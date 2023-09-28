Ecolomondo Corporation has concluded an Amending Agreement to its original loan agreement (?Loan?) with Export Development Canada (?EDC?). The original Loan was for an amount of $32.1 million in project financing with EDC, executed on April 3, 2019, to finance the construction of the Company?s first of its kind new turnkey thermal decomposition facility in the Town of Hawkesbury, Ontario (Hawkesbury facility) that will process end-of-life tires to produce re-usable resources. The Amending Agreement allows for the postponement of principal and interest payments to October 31, 2023 as the Company continues to work through the final steps to bring the new Hawkesbury TDP facility to commercial operations.

The Hawkesbury TDP facility is now capable of processing industrial quantities of end-of-life tires and from them produce industrial quantities of sustainable oil, gas and recovered carbon black.