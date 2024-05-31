The ﬁnancial review is based on inﬂation adjusted ﬁnancial statements which are the primary ﬁnancial statements. Historical cost ﬁnancial statements have been presented as supplementary information. To comply with

energy solutions to mitigate service degradation. Consequently, the business was able to maintain a high uptime on the majority of our base stations. We will continue to invest in green power solutions to improve network availability.

This year we celebrated memories and value created for customers and business partners since our commercial launch in 1998. Our award-winning campaign themed "Hallo 25, Building Memories Together" embodied the essence of our journey, encompassing a reﬂection on our past achievements, a celebration of our present impact, and the memories we continue to generate as we bring digitally solutions that are empowering our customers economically.

Our business continues to be focussed on fulﬁlling our strategic objective of digital transformation to meet the evolving needs of our customers and deliver improved customer experience through the use of data- driven insights and supported by a modern digital network.

Regulatory Review The Telecommunications Association of Zimbabwe ("TOAZ") of which Econet is a member continues to work with all concerned stakeholders to ensure the viability and sustainability of the Sector. For the period under review, we paid a total of ZWL$ 3,8 trillion (representing 26% of turnover) to the ﬁscus and to statutory bodies compared to ZWL$ 2,1 trillion in 2023. The payments to the ﬁscus and to statutory bodies was in the form of excise duties, levies, corporate taxes, customs duty, withholding taxes and monthly licence fees. Infrastructure Modernisation Review Our strategic partnerships with key equipment vendors have enabled us to accelerate our current network modernisation programme, after several years of underinvestment, due to limited foreign currency availability. We have now modernised over 1,012 sites with 4G high-capacity base stations. Of these, 750 are in Harare and Bulawayo and the whole of Manicaland region. Our modernization efforts will continue with another 550 base station sites planned across the country. We are grateful that Government through POTRAZ has now provided us spectrum within the 700MHz frequency band which will

extend the coverage of existing base stations to serve customers who are at the periphery of the current coverage limit. Spectrum refers to radio frequencies present in the air that telecom companies use to provide connectivity services. In addition to the modernized sites, the business added more than 50 new base station sites. This investment has enhanced our quality of service and also increased network coverage. Artiﬁcial Intelligence (AI) has become an integral part of our business operations. For the year under review, we signiﬁcantly accelerated the use of AI tools to improve operational efﬁciency, optimise our business and provide superior customer experiences. For example, we deployed algorithms which greatly improved our ability to segment customers and offer highly personalized experiences. This has resulted in increased customer activity ratios. To improve on usage and revenue, we integrated intelligent recommendation engines and predictive models into our daily operations. This has enabled us to deliver a remarkable 47% growth in usage in the voice segment. As power outages on the national grid remained prevalent, we have continued to deploy renewable

Financial highlights Inﬂation adjusted REVENUE 133% ZW$ 14.8 trillion EBITDA 175% ZW$ 7.1 trillion LOSS FOR THE YEAR 245% ZW$ 1.1 trillion