ECOMEMBRANE S.P.A. FINALIZES THE SELL OF THE SHARES HELD IN ALVUS AND

FAVUS

Gadesco Pieve Delmona (CR), 12 October 2023 - The Board of Directors of Ecomembrane S.p.A. (hereinafter "Ecomembrane" or the "Company", ISIN IT0005543332), a leading company in the design and construction of gas storage and containment systems for the production of green energy, listed on the EGM segment of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., following up on the Press Release of the last August 9th, announces the finalization of the sale of the shares held in Alvus S.r.l. and Favus S.r.l. to VORN Bioenergy GmbH ("VORN"), on the same terms as previously announced.

At the same time the Company announces that it has reached an agreement with VORN for establishing framework conditions for the supply of components and installations of at least six biomethane plants that VORN and its affiliates are going to develop and realize in Italy during the contractual period throughout the end of 2027.