Ecolab Inc. specializes in the development and the marketing of cleaning and disinfection products and services. The activity is insured with hotels, restaurants, hospitals, schools, shops, commercial and industrial laundries, food factories, etc. The activity is organized around three areas: - sale of wastewater treatment products; - sale of cleaning and disinfection products and services: wash liquids, detergents, stain removers, disinfectants, soaps, deodorants, distributors of products, equipment (dishwasher, washer, etc.), cleaning services, training, etc.; - pest control, repair and maintenance services: detection and elimination of rats services, and repair and maintenance of equipment of kitchen and refrigeration services. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (53.1%), Europe (20.9%), China (4.8%), Asia/Pacific (8.6%), Latin America (6.1%), India/Middle East/Africa (3.6%), and Canada (2.9%).

Sector Specialty Chemicals