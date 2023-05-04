Advanced search
    ECL   US2788651006

ECOLAB INC.

(ECL)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:22 2023-05-04 pm EDT
172.36 USD   -0.57%
04:41pEcolab Annual Meeting Results Announced
BU
04:30pEcolab Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:12pECOLAB INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced

05/04/2023 | 04:41pm EDT
Ecolab Inc. announced today at its annual meeting of stockholders that the slate of thirteen director nominees named in the company’s proxy statement was elected for a one-year term ending at its annual meeting of stockholders in May 2024.

In other business during today’s meeting, stockholders ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Ecolab's independent registered public accounting firm for 2023, approved the Ecolab Inc. 2023 Stock Incentive Plan, approved an amendment to the Ecolab Inc. Stock Purchase Plan, approved on an advisory basis the compensation of the named executive officers disclosed in the company’s proxy statement, and voted on an advisory basis to hold future stockholder advisory votes on named executive officer compensation annually.

Also at the meeting, a stockholder proposal regarding an independent board chair policy was not approved.

The final vote tabulation on all matters voted upon during today’s meeting will be reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a current report on Form 8-K and such report will be made available on the company’s website, www.investor.ecolab.com.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner for millions of customers, Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and the resources vital to life. Building on a century of innovation, Ecolab has annual sales of $14 billion, employs more than 47,000 associates and operates in more than 170 countries around the world. The company delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, and optimize water and energy use. Ecolab’s innovative solutions improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, life sciences, hospitality and industrial markets. www.ecolab.com

Follow us on LinkedIn @Ecolab, Twitter @Ecolab, Instagram @Ecolab_Inc and Facebook @Ecolab.

(ECL-C)


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 318 M - -
Net income 2023 1 408 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 644 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,4x
Yield 2023 1,23%
Capitalization 49 345 M 49 345 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,72x
EV / Sales 2024 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 47 000
Free-Float 77,7%
Technical analysis trends ECOLAB INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 173,34 $
Average target price 181,81 $
Spread / Average Target 4,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christophe Beck Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Darrell Brown President & Chief Operating Officer
Scott D. Kirkland Chief Financial Officer
Larry L. Berger Chief Technical Officer & Executive VP
David Bingenheimer Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECOLAB INC.19.08%49 345
SIKA AG10.28%42 463
GIVAUDAN SA9.71%32 340
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-20.27%20 282
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG14.94%18 978
SYMRISE AG7.08%16 821
