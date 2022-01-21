Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ecolab Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECL   US2788651006

ECOLAB INC.

(ECL)
  Report
Ecolab Life Sciences Announces 12% Price Increase

01/21/2022 | 08:31am EST
Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL), the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, will begin implementing a price increase for all Life Sciences division offerings, effective February 1, 2022, due to the significant and ongoing global supply chain disruptions and cost increases, including those for raw materials, logistics and labor.

Pricing for the Life Sciences segment programs will increase 12% globally.

“As our Life Sciences customers are working to create life changing solutions, our focus is to continue providing leading innovation, service support and end-to-end solutions that help improve contamination control practices and reduce their total cost of operation,” said Surachet Tanwongsval, vice president and general manager, Global Life Sciences. “The extraordinary increase in cost pressures and often challenging availability of key raw materials has made it necessary for us to raise prices to continue providing leading programs and advanced expertise.”

Ecolab Life Sciences provides advanced contamination control programs, products and services to help customer sites critical to public health mitigate risk and maximize uptime and productivity and maintain business continuity, efficiency and compliance.

Ecolab Life Sciences account managers will be available for customers to discuss the impact of these increases on their Ecolab program.

Due to the ongoing integration with Purolite, this announcement does not apply to current Purolite customers.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $12 billion and more than 44,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

Follow us on LinkedIn @Ecolab, Twitter @Ecolab, Instagram @Ecolab_Inc and Facebook @Ecolab.

(ECL-C)


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ECOLAB INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 695 M - -
Net income 2021 1 273 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 689 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 50,2x
Yield 2021 0,92%
Capitalization 61 088 M 61 088 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,50x
EV / Sales 2022 4,93x
Nbr of Employees 44 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ECOLAB INC.
Duration : Period :
Ecolab Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECOLAB INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 213,17 $
Average target price 228,67 $
Spread / Average Target 7,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christophe Beck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott D. Kirkland Chief Financial Officer
Douglas M. Baker Chairman
Larry L. Berger Chief Technical Officer & Executive VP
Anil Arcalgud Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECOLAB INC.-9.13%61 088
SIKA AG-11.76%52 403
GIVAUDAN SA-12.54%42 236
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.8.31%38 099
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-4.65%24 866
SYMRISE AG-11.24%19 327