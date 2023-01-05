Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ecolab Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECL   US2788651006

ECOLAB INC.

(ECL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2023-01-05 pm EST
144.83 USD   -3.29%
04:32pEcolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on February 14
BU
2022Ecolab Again Recognized for Sustainability Leadership by CDP and Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices
BU
2022ECOLAB INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on February 14

01/05/2023 | 04:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ecolab will host a live webcast of its fourth quarter earnings conference call to discuss 2022 fourth quarter results. A news release containing fourth quarter results is expected to be issued before market open on February 14, 2023.

Details for the public webcast are as follows:

TIME:

1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

DATE:

Tuesday, February 14, 2023

DURATION:

One hour

LOCATION:

www.ecolab.com/investor

ARCHIVE:

A replay of the webcast and supplemental data will be available on Ecolab’s website.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that help protect people, planet and business health. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 47,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, help maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

Follow us on LinkedIn @Ecolab, Twitter @Ecolab, Instagram @Ecolab_Inc and Facebook @Ecolab.

Jan. 5, 2023

(ECL-C)


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ECOLAB INC.
04:32pEcolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on February 14
BU
2022Ecolab Again Recognized for Sustainability Leadership by CDP and Dow Jones Sustainabili..
BU
2022ECOLAB INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022Citigroup Raises Price Target on Ecolab to $164 From $146, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
2022Ecolab Increases Dividend 4% to 53 Cents
DJ
2022Ecolab Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
2022Ecolab Appoints Eric Green to Board of Directors
BU
2022Ecolab Inc. Appoints Eric Green to Board of Directors
CI
2022Ecolab Increases Cash Dividend 4%
BU
2022Ecolab Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on January 17, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ECOLAB INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 217 M - -
Net income 2022 1 190 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 145 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 36,7x
Yield 2022 1,39%
Capitalization 42 656 M 42 656 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,57x
EV / Sales 2023 3,37x
Nbr of Employees 47 000
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart ECOLAB INC.
Duration : Period :
Ecolab Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECOLAB INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 149,76 $
Average target price 164,05 $
Spread / Average Target 9,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christophe Beck Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott D. Kirkland Chief Financial Officer
Larry L. Berger Chief Technical Officer & Executive VP
David Bingenheimer Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Joanne Jirik Mullen Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECOLAB INC.2.89%42 656
SIKA AG6.04%38 925
GIVAUDAN SA4.20%29 340
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION3.09%26 192
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG4.47%16 477
SYMRISE AG3.34%15 574