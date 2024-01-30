Jan 30 (Reuters) - Ford Motor said on Tuesday it would supply more than 1,000 F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles (EVs) to water treatment firm Ecolab to replace its gas-powered vehicles in California.

Ecolab said it was planning to replace all 11,000 vehicles in its North Ameri1can fleet with EVs by 2030. (Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru and Joe White; Editing by Anil D'Silva)