405.2 $264.4 53 % $1,372.3 $1,091.7 26 % Earnings attributable to Ecolab per common share Basic $1.42 $0.93 53 % $4.82 $3.83 26 % Diluted $1.41 $0.93 52 % $4.79 $3.81 26 % Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 285.3 284.6 0 % 285.0 285.2 0 % Diluted 287.1 285.8 0 % 286.5 286.6 0 % (1) Cost of sales, Special (gains) and charges and Other (income) expense in the Consolidated Statement of Income above include the following: Fourth Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 (millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of sales Restructuring activities $5.3 $15.9 $22.5 $21.4 Acquisition and integration activities - (7.7 ) - 25.0 COVID-19 activities, net - - - 16.3 Russia/Ukraine activities - - - 7.2 Subtotal (a) 5.3 8.2 22.5 69.9 Special (gains) and charges Restructuring activities 16.9 85.0 63.2 85.8 Acquisition and integration activities 4.6 (0.5 ) 16.1 14.5 COVID-19 activities, net - 3.1 - 10.2 Russia/Ukraine activities 0.3 - 1.4 5.9 Other 7.4 7.4 30.7 24.1 Subtotal 29.2 95.0 111.4 140.5 Other (income) expense Pension Settlements/Curtailments - 25.8 - 50.6 Total special (gains) and charges $34.5 $129.0 $133.9 $261.0 (a) Special charges of $3.5 million and $6.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $14.5 million and $65.0 million for the twelve months of 2023 and 2022, respectively, were recorded in product and equipment cost of sales. Special charges of $1.8 million and $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $8.0 million and $4.9 million for the twelve months of 2023 and 2022, respectively, were recorded in service and lease cost of sales.

ECOLAB INC. REPORTABLE SEGMENT INFORMATION (unaudited) Fourth Quarter Ended December 31 Fixed Currency Rates Public Currency Rates % % (millions) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Net Sales Global Industrial $1,871.3 $1,808.2 3 % $1,862.1 $1,779.8 5 % Global Institutional & Specialty 1,290.1 1,139.1 13 % 1,285.2 1,127.4 14 % Global Healthcare & Life Sciences 410.1 413.1 (1 )% 409.3 400.2 2 % Other 370.1 343.2 8 % 368.2 336.4 9 % Corporate 13.8 27.6 (50 )% 13.6 27.4 (50 )% Subtotal at fixed currency rates 3,955.4 3,731.2 6 % 3,938.4 3,671.2 7 % Currency impact (17.0 ) (60.0 ) * - - * Consolidated reported GAAP net sales $3,938.4 $3,671.2 7 % $3,938.4 $3,671.2 7 % Operating Income (loss) Global Industrial $322.2 $272.5 18 % $319.6 $265.8 20 % Global Institutional & Specialty 238.7 169.3 41 % 237.5 166.7 42 % Global Healthcare & Life Sciences 48.3 64.2 (25 )% 47.8 61.3 (22 )% Other 68.6 57.9 18 % 67.8 56.3 20 % Corporate (83.3 ) (151.4 ) * (82.7 ) (150.9 ) * Subtotal at fixed currency rates 594.5 412.5 44 % 590.0 399.2 48 % Currency impact (4.5 ) (13.3 ) * - - * Consolidated reported GAAP operating income $590.0 $399.2 48 % $590.0 $399.2 48 % Year Ended December 31 Fixed Currency Rates Public Currency Rates % % (millions) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Net Sales Global Industrial $7,193.1 $6,736.3 7 % $7,221.8 $6,805.0 6 % Global Institutional & Specialty 4,994.0 4,414.3 13 % 4,999.2 4,432.1 13 % Global Healthcare & Life Sciences 1,576.9 1,505.8 5 % 1,586.0 1,510.5 5 % Other 1,442.3 1,313.3 10 % 1,444.2 1,316.4 10 % Corporate 69.1 123.7 (44 )% 69.0 123.8 (44 )% Subtotal at fixed currency rates 15,275.4 14,093.4 8 % 15,320.2 14,187.8 8 % Currency impact 44.8 94.4 * - - * Consolidated reported GAAP net sales $15,320.2 $14,187.8 8 % $15,320.2 $14,187.8 8 % Operating Income Global Industrial $1,080.7 $935.8 15 % $1,084.7 $950.0 14 % Global Institutional & Specialty 823.0 621.7 32 % 823.4 624.3 32 % Global Healthcare & Life Sciences 160.0 193.3 (17 )% 161.5 193.5 (17 )% Other 255.0 209.9 21 % 254.4 209.5 21 % Corporate (331.7 ) (414.4 ) * (331.7 ) (414.8 ) * Subtotal at fixed currency rates 1,987.0 1,546.3 29 % 1,992.3 1,562.5 28 % Currency impact 5.3 16.2 * - - * Consolidated reported GAAP operating income $1,992.3 $1,562.5 28 % $1,992.3 $1,562.5 28 % * Not meaningful. As shown in the “Fixed Currency Rates” tables above, we evaluate the performance of our international operations based on fixed currency exchange rates, which eliminate the impact of exchange rate fluctuations on our international operations. Amounts shown in the “Public Currency Rates” tables above reflect amounts translated at actual public average rates of exchange prevailing during the corresponding period and are provided for informational purposes. The difference between the fixed currency exchange rates and the public currency exchange rates is reported as “Currency impact” in the “Fixed Currency Rates” tables above. The Corporate segment includes amortization from the Nalco and Purolite transactions intangible assets. The Corporate segment also includes special (gains) and charges reported on the Consolidated Statement of Income.

ECOLAB INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) December 31 December 31 (millions) 2023 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $919.5 $598.6 Accounts receivable, net 2,834.2 2,698.1 Inventories 1,497.2 1,792.8 Other current assets 393.2 404.7 Total current assets 5,644.1 5,494.2 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,474.6 3,293.4 Goodwill 8,148.2 8,012.7 Other intangible assets, net 3,493.5 3,680.7 Operating lease assets 553.5 448.2 Other assets 532.7 535.1 Total assets $21,846.6 $21,464.3 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Short-term debt $630.4 $505.1 Accounts payable 1,566.3 1,728.2 Compensation and benefits 655.5 493.6 Income taxes 158.7 197.6 Other current liabilities 1,334.9 1,285.9 Total current liabilities 4,345.8 4,210.4 Long-term debt 7,551.4 8,075.3 Pension and postretirement benefits 651.7 670.3 Deferred income taxes 418.2 505.6 Operating lease liabilities 425.5 337.8 Other liabilities 381.8 406.3 Total liabilities 13,774.4 14,205.7 Equity Common stock 365.7 364.7 Additional paid-in capital 6,766.7 6,580.2 Retained earnings 10,075.4 9,318.8 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,850.4 ) (1,726.6 ) Treasury stock (7,312.7 ) (7,301.0 ) Total Ecolab shareholders’ equity 8,044.7 7,236.1 Noncontrolling interest 27.5 22.5 Total equity 8,072.2 7,258.6 Total liabilities and equity $21,846.6 $21,464.3

ECOLAB INC. SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited) Fourth Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 (millions, except percent and per share) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales Reported GAAP net sales $3,938.4 $3,671.2 $15,320.2 $14,187.8 Effect of foreign currency translation 17.0 60.0 (44.8 ) (94.4 ) Non-GAAP fixed currency sales 3,955.4 3,731.2 15,275.4 14,093.4 Effect of acquisitions and divestitures (34.3 ) (27.6 ) (113.4 ) (123.7 ) Non-GAAP organic sales $3,921.1 $3,703.6 $15,162.0 $13,969.7 Cost of sales Reported GAAP cost of sales $2,284.4 $2,254.9 $9,154.9 $8,831.0 Special (gains) and charges 5.3 8.2 22.5 69.9 Non-GAAP adjusted cost of sales $2,279.1 $2,246.7 $9,132.4 $8,761.1 Gross profit Reported GAAP gross profit $1,654.0 $1,416.3 $6,165.3 $5,356.8 Special (gains) and charges 5.3 8.2 22.5 69.9 Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit $1,659.3 $1,424.5 $6,187.8 $5,426.7 Gross margin Reported GAAP gross margin 42.0 % 38.6 % 40.2 % 37.8 % Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin 42.1 % 38.8 % 40.4 % 38.2 % Operating income Reported GAAP operating income $590.0 $399.2 $1,992.3 $1,562.5 Special (gains) and charges at public currency rates 34.5 103.2 133.9 210.4 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income 624.5 502.4 2,126.2 1,772.9 Effect of foreign currency translation 4.6 14.8 (5.8 ) (13.1 ) Non-GAAP adjusted fixed currency operating income 629.1 517.2 2,120.4 1,759.8 Effect of acquisitions and divestitures (1.1 ) - (2.9 ) (0.4 ) Non-GAAP organic operating income $628.0 $517.2 $2,117.5 $1,759.4 Operating income margin Reported GAAP operating income margin 15.0 % 10.9 % 13.0 % 11.0 % Non-GAAP adjusted fixed currency operating income margin 15.9 % 13.9 % 13.9 % 12.5 % Non-GAAP organic operating income margin 16.0 % 14.0 % 14.0 % 12.6 %

ECOLAB INC. SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited) Fourth Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 (millions, except percent and per share) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Other (income) expense Reported GAAP other (income) expense ($17.9 ) $8.1 ($59.9 ) ($24.5 ) Special (gains) and charges - 25.8 - 50.6 Non-GAAP adjusted other (income) expense ($17.9 ) ($17.7 ) ($59.9 ) ($75.1 ) Net Income attributable to Ecolab Reported GAAP net income attributable to Ecolab $405.2 $264.4 $1,372.3 $1,091.7 Special (gains) and charges, after tax 30.6 101.5 109.2 207.3 Discrete tax net expense (benefit) 8.9 (2.3 ) 11.2 (11.8 ) Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Ecolab $444.7 $363.6 $1,492.7 $1,287.2 Diluted EPS attributable to Ecolab Reported GAAP diluted EPS $1.41 $0.93 $4.79 $3.81 Special (gains) and charges, after tax 0.11 0.35 0.38 0.72 Discrete tax net expense (benefit) 0.03 (0.01 ) 0.04 (0.04 ) Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS $1.55 $1.27 $5.21 $4.49 Provision for Income Taxes Reported GAAP tax rate 23.6 % 16.2 % 20.6 % 17.5 % Special gains and charges (0.8 ) 1.5 (0.1 ) 0.5 Discrete tax items (1.5 ) 0.5 (0.6 ) 0.7 Non-GAAP adjusted tax rate 21.3 % 18.2 % 19.9 % 18.7 %

ECOLAB INC. SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited) Fourth Quarter Ended December 31 2023 2022 (millions) Fixed

Currency Impact of

Acquisitions

and

Divestitures Organic Fixed

Currency Impact of

Acquisitions

and

Divestitures Organic Net Sales Global Industrial $1,871.3 ($4.5 ) $1,866.8 $1,808.2 $ - $1,808.2 Global Institutional & Specialty 1,290.1 (16.0 ) 1,274.1 1,139.1 - 1,139.1 Global Healthcare & Life Sciences 410.1 - 410.1 413.1 - 413.1 Other 370.1 - 370.1 343.2 - 343.2 Corporate 13.8 (13.8 ) - 27.6 (27.6 ) - Subtotal at fixed currency rates 3,955.4 (34.3 ) 3,921.1 3,731.2 (27.6 ) 3,703.6 Currency impact (17.0 ) (60.0 ) Consolidated reported GAAP net sales $3,938.4 $3,671.2 Operating Income (loss) Global Industrial $322.2 $0.2 $322.4 $272.5 $ - $272.5 Global Institutional & Specialty 238.7 0.3 239.0 169.3 - 169.3 Global Healthcare & Life Sciences 48.3 - 48.3 64.2 - 64.2 Other 68.6 - 68.6 57.9 - 57.9 Corporate (48.7 ) (1.6 ) (50.3 ) (46.7 ) - (46.7 ) Subtotal at fixed currency rates 629.1 (1.1 ) 628.0 517.2 - 517.2 Special (gains) and charges at fixed currency rates 34.6 104.7 Reported OI at fixed currency rates 594.5 412.5 Currency impact (4.5 ) (13.3 ) Consolidated reported GAAP operating income $590.0 $399.2 Year Ended December 31 2023 2022 (millions) Fixed

Currency Impact of

Acquisitions

and

Divestitures Organic Fixed

Currency Impact of

Acquisitions

and

Divestitures Organic Net Sales Global Industrial $7,193.1 ($4.5 ) $7,188.6 $6,736.3 $ - $6,736.3 Global Institutional & Specialty 4,994.0 (39.8 ) 4,954.2 4,414.3 - 4,414.3 Global Healthcare & Life Sciences 1,576.9 - 1,576.9 1,505.8 - 1,505.8 Other 1,442.3 - 1,442.3 1,313.3 - 1,313.3 Corporate 69.1 (69.1 ) - 123.7 (123.7 ) - Subtotal at fixed currency rates 15,275.4 (113.4 ) 15,162.0 14,093.4 (123.7 ) 13,969.7 Currency impact 44.8 94.4 Consolidated reported GAAP net sales $15,320.2 $14,187.8 Operating Income (loss) Global Industrial $1,080.7 $0.2 $1,080.9 $935.8 $ - $935.8 Global Institutional & Specialty 823.0 (0.5 ) 822.5 621.7 - 621.7 Global Healthcare & Life Sciences 160.0 - 160.0 193.3 - 193.3 Other 255.0 - 255.0 209.9 - 209.9 Corporate (198.3 ) (2.6 ) (200.9 ) (200.9 ) (0.4 ) (201.3 ) Subtotal at fixed currency rates 2,120.4 (2.9 ) 2,117.5 1,759.8 (0.4 ) 1,759.4 Special (gains) and charges at fixed currency rates 133.4 213.5 Reported OI at fixed currency rates 1,987.0 1,546.3 Currency impact 5.3 16.2 Consolidated reported GAAP operating income $1,992.3 $1,562.5

ECOLAB INC. SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited) Selected Cash Flow items Fourth Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 (millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash provided by operating activities $852.5 $859.2 $2,411.8 $1,788.4 Less: Capital expenditures (262.6 ) (202.8 ) (774.8 ) (712.8 ) Free cash flow $589.9 $656.4 $1,637.0 $1,075.6 Net income (including noncontrolling interest) 410.8 269.5 1,393.0 1,108.9 Cash flow conversion 208 % 319 % 173 % 161 % Free cash flow conversion 144 % 244 % 118 % 97 %

ECOLAB INC. SUPPLEMENTAL DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE INFORMATION (unaudited) The table below provides a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share, as reported, to the non-GAAP measure of adjusted diluted earnings per share. First Second Six Third Nine Fourth Quarter Quarter Months Quarter Months Quarter Year Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended Mar. 31 June 30 June 30 Sept. 30 Sept. 30 Dec. 31 Dec. 31 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 Diluted earnings per share, as reported (U.S. GAAP) $0.60 $1.08 $1.67 $1.21 $2.88 $0.93 $3.81 Adjustments: Special (gains) and charges (1) 0.22 0.01 0.23 0.14 0.37 0.35 0.72 Discrete tax expense (benefits) (2) 0.00 0.01 0.02 (0.05 ) (0.03 ) (0.01 ) (0.04 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $0.82 $1.10 $1.92 $1.30 $3.22 $1.27 $4.49

First Second Six Third Nine Fourth Quarter Quarter Months Quarter Months Quarter Year Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended Mar. 31 June 30 June 30 Sept. 30 Sept. 30 Dec. 31 Dec. 31 2023 2023 2023 2023 2023 2023 2023 Diluted earnings per share, as reported (U.S. GAAP) $0.82 $1.15 $1.97 $1.41 $3.38 $1.41 $4.79 Adjustments: Special (gains) and charges (3) 0.07 0.08 0.15 0.12 0.27 0.11 0.38 Discrete tax expense (benefits) (4) (0.01 ) 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.04 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $0.88 $1.24 $2.12 $1.54 $3.66 $1.55 $5.21 Per share amounts do not necessarily sum due to changes in shares outstanding and rounding. (1) Special (gains) and charges for 2022 includes charges of $63.6 million, $2.6 million, $39.6 million and $101.5 million, net of tax, in the first, second, third and fourth quarters, respectively. These charges were primarily related to acquisition and integration charges, reserves related to our operations in Russia, COVID-19 related inventory write downs and employee-related costs, restructuring charges, litigation and other charges and pension settlements. (2) Discrete tax expenses (benefits) for 2022 includes $1.0 million, $3.7 million, ($14.2) million and ($2.3) million in the first, second, third and fourth quarters, respectively. These expenses (benefits) are primarily associated with stock compensation excess tax benefits and other discrete tax benefits. (3) Special (gains) and charges for 2023 includes charges of $21.1 million, $23.3 million, $34.2 million and $30.6 million, net of tax, in the first, second, third and fourth quarters, respectively. These charges were primarily related to restructuring charges, acquisition and integration charges and litigation and other charges. (4) Discrete tax (benefits) for 2023 includes ($4.0) million, $2.8 million, $3.5 million and $8.9 million in the first, second, third and fourth quarters, respectively. These expenses (benefits) are primarily associated with stock compensation excess tax benefits and other discrete tax benefits.

