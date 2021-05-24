Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ecolab Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECL   US2788651006

ECOLAB INC.

(ECL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ecolab Schedules Webcast Of Industry Conference For June 1, 2021

05/24/2021 | 04:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecolab Inc. President and CEO Christophe Beck will address financial analysts virtually at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 1. Ecolab will offer a webcast of Mr. Beck’s presentation. Details for the webcast are as follows:

TIME: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
   
DATE: Tuesday, June 1, 2021
   
DURATION: Approximately 30 minutes
   
LOCATION:  www.ecolab.com/investor
   
ARCHIVE: A replay of the webcast will be available through June 22, 2021.

To access the webcast, visit the News and Events section of Ecolab’s Investor website at www.ecolab.com/investor and click on the webcast details.

About Ecolab
A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $12 billion and more than 44,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

Follow us on LinkedIn @Ecolab, Twitter @Ecolab, Instagram @Ecolab_Inc and Facebook @Ecolab.  

Investor Contacts:

Michael Monahan
+1 651 250 2809

Nate Brochmann
+1 651 250 3837

Andrew Hedberg
+1 651 250 2185

May 24, 2021

(ECL-C)


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about ECOLAB INC.
04:30pEcolab Schedules Webcast Of Industry Conference For June 1, 2021
GL
05/20Ecolab's Award-Winning Cockroach Multi-Station Provides Ongoing Defense to Pr..
GL
05/19Ecolab Revises Date for Its 2021 Investor Day to Tuesday, September 14
GL
05/19ECOLAB  : Wins 2021 Edison Award for COVID-19 Innovation
AQ
05/19Ecolab Wins 2021 Edison Award for COVID-19 Innovation
GL
05/18ECOLAB  : Ranks Eighth on 2021 100 Best Corporate Citizens List
AQ
05/17Some big U.S. hedge funds loaded up on SPACS, value stocks during first quart..
RE
05/17Ecolab Joins BlackNorth Initiative CEO Pledge to Address Systemic Anti-Black ..
GL
05/12ECOLAB  : Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 18, 2021
AQ
05/07ECOLAB INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial St..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 566 M - -
Net income 2021 1 414 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 160 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 43,8x
Yield 2021 0,93%
Capitalization 61 259 M 61 259 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,29x
EV / Sales 2022 4,93x
Nbr of Employees 44 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ECOLAB INC.
Duration : Period :
Ecolab Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECOLAB INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 228,63 $
Last Close Price 214,24 $
Spread / Highest target 21,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christophe Beck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Schmechel Chief Financial Officer
Douglas M. Baker Chairman
Larry L. Berger Chief Technical Officer & Executive VP
Anil Arcalgud Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECOLAB INC.-0.98%61 259
SIKA AG17.04%44 677
GIVAUDAN SA6.33%40 709
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-4.16%21 294
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.3.82%20 141
SYMRISE AG-0.37%17 826