Equita SIM exercises greenshoe option on Ecomembrane shares

(Alliance News) - Ecomembrane Spa announced Wednesday that Equita SIM Spa, global coordinator of the listing, has exercised the greenshoe option granted by Luigi Spedini for 229,389 ordinary shares.

The exercise price was EUR8.50 per share, for a total consideration of EUR1.9 million.

With the exercise of the greenshoe, a total of 1.8 million ordinary shares of the company have been taken over since the IPO, for a countervalue of EUR15.0 million, for a free float of 41 percent of the company's share capital.

Ecomembrane's stock is up 0.5 percent at EUR8.20 per share.

