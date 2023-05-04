Advanced search
    ECL   US2788651006

ECOLAB INC.

(ECL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:59:31 2023-05-04 pm EDT
171.85 USD   -0.86%
01:16pEcolab Declares Cash Dividend
BU
12:08pBMO Capital Adjusts Price Target on Ecolab to $188 From $167, Maintains Market Perform Rating
MT
11:41aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Ecolab's Price Target to $175 From $145, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
Ecolab Declares Cash Dividend

05/04/2023 | 01:16pm EDT
The board of directors of Ecolab Inc. today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per common share, to be paid July 17, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 20, 2023.

Ecolab has paid cash dividends on its common stock for 86 consecutive years.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner for millions of customers, Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and the resources vital to life. Building on a century of innovation, Ecolab has annual sales of $14 billion, employs more than 47,000 associates and operates in more than 170 countries around the world. The company delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, and optimize water and energy use. Ecolab’s innovative solutions improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, life sciences, hospitality and industrial markets. www.ecolab.com

Follow us on LinkedIn @Ecolab, Twitter @Ecolab, Instagram @Ecolab_Inc and Facebook @Ecolab.

(ECL-D)


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 318 M - -
Net income 2023 1 408 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 644 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,4x
Yield 2023 1,23%
Capitalization 49 345 M 49 345 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,72x
EV / Sales 2024 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 47 000
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart ECOLAB INC.
Ecolab Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ECOLAB INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 173,34 $
Average target price 181,81 $
Spread / Average Target 4,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christophe Beck Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Darrell Brown President & Chief Operating Officer
Scott D. Kirkland Chief Financial Officer
Larry L. Berger Chief Technical Officer & Executive VP
David Bingenheimer Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECOLAB INC.19.08%49 345
SIKA AG10.28%42 463
GIVAUDAN SA9.71%32 340
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-20.27%20 282
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG14.94%18 978
SYMRISE AG7.08%16 821
