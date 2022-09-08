Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ecolab Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECL   US2788651006

ECOLAB INC.

(ECL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-09-08 pm EDT
170.92 USD    0.00%
04:31pEcolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for September 13, 2022
BU
09/06Northcoast Upgrades Ecolab to Buy From Neutral
MT
08/23INSIDER BUY : Ecolab
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for September 13, 2022

09/08/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Scott Kirkland, Ecolab Inc. chief financial officer, will address financial analysts at the Credit Suisse Specialties and Basics Conference on Tuesday, September 13. Ecolab will offer a webcast of Mr. Kirkland’s presentation. Details for the webcast are as follows:

TIME:

10:15 a.m. Eastern Time

 

 

DATE:

Tuesday, September 13, 2022

 

 

DURATION:

Approximately 20 minutes

 

 

LOCATION:

www.ecolab.com/investor

 

 

ARCHIVE:

A replay of the webcast will be available through October 30, 2022.

To access the webcast, visit the News and Events section of Ecolab’s Investor website at www.ecolab.com/investor and click on the webcast details.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that help protect people, planet and business health. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 47,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, help maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

Follow us on LinkedIn @Ecolab, Twitter @Ecolab, Instagram @Ecolab_Inc and Facebook @Ecolab.

(ECL-C)


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ECOLAB INC.
04:31pEcolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for September 13, 2022
BU
09/06Northcoast Upgrades Ecolab to Buy From Neutral
MT
08/23INSIDER BUY : Ecolab
MT
08/23Evercore ISI Adjusts Ecolab Price Target to $190 From $200, Maintains In Line Rating
MT
08/19INSIDER BUY : Ecolab
MT
08/19ECOLAB INC. : SEC Filing 4K
CO
08/17INSIDER SELL : Ecolab
MT
08/17INSIDER BUY : Ecolab
MT
08/15INSIDER BUY : Ecolab
MT
08/15ECOLAB INC. : SEC Filing 4K
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ECOLAB INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 252 M - -
Net income 2022 1 291 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 347 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 38,8x
Yield 2022 1,21%
Capitalization 48 710 M 48 710 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,00x
EV / Sales 2023 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 47 000
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart ECOLAB INC.
Duration : Period :
Ecolab Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECOLAB INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 170,92 $
Average target price 182,53 $
Spread / Average Target 6,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christophe Beck Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott D. Kirkland Chief Financial Officer
Larry L. Berger Chief Technical Officer & Executive VP
David Bingenheimer Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Joanne Jirik Mullen Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECOLAB INC.-27.14%48 710
SIKA AG-42.48%34 270
GIVAUDAN SA-35.29%29 170
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.0.39%20 692
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-34.53%15 940
SYMRISE AG-19.69%14 556