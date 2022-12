By Denny Jacob

Ecolab Inc. on Thursday said its board increased its quarterly cash dividend 4% to 53 cents a share from 51 cents.

The company, which provides products and services in the field of water, hygiene and energy, said the dividend will be paid on Jan. 17 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 20.

