Ecolab today announced that its Purolite resin business, together with Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced the commercial launch of Purolite’s DurA Cycle, a protein A chromatography resin for large-scale purification processes. This new affinity resin is being introduced at the BIO International Convention (BIO 2024), being held June 3-6 in San Diego. This latest innovation marks a significant milestone in Purolite’s long-term strategic partnership with Repligen, further solidifying Ecolab’s dedication to driving advancements in the bioprocessing industry.

DurA Cycle is designed for large-scale commercial manufacturing of monoclonal antibodies, where cost of goods is critical for biologic drug developers. This new resin represents the latest addition to Purolite's toolbox, following two new resins launched in the last eighteen months to address purification challenges associated with ever-increasingly complex drugs.

Srini Paluri, senior vice president and general manager at Purolite, stated, “The launch of DurA Cycle chromatography resin underscores Ecolab’s 100-year heritage of innovation and ongoing investment in Purolite, reaffirming our commitment to the bioprocessing industry. This new resin enables biologic developers to increase manufacturing efficiencies, reduce their cost of goods, and accelerate the delivery of innovation to the clinic.”

Ralf Kuriyel, vice president of research & development at Repligen, emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating, “The bioprocessing industry is seeking partnerships that can effectively address the most complex challenges in biologic manufacturing. Our collaboration with Purolite, an Ecolab Company, advances industry progress by delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet these demands. Together, we are paving the way for the future of bioprocessing.”

The announcement of Purolite’s latest resin follows news of its investment in a new bioprocessing production facility based in Landenberg, PA, which complements its UK-based facility, providing dual continent manufacturing capabilities to address growing customer demand.

About Purolite

Purolite, an Ecolab company, is a leading manufacturer of healthcare, pharmaceutical and life science products, and ion exchange, catalyst, adsorbent, and specialty resins for water and non-water applications. Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, with 40 sales offices in more than 30 countries, Purolite has ISO 9001-certified manufacturing facilities in the US, UK, China and Romania. With a large technical sales team, five R&D centers and five manufacturing facilities, Purolite provides high-end, customized solutions to address some of the world’s most complex challenges.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner for millions of customers, Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and the resources vital to life. Building on a century of innovation, Ecolab has annual sales of $15 billion, employs more than 48,000 associates and operates in more than 170 countries around the world. The company delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, and optimize water and energy use. Ecolab’s innovative solutions improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, life sciences, hospitality and industrial markets. www.ecolab.com

About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that enable efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are “inspiring advances in bioprocessing” for the customers we serve; primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our focus areas are Filtration and Fluid Management, Chromatography, Process Analytics and Proteins. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, and the majority of our manufacturing sites are in the U.S., with additional key sites in Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden. For more information about the company see our website at www.repligen.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

(ECL-C)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240603691239/en/