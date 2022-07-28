Log in
    ECL   US2788651006

ECOLAB INC.

(ECL)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-07-28 pm EDT
162.97 USD   +1.45%
05:37pEcolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for August 10, 2022
BU
07/27UBS Adjusts Ecolab Price Target to $198 From $205, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
07/27Baird Adjusts Price Target on Ecolab to $171 From $193, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for August 10, 2022

07/28/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
John Houghtby, Ecolab Inc. executive vice president and general manager, Global Specialty, will address financial analysts at the Jefferies Industrial Conference on Wednesday, August 10. Ecolab will offer a webcast of Mr. Houghtby’s presentation. Details for the webcast are as follows:

TIME:

10:30 a.m. Eastern Time

 

 

DATE:

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

 

 

DURATION:

Approximately 20 minutes

 

 

LOCATION:

www.ecolab.com/investor

 

 

ARCHIVE:

A replay of the webcast will be available through September 30, 2022.

To access the webcast, visit the News and Events section of Ecolab’s Investor website at www.ecolab.com/investor and click on the webcast details.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that help protect people, planet and business health. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 47,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, help maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

Follow us on LinkedIn @Ecolab, Twitter @Ecolab, Instagram @Ecolab_Inc and Facebook @Ecolab.

(ECL-C)


© Business Wire 2022
