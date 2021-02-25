Log in
ECOLAB INC.

ECOLAB INC.

(ECL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ecolab : Declares Regular Dividend

02/25/2021 | 05:36pm EST
The board of directors of Ecolab Inc. today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per common share, to be paid April 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2021.

Ecolab has paid cash dividends on its common stock for 84 consecutive years.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $12 billion and more than 44,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

Follow us on LinkedIn @Ecolab, Twitter @Ecolab, Instagram @Ecolab_Inc and Facebook @Ecolab.

(ECL-D)


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 013 M - -
Net income 2020 1 060 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 681 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 62,4x
Yield 2020 0,90%
Capitalization 61 710 M 61 710 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,61x
EV / Sales 2021 5,33x
Nbr of Employees 44 000
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart ECOLAB INC.
Duration : Period :
Ecolab Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECOLAB INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 219,53 $
Last Close Price 216,19 $
Spread / Highest target 20,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christophe Beck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Schmechel Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Douglas M. Baker Chairman
Larry L. Berger Chief Technical Officer & Executive VP
Anil Arcalgud Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECOLAB INC.-0.08%61 710
SIKA AG2.77%38 786
GIVAUDAN SA-5.60%35 732
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-2.70%21 374
SYMRISE AG-8.71%16 260
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-26.60%14 816
