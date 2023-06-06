Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ecolab Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECL   US2788651006

ECOLAB INC.

(ECL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:20 2023-06-05 pm EDT
173.40 USD   +0.17%
09:05aEcolab's Purolite Business Adds Manufacturing Plant in Pennsylvania
DJ
08:31aPurolite Grows Bioprocessing Production Capacity with New U.S. Manufacturing Facility
BU
05/31Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 7, 2023
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ecolab's Purolite Business Adds Manufacturing Plant in Pennsylvania

06/06/2023 | 09:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Will Feuer


Ecolab said it is expanding its Purolite business, which makes high-end ion exchange resins for the separation and purification of solutions, with a new manufacturing facility in Landenberg, Pa.

The water purification company said the new plant, Purolite's fourth in Pennsylvania and sixth facility globally, would secure the supply of key components for pharmaceutical and biotech customers, significantly expand production capacity, and add more than 150 skilled jobs in the next five years.

"The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is home to a growing biotech industry, and with Purolite's expansion in Chester County, we are cementing ourselves as one of the leaders in this rapidly expanding field," said Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

Ecolab bought Purolite in 2021 for about $3.7 billion in cash.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-06-23 0904ET

All news about ECOLAB INC.
09:05aEcolab's Purolite Business Adds Manufacturing Plant in Pennsylvania
DJ
08:31aPurolite Grows Bioprocessing Production Capacity with New U.S. Manufacturing Facility
BU
05/31Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 7, 2023
BU
05/31Transcript : Ecolab Inc. - Special Call
CI
05/25RBC Raises Price Target on Ecolab to $213 From $185, Cites Ability to Maintain Premium ..
MT
05/24Jeffrey M. Ettinger Resigned from the Board of Directors of Ecolab Inc
CI
05/24Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2023
BU
05/23Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2023
BU
05/22Ecolab Schedules ESG Webcast for May 31, 2023
BU
05/18Ecolab, Miso Robotics Enter Into Automation Collaboration for Food Industry
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ECOLAB INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 322 M - -
Net income 2023 1 403 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 636 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,6x
Yield 2023 1,23%
Capitalization 49 371 M 49 371 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,72x
EV / Sales 2024 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 47 000
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart ECOLAB INC.
Duration : Period :
Ecolab Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECOLAB INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 173,40 $
Average target price 183,80 $
Spread / Average Target 6,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christophe Beck Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Darrell Brown President & Chief Operating Officer
Scott D. Kirkland Chief Financial Officer
Larry L. Berger Chief Technical Officer & Executive VP
David Bingenheimer Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECOLAB INC.18.80%49 371
SIKA AG15.25%43 419
GIVAUDAN SA5.79%30 515
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-3.38%24 191
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG14.06%18 428
SYMRISE AG-2.53%14 835
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer