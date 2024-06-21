(Alliance News) - Ecomembrane Spa has announced that SBS Solar Srl, a 55 percent subsidiary of Ecomembrane and part of the consolidation scope, has signed a three-year framework contract with a leading energy operator for the design and supply of Solaxis single-axis solar trackers on nine photovoltaic plants, to be built in the future, with a total installed capacity of more than 100MW.

For the first four plants, SBS will have an exclusive right while for the subsequent plants it will have a last call right, i.e., to match any other bids received from other suppliers.

The total value of materials purchased under the framework contract, for the first four plants under exclusivity, is estimated and will not exceed EUR6.5 million over a three-year period.

Lorenzo Spedini, CEO of Ecomembrane, said, "This contract confirms the validity of SBS Solar's technology in the design of single-axis trackers and is an important first step toward the group's strategy of expanding its offer in components for the renewable energy sector."

Ecomembrane's stock is trading at EUR5.85 per share.

