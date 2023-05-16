Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Ecomembrane Srl
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECMB   IT0005543332

ECOMEMBRANE SRL

(ECMB)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-16 am EDT
8.200 EUR   -1.44%
Summary 
Most relevant
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Ecomembrane obtains patent on gasometer for hydrogen storage

05/16/2023 | 01:14pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Ecomembrane Spa announced Tuesday that the Italian Patent and Trademark Office in Rome has notified the company that it has been granted a patent certificate for an industrial invention related to the "Pneumatic membrane gasometer for the storage of gaseous hydrogen at low pressure."

Thanks to the new patent, the company writes, Ecomembrane will be able to make systems capable of storing low-pressure hydrogen produced from renewable sources, significantly reducing the cost of managing the hydrogen itself.

"In fact, the gasometer realized thanks to the new patent will lower the energy consumption for storage, making hydrogen as a green energy transformation source more economical and usable," the note further reads.

In addition, the patent includes a number of technical solutions that raise the level of safety in the

storage of the hydrogen itself.

Lorenzo Spedini, CEO of Ecomembrane, said, "We are very pleased with the obtaining of this patent, which brings to 10 the number of active patents we have created, confirming the validity of our R&D activity that places Ecomembrane among the most cutting-edge companies in our reference sector. In particular, we believe that this patent in the short term can open new scenarios for low-pressure Hydrogen storage with positive effects both on the company's business volume and in terms of return for the environment."

The new patent will be presented by the company during the Hydrogen Expo event in Piacenza, scheduled for May 17-19.

Ecomembrane on Tuesday closed 1.4 percent in the red at EUR8.20 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

