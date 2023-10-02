Gadesco Pieve Delmona (CR), 02 October 2023 - The Board of Directors ofEcomembrane S.p.A.(hereinafter "Ecomembrane" or the "Company", ISIN IT0005543332), leader in the design and construction of gas storage and containment systems for the production of green energy, listed on the EGM segment of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., following up on the Press Release of last September 21st, announces that it has finalized the purchase of 100% of the shares of Splash SuperPools Ltd, a U.S. company based in Little Rock, Arkansas, operating in the field of treatment and production of PVC membranes for swimming pools and biogas plants, on the same terms as previously announced.

Information on Ecomembrane

Ecomembrane S.p.A., with registered office in Gadesco Pieve Delmona (Cremona) and North Little Rock (Arkansas, USA), has been operating in the renewable energies and biogas sector since 2000 and is managed by its Founder and CEO, Lorenzo Spedini. Ecomembrane considers itself one of the founding fathers of the modern era membrane gasholders and is specialised in producing gasholders, domes for anaerobic digesters, odor control-covers made in PVC-coated fabric membrane and all parts of products needed for the combustion of biogas and the production of electricity. With 10 patents active in the sector, the Company designs, produces, markets and installs components for biogas and biomethane production plants and gas storage systems such as biogas, methane, CO2, hydrogen. The Company currently has 45 employees and is present commercially on all continents and in 40 countries, with offices and production units in Italy and the USA. There are more than 1200 products installed and tested all over the world, from Minnesota (United States) to South Korea, from Italy to Turkey and Malesia. The commercial network is managed directly by Ecomembrane personnel for the Italian and American market, whereas it uses a widespread distributor network for the rest of the world.

Contact details:

Ecomembrane S.p.A.

Operating office

Via Pari Opportunità, 9

Gadesco Pieve Dalmona - Cremona Tel. +39 0372 463599 info@ecomembrane.com

Euronext Growth Advisor

Equita SIM S.p.A.

Marcello Daverio

Tel: +39 02 62041 m.daverio@equita.eu

Press Office

Spriano Communication & Partners

Matteo Russo +39 3479834881mrusso@sprianocommunication.comFiorella Girardo +39 3488577766fgirardo@sprianocommunication.comCristina Tronconi +39 3460477901ctronconi@sprianocommunication.com