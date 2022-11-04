Ecolab Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to 10 Million Shares

By Denny Jacob

Ecolab Inc. said Friday that its board authorized the repurchase of up to 10 million additional shares of its common stock.

The company, which provides products and services in the field of water, hygiene and energy, said it last increased its share repurchase authorization in February 2015, according to a regulatory filing. Ecolab has about 13.4 million shares remaining for repurchase including the new authorization, the company said.

