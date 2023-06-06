Ecolab's Purolite Business Adds Manufacturing Plant in Pennsylvania

By Will Feuer

Ecolab said it is expanding its Purolite business, which makes high-end ion exchange resins for the separation and purification of solutions, with a new manufacturing facility in Landenberg, Pa.

The water purification company said the new plant, Purolite's fourth in Pennsylvania and sixth facility globally, would secure the supply of key components for pharmaceutical and biotech customers, significantly expand production capacity, and add more than 150 skilled jobs in the next five years.

"The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is home to a growing biotech industry, and with Purolite's expansion in Chester County, we are cementing ourselves as one of the leaders in this rapidly expanding field," said Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

Ecolab bought Purolite in 2021 for about $3.7 billion in cash.

