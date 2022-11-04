Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ecolab Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECL   US2788651006

ECOLAB INC.

(ECL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-11-04 pm EDT
134.75 USD   +2.59%
05:33pEcolab Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to 10 Million Shares
DJ
04:34pEcolab Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:04aECOLAB INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ecolab Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to 10 Million Shares

11/04/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
By Denny Jacob


Ecolab Inc. said Friday that its board authorized the repurchase of up to 10 million additional shares of its common stock.

The company, which provides products and services in the field of water, hygiene and energy, said it last increased its share repurchase authorization in February 2015, according to a regulatory filing. Ecolab has about 13.4 million shares remaining for repurchase including the new authorization, the company said.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 1733ET

Analyst Recommendations on ECOLAB INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 208 M - -
Net income 2022 1 192 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 173 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,2x
Yield 2022 1,58%
Capitalization 37 433 M 37 433 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,21x
EV / Sales 2023 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 47 000
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart ECOLAB INC.
Duration : Period :
Ecolab Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECOLAB INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 131,35 $
Average target price 164,85 $
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christophe Beck Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott D. Kirkland Chief Financial Officer
Larry L. Berger Chief Technical Officer & Executive VP
David Bingenheimer Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Joanne Jirik Mullen Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECOLAB INC.-44.01%37 433
SIKA AG-43.24%32 730
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION17.45%32 165
GIVAUDAN SA-40.86%25 803
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-19.92%15 523
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-40.50%14 021