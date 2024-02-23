The board of directors of Ecolab Inc. today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per common share, to be paid April 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 19, 2024.

Ecolab has paid cash dividends on its common stock for 87 consecutive years.

A trusted partner for millions of customers, Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and the resources vital to life. Building on a century of innovation, Ecolab has annual sales of $15 billion, employs more than 48,000 associates and operates in more than 170 countries around the world. The company delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, and optimize water and energy use. Ecolab’s innovative solutions improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, life sciences, hospitality and industrial markets. www.ecolab.com

