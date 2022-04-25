Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Econergy International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECNR   IL0011783342

ECONERGY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(ECNR)
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04-23
25.88 ILS   -0.12%
04:49aIsrael's Econergy to team up with Terna Energy to build solar plants in Greece
RE
03/08Econergy International Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/22Econergy Renewable Energy Ltd. announced that it expects to receive €50 million in funding from R Green Invest SAS, R Green Invest SAS
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Israel's Econergy to team up with Terna Energy to build solar plants in Greece

04/25/2022 | 04:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Israel's Econergy Renewable Energy has partnered with Greece's Terna Energy to develop 460 megawatts (MW) of solar plants in Greece, it said on Monday.

Econergy will acquire 49% of the share capital in Terna Energy which is developing two solar plants with capacity of 240 MW and 220 MW, respectively, in the Kilkis region of Greece.

The total investment for the construction of the projects is estimated at 265 million euros ($285 million), of which Econergy's share is around 130 million euros.

Econergy said the projects should be ready to begin construction in the fourth quarter of 2023, with completion expected at the end of 2024.

The Greek electricity market has the potential for significant growth in the coming years, due to its long-term tariff tenders, the possibility of selling electricity on the free market at attractive prices, and relatively high solar radiation, Econergy added.

($1 = 0.9307 euros)

(Reporting by Nina Chestney, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ECONERGY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED -0.12% 25.88 End-of-day quote.6.77%
TERNA ENERGY S.A. -2.14% 17.8 Delayed Quote.31.08%
All news about ECONERGY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
04:49aIsrael's Econergy to team up with Terna Energy to build solar plants in Greece
RE
03/08Econergy International Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decembe..
CI
02/22Econergy Renewable Energy Ltd. announced that it expects to receive €50 million in..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,98 M 1,05 M 1,05 M
Net income 2021 -10,9 M -11,7 M -11,7 M
Net cash 2021 18,3 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -55,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 334 M 360 M 360 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 299x
Nbr of Employees 45
Free-Float 21,5%
Chart ECONERGY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Econergy International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eyal Podhorzer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ofer Haiat Chief Financial Officer
Yoav Shapira Chief Operating Officer & Director
Noga Knaz Breier Independent External Director
Netta Benari Pessach Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECONERGY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED6.77%360
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.3.06%23 369
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.-4.55%17 414
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION0.00%15 012
NORTHLAND POWER INC.6.09%7 311
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.-34.25%4 783