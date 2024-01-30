Ford to supply over 1,000 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E EVs to Ecolab
January 30, 2024 at 06:00 am EST
Jan 30 (Reuters) - Ford Motor said on Tuesday it
would supply more than 1,000 F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E
electric vehicles (EVs) to water treatment firm Ecolab
to replace its gas-powered vehicles in California.
Ecolab said it was planning to replace all 11,000 vehicles
in its North Ameri1can fleet with EVs by 2030.
(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru and Joe White; Editing
by Anil D'Silva)
