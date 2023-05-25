Advanced search
    ECMB   IT0005543332

ECOMEMBRANE SRL

(ECMB)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  05:04:28 2023-05-25 am EDT
8.140 EUR   -0.25%
05:04aEquita SIM exercises greenshoe option on Ecomembrane shares
AN
05/16Ecomembrane obtains patent on gasometer for hydrogen storage
AN
04/28Ecomembrane debuts on the Milan Stock Exchange after EUR15 million IPO
AN
Equita SIM exercises greenshoe option on Ecomembrane shares

05/25/2023 | 05:04am EDT
(Alliance News) - Ecomembrane Spa announced Wednesday that Equita SIM Spa, global coordinator of the listing, has exercised the greenshoe option granted by Luigi Spedini for 229,389 ordinary shares.

The exercise price was EUR8.50 per share, for a total consideration of EUR1.9 million.

With the exercise of the greenshoe, a total of 1.8 million ordinary shares of the company have been taken over since the IPO, for a countervalue of EUR15.0 million, for a free float of 41 percent of the company's share capital.

Ecomembrane's stock is up 0.5 percent at EUR8.20 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

