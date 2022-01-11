Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ecolab Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECL   US2788651006

ECOLAB INC.

(ECL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on February 15

01/11/2022 | 04:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) will host a live webcast of its fourth quarter earnings conference call to discuss 2021 fourth quarter results. A news release containing fourth quarter results is expected to be issued before market open on Feb. 15, 2022.

Details for the public webcast are as follows:

TIME:

 

1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

DATE:

 

Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022

DURATION:

 

One hour

LOCATION:

 

www.ecolab.com/investor

ARCHIVE:

 

A replay of the webcast and supplemental data will be available on Ecolab’s website.

About Ecolab
A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $12 billion and more than 44,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

Follow us on LinkedIn @Ecolab, Twitter @Ecolab, Instagram @Ecolab_Inc and Facebook @Ecolab.

(ECL-C)


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ECOLAB INC.
04:32pEcolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on February 15
BU
12:00pMorgan Stanley Adjusts Ecolab's Price Target to $240 from $230, Keeps Equalweight Ratin..
MT
2021ECOLAB INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2021Ecolab Inc. Appoints Jennifer Bradway Senior Vice President
CI
2021ECOLAB : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
2021ECOLAB INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financi..
AQ
2021Goldman Sachs Adjusts Ecolab PT to $220 From $218, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
2021Ecolab Again Recognized for Global Water Leadership on CDP A List
BU
2021ECOLAB INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021ECOLAB INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statemen..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ECOLAB INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 735 M - -
Net income 2021 1 219 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 703 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 53,5x
Yield 2021 0,88%
Capitalization 64 718 M 64 718 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,77x
EV / Sales 2022 5,17x
Nbr of Employees 44 000
Free-Float -
Chart ECOLAB INC.
Duration : Period :
Ecolab Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECOLAB INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 225,84 $
Average target price 235,67 $
Spread / Average Target 4,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christophe Beck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott D. Kirkland Chief Financial Officer
Douglas M. Baker Chairman
Larry L. Berger Chief Technical Officer & Executive VP
Anil Arcalgud Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECOLAB INC.-3.73%64 718
SIKA AG-10.49%52 612
GIVAUDAN SA-8.08%43 941
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-4.97%32 274
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-0.29%24 335
SYMRISE AG-7.41%20 140