Content

  1. Our vision, our mission and our values
  2. Chairman's statement
  3. Financial highlights

6 Abridged consolidated statement of proﬁt or loss and other comprehensive income

8 Abridged consolidated statement of ﬁnancial position

10 Abridged consolidated statement of changes in equity

  1. Abridged consolidated statement of cash ﬂows
  2. Notes to the abridged consolidated ﬁnancial statements

23 Directorate, corporate and advisory information

Our Vision

We envision a digitally connected future that leaves no Zimbabwean behind.

Our Mission

We deliver unparalleled digital services to everyone with a passion to inspire innovation, improve

quality of life and unlock stakeholder value sustainably.

Our Values

Pioneering - Professional - Personal

We draw inspiration from our values, driven day by day to live them out as we interact with our customers

and stakeholders. Over the years we are proud to have pioneered several ﬁrsts in telecoms and digital

services, delivering professional customer experience that our clients can relate to on a personal,

corporate, community and national level.

ECONET WIRELESS ZIMBABWE LIMITED - Audited Abridged Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 29 February 2024

Chairman's statement

Introduction

Our business continues to be focussed on fulﬁlling our strategic objective of digital transformation to meet the evolving needs of our customers and deliver improved customer experience through the use of data- driven insights and supported by a modern digital network.

This year we celebrated memories and value created for customers and business partners since our commercial launch in 1998. Our award-winning campaign themed "Hallo 25, Building Memories Together" embodied the essence of our journey, encompassing a reﬂection on our past achievements, a celebration of our present impact, and the memories we continue to generate as we bring digitally solutions that are empowering our customers economically.

"Artiﬁcial Intelligence (AI) has become an integral part of our business operations. For the year under review, we signiﬁcantly accelerated the use of AI tools to improve operational efﬁciency, optimise our business and provide superior customer experiences."

energy solutions to mitigate service degradation. Consequently, the business was able to maintain a high uptime on the majority of our base stations. We will continue to invest in green power solutions to improve network availability.

Financial Review

The ﬁnancial review is based on inﬂation adjusted ﬁnancial statements which are the primary ﬁnancial statements. Historical cost ﬁnancial statements have been presented as supplementary information. To comply with

Regulatory Review

The Telecommunications Association of Zimbabwe ("TOAZ") of which Econet is a member continues to work with all concerned stakeholders to ensure the viability and sustainability of the Sector.

For the period under review, we paid a total of ZWL$ 3,8 trillion (representing 26% of turnover) to the ﬁscus and to statutory bodies compared to ZWL$ 2,1 trillion in 2023. The payments to the ﬁscus and to statutory bodies was in the form of excise duties, levies, corporate taxes, customs duty, withholding taxes and monthly licence fees.

Infrastructure Modernisation Review

Our strategic partnerships with key equipment vendors have enabled us to accelerate our current network modernisation programme, after several years of underinvestment, due to limited foreign currency availability. We have now modernised over 1,012 sites with 4G high-capacity base stations. Of these, 750 are in Harare and Bulawayo and the whole of Manicaland region. Our modernization efforts will continue with another 550 base station sites planned across the country. We are grateful that Government through POTRAZ has now provided us spectrum within the 700MHz frequency band which will

extend the coverage of existing base stations to serve customers who are at the periphery of the current coverage limit. Spectrum refers to radio frequencies present in the air that telecom companies use to provide connectivity services. In addition to the modernized sites, the business added more than 50 new base station sites. This investment has enhanced our quality of service and also increased network coverage.

Artiﬁcial Intelligence (AI) has become an integral part of our business operations. For the year under review, we signiﬁcantly accelerated the use of AI tools to improve operational efﬁciency, optimise our business and provide superior customer experiences. For example, we deployed algorithms which greatly improved our ability to segment customers and offer highly personalized experiences. This has resulted in increased customer activity ratios. To improve on usage and revenue, we integrated intelligent recommendation engines and predictive models into our daily operations. This has enabled us to deliver a remarkable 47% growth in usage in the voice segment.

As power outages on the national grid remained prevalent, we have continued to deploy renewable

Financial highlights

Inﬂation adjusted

REVENUE

133%

ZW$ 14.8 trillion

EBITDA

175%

ZW$ 7.1 trillion

LOSS FOR THE YEAR

245%

ZW$ 1.1 trillion

International Accounting Standard 29 - Financial Reporting in Hyperinﬂationary Economies (IAS 29) in the preparation of our ﬁnancial statements, the Group estimated and applied inﬂation rates for the year ended 29 February 2024 based on the Total Consumption Poverty Line published by ZIMSTAT.

The Directors caution users of the ﬁnancial statements on the usefulness of these reported ﬁnancial statements, considering distortions that arise when reporting in a hyperinﬂationary economy.

Inﬂation adjusted revenue for the period under review was ZW$ 14,8 trillion. This represents revenue growth of 133% in comparison to last year's performance. Investment in network modernization resulted in volume growth of voice and data of 34% and 36% respectively. Cost optimisation strategies adopted by management yielded positive impact on margin proﬁtability which was above 45%.

The depreciation of the local currency during the year weighed down the Group's ﬁnancial performance. Exchange losses for the period under review were ZW$ 3,2 trillion translating to 22% of revenue against 23% for the prior year. Pursuant

ECONET WIRELESS ZIMBABWE LIMITED - Audited Abridged Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 29 February 2024

Chairman's statement (continued)

to the retirement of our debentures in October 2023, the Group's exposure to foreign currency denominated obligations signiﬁcantly reduced. This has had a positive impact on proﬁtability. Although the ﬁnancial statements were impacted by the hyperinﬂation of the ZW$, we look forward to beneﬁts of the new currency, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), introduced on the 5th April, 2024.

Environmental, Social and Governance

Ensuring the sustainability of our shared world and business, effective stakeholder management and engagement, as well as adhering to sound environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles remain at the core of our values. We engaged in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Accelerator Program under the United Nations Global Compact, to integrate SDGs into our corporate framework, solidifying our footprint in the ESG space.

The business implemented a robust staff wellness program covering six pillars that included emotional, physical, ﬁnancial, medical, occupational, and spiritual dimensions. These aspects are designed to provide a supportive work environment.

Since its inception, the Group has supported our CSI implementing partner, Higherlife Foundation, to empower the next generation through deep investments in education from early childhood development to tertiary education. The foundation funds scholarship programmes, conducts training and mentorship and strengthens local institutions including schools and orphanages.

Board Changes

The Board wishes to advise that Mr. Martin Edge resigned as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. The Board records it's appreciation of Mr. Edge's commitment and dedicated service as an Independent Non-Executive Director since his appointment in June 2013. He served diligently as Chairperson of the Audit Committee and also served on the Board Risk Committee. The Board, Management and Staff wish Mr. Edge the best in his future professional and personal endeavours.

Mr. Godfrey Gomwe was appointed Audit Committee Chairperson. Mr. Gomwe was a member of the Audit Committee for a number of years and brings a wealth of experience to this critical role.

Mr. Mgqibelo Gasela has been appointed Chairperson of the Risk Committee as Mr. Gomwe transitions to his position on the Audit Committee.

There are no changes to the ESG and Remuneration committees, chaired by Dr. Jacqueline Chimhanzi and Dr. James Myers respectively.

Outlook

The business continues to experience sustained growth in the demand for its products and services shaped by evolving customer needs. We will continued to invest in our network infrastructure in order to meet customer demands and keep abreast with global trends in line with our vision of a digitally connected future that leaves no Zimbabwean behind.

We are looking to scale up our 5G penetration to unlock new opportunities, leverage on artiﬁcial intelligence and process automation to improve operational efﬁciencies and customer service delivery.

Dividend

The Company declared and paid an interim dividend of 0.55 US cents per share for the year ended 29 February 2024 in respect of qualifying ordinary shares of the Company.

Appreciation

On behalf of the Board, I wish to express my gratitude to our valued customers, business

partners and stakeholders who have been part of our successful 25-year journey. I wish to thank our dedicated and exceptional staff who continue to serve the business in a challenging operating environment. I also wish to record my appreciation for the commitment of my fellow Directors as we discharge our stewardship responsibility to all our stakeholders.

Dr. J. Myers

Chairman of the Board

29 May 2024

ECONET WIRELESS ZIMBABWE LIMITED - Audited Abridged Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 29 February 2024

Abridged consolidated statement of proﬁt or loss and other comprehensive income

For the year ended 29 February 2024

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORICAL COST

All amounts in ZW$ million

Note

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue

6

14,752,552

6,341,701

3,000,022

267,286

Other income

148,195

74,925

78,580

4,106

Share of proﬁt / (loss) of associates

38,435

(24,676)

56,449

200

Direct network and technology operating

costs

(3,022,353)

(1,658,651)

(604,632)

(73,349)

Other network costs

(926,543)

(419,089)

(236,263)

(18,340)

Costs of handsets and other accessories

(461,511)

(188,854)

(81,743)

(7,529)

Marketing and sales expenses

(196,426)

(135,256)

(45,327)

(5,665)

Impairment of trade receivables

(56,843)

(112,268)

(14,113)

(5,055)

Staff costs

(1,513,430)

(697,400)

(319,663)

(29,199)

Other expenses

(1,710,867)

(614,434)

(822,694)

(27,791)

Proﬁt before interest, taxation,

depreciation, amortisation, impairment,

exchange losses and monetary

adjustment

7,051,209

2,565,998

1,010,616

104,664

Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of

property, plant and equipment and intangibles

7

(2,491,143)

(1,121,545)

(556,671)

(49,725)

Other impairments

(75,609)

(23,680)

(32,825)

(1,266)

Exchange losses

(3,223,628)

(1,442,613)

(764,443)

(51,939)

Monetary adjustment

(1,764,826)

174,903

-

-

Finance income

133,362

103,047

38,549

4,088

Finance costs

(209,091)

(140,331)

(57,434)

(6,677)

(Loss) / proﬁt before tax

(579,726)

115,779

(362,208)

(855)

Income tax expense

(516,652)

(433,604)

(428,444)

(10,457)

Loss for the year

(1,096,378)

(317,825)

(790,652)

(11,312)

Loss for the year attributable to

Equity holders of the Company

(1,096,478)

(311,971)

(790,638)

(11,444)

Non-controlling interest

100

(5,854)

(14)

132

(1,096,378)

(317,825)

(790,652)

(11,312)

Other comprehensive income / (loss)

Items that will not be reclassi!ed subsequently to

pro!t or loss

Fair value (loss) / gain on investments in

equity instruments designated at fair value

through other comprehensive income,

net of tax

(513,168)

714,964

2,276,818

114,718

Gain on property revaluation, net of tax

512,475

3,463,774

4,081,256

237,677

Share of other comprehensive income of

associates

117,985

86,093

103,801

6,695

117,292

4,264,831

6,461,875

359,090

Other comprehensive income attributable

to

Equity holders of the Company

117,292

4,264,733

6,461,875

359,073

Non-controlling interest

-

98

-

17

117,292

4,264,831

6,461,875

359,090

6

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORICAL COST

All amounts in ZW$ million

Note

2024

2023

2024

2023

Total proﬁt or loss for the year and other

comprehensive income / (loss) attributable

to

Equity holders of the Company

(979,186)

3,952,762

5,671,237

347,646

Non-controlling interest

100

(5,756)

(14)

132

(979,086)

3,947,006

5,671,223

347,778

Earnings per share

9

Basic loss per share (dollars)

(448)

(131)

(323)

(5)

IAS 29 discourages the publication of historical cost results as the inﬂation adjusted results are the primary ﬁnancial results. However, the historical cost results are included as supplementary information to meet other user requirements. As a result, the auditors have not expressed an opinion on this historical cost information.

ECONET WIRELESS ZIMBABWE LIMITED - Audited Abridged Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 29 February 2024

Abridged consolidated statement of ﬁnancial position

As at 29 February 2024

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORICAL COST

All amounts in ZW$ million

Note

2024

2023

2024

2023

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

6,061,509

5,936,163

5,470,629

316,065

Right-of-use assets

369,455

466,433

369,455

24,946

Investment properties

33,190

26,370

33,190

1,410

Intangible assets

306,520

308,956

61

71

Investments in associates

572,294

392,172

191,370

9,076

Financial assets at fair value through

other comprehensive income

10

2,514,475

2,857,927

2,514,475

152,848

Financial assets at amortised cost

569,061

75,830

569,061

4,056

Total non-current assets

10,426,504

10,063,851

9,148,241

508,472

Current assets

Inventories

144,223

143,808

127,372

7,593

Trade and other receivables

1,353,846

2,131,645

805,350

103,272

Financial assets at fair value through

proﬁt or loss

2

46

2

2

Cash and cash equivalents

216,824

917,835

216,824

49,088

Total currents assets

1,714,895

3,193,334

1,149,548

159,955

TOTAL ASSETS

12,141,399

13,257,185

10,297,789

668,427

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and reserves

Share capital and share premium

1,349,760

407,689

154,651

96

Retained earnings / (accumulated

losses)

648,023

2,012,820

(842,665)

(17,493)

Other reserves

5,864,268

5,746,976

6,880,848

418,973

Equity attributable to equity holders of

the Company

7,862,051

8,167,485

6,192,834

401,576

Non-controlling interest

(187)

(287)

(24)

(10)

Total equity

7,861,864

8,167,198

6,192,810

401,566

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liability

967,714

1,097,699

1,019,855

58,575

Lease liabilities

302,237

421,990

302,237

22,569

Interest-bearing debt

11

102,758

57,430

102,758

3,071

Provisions

80,566

90,461

80,566

4,838

Total non-current liabilities

1,453,275

1,667,580

1,505,416

89,053

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORICAL COST

All amounts in ZW$ million

Note

2024

2023

2024

2023

Current liabilities

Deferred revenue

422,076

238,026

195,379

7,500

Provisions

17,412

16,435

17,412

879

Trade and other payables

1,738,803

1,497,729

1,738,803

80,102

Lease liabilities

80,791

69,056

80,791

3,693

Interest-bearing debt

11

157,425

1,236,448

157,425

66,128

Income tax payable

409,753

364,713

409,753

19,506

Total current liabilities

2,826,260

3,422,407

2,599,563

177,808

Total liabilities

4,279,535

5,089,987

4,104,979

266,861

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

12,141,399

13,257,185

10,297,789

668,427

IAS 29 discourages the publication of historical cost results as the inﬂation adjusted results are the primary ﬁnancial results. However, the historical cost results are included as supplementary information to meet other user requirements. As a result, the auditors have not expressed an opinion on this historical cost information.

Dr. D. Mboweni

C.L. Moyo CA(Z)

Chief Executive Ofﬁcer

Finance Director

29 May 2024

ECONET WIRELESS ZIMBABWE LIMITED - Audited Abridged Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 29 February 2024

Abridged consolidated statement of changes in equity

For the year ended 29 February 2024

INFL ATION ADJUSTED

Share

capital

Non-

and share

Retained

Other

controlling

All amounts in ZW$ million

premium

earnings

reserves

Total

interest

Total

HISTORICAL COST

Share

Retained

capital

earnings /

Non-

and share (accumulated

Other

controlling

All amounts in ZW$ million

premium

losses)

reserves

Total

interest

Total

Balance at 28 February 2022

Loss for the year

Purchase of treasury shares

Increase in shareholding of a subsidiary

Transfer of revaluation reserve on disposal of property, plant and equipment

Share of other equity movements of associates

Movements through other comprehensive income

Balance at 28 February 2023

(Loss) / proﬁt for the year

Purchase of treasury shares Issue of ordinary shares

Share of other equity movements of associates

Movements through other comprehensive income

407,689

2,502,375

1,482,550

4,392,614

13,642

4,406,256

-

(311,971)

-

(311,971)

(5,854)

(317,825)

-

(177,584)

4,264,426

4,086,842

(8,075)

4,078,767

-

(161,344)

-

(161,344)

-

(161,344)

-

(7,483)

-

(7,483)

(8,173)

(15,656)

-

307

(307)

-

-

-

-

(9,064)

-

(9,064)

-

(9,064)

-

-

4,264,733

4,264,733

98

4,264,831

407,689

2,012,820

5,746,976

8,167,485

(287)

8,167,198

-

(1,096,478)

-

(1,096,478)

100

(1,096,378)

942,071

(268,319)

117,292

791,044

-

791,044

-

(291,560)

-

(291,560)

-

(291,560)

942,071

-

-

942,071

-

942,071

-

23,241

-

23,241

-

23,241

-

-

117,292

117,292

-

117,292

Balance at 28 February 2022

(Loss) / proﬁt for the year

Purchase of treasury shares

Increase in shareholding of a subsidiary

Transfer of revaluation reserve on disposal of property, plant and equipment

Share of other equity movements of associates

Movements through other comprehensive income

Balance at 28 February 2023

Loss for the year

Purchase of treasury shares Issue of ordinary shares

Share of other equity movements of associates

Movements through other comprehensive income

96

2,342

59,971

62,409

219

62,628

-

(11,444)

-

(11,444)

132

(11,312)

-

(8,391)

359,002

350,611

(361)

350,250

-

(7,977)

-

(7,977)

-

(7,977)

-

(460)

-

(460)

(378)

(838)

-

71

(71)

-

-

-

-

(25)

-

(25)

-

(25)

-

-

359,073

359,073

17

359,090

96

(17,493)

418,973

401,576

(10)

401,566

-

(790,638)

-

(790,638)

(14)

(790,652)

154,555

(34,534)

6,461,875

6,581,896

-

6,581,896

-

(56,547)

-

(56,547)

-

(56,547)

154,555

-

-

154,555

154,555

-

22,013

-

22,013

-

22,013

-

-

6,461,875

6,461,875

-

6,461,875

Balance at 29 February 2024

1,349,760

648,023

5,864,268

7,862,051

(187)

7,861,864

Balance at 29 February 2024

154,651

(842,665)

6,880,848

6,192,834

(24)

6,192,810

IAS 29 discourages the publication of historical cost results as the inﬂation adjusted results are the primary ﬁnancial results. However, the historical cost results are included as supplementary information to meet other user requirements. As a result, the auditors have not expressed an opinion on this historical cost information.

ECONET WIRELESS ZIMBABWE LIMITED - Audited Abridged Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 29 February 2024

Abridged consolidated statement of cash ﬂows

For the year ended 29 February 2024

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORICAL COST

All amounts in ZW$ million

2024

2023

2024

2023

Operating activities

Cash generated from operations

3,912,255

1,377,927

1,504,391

76,456

Income taxes paid

(1,396,424)

(343,963)

(377,791)

(14,755)

Net cash ﬂows from operating activities

2,515,831

1,033,964

1,126,600

61,701

Investing activities

Finance income

78,860

68,647

22,795

2,769

Acquisition of shares in associate

(461)

(5,144)

(31)

(144)

Acquisition of ﬁnancial assets at amortised cost

(484,051)

(242)

(488,051)

(13)

Acquisition of ﬁnancial assets at fair value through

other comprehensive income

(170,363)

(102,256)

(69,462)

(3,816)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment to

expand operating capacity

(1,883,783)

(407,296)

(257,071)

(16,324)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and

equipment

2,864

17,702

371

328

Net cash ﬂows used in investing activities

(2,456,934)

(428,589)

(791,449)

(17,200)

Financing activities

Finance costs paid

(289,369)

(74,304)

(69,508)

(3,331)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(60,650)

(74,358)

(10,234)

(1,722)

Purchase of treasury shares (share buy backs)

(291,560)

(161,344)

(56,547)

(7,977)

Proceeds from interest bearing debt

529,817

383,106

82,760

18,368

Repayment of debentures

(320,068)

-

(52,510)

-

Repayment of short-term interest bearing debt

(740,447)

(165,351)

(129,030)

(7,446)

Issue of shares

480,613

-

78,849

-

Rights offer costs

(68,244)

-

(11,195)

-

Net cash ﬂows used in ﬁnancing activities

(759,908)

(92,251)

(167,415)

(2,108)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

(701,011)

513,124

167,736

42,393

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

917,835

404,711

49,088

6,695

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

216,824

917,835

216,824

49,088

IAS 29 discourages the publication of historical cost results as the inﬂation adjusted results are the primary ﬁnancial results. However, the historical cost results are included as supplementary information to meet other user requirements. As a result, the auditors have not expressed an opinion on this historical cost information.

Notes to the abridged consolidated ﬁnancial statements

For the year ended 29 February 2024

  1. Directors' responsibility for ﬁnancial reporting
    The Directors of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited ("the Company") and its subsidiaries ("the Group") are responsible for the maintenance of adequate accounting records, the preparation, integrity and fair presentation of the abridged consolidated ﬁnancial statements. The consolidated ﬁnancial statements, on which these abridged consolidated ﬁnancial statements are based have been audited by BDO Zimbabwe Chartered Accountants who issued an adverse opinion as detailed in Note 17. The audit opinion is available for inspection at Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited's registered ofﬁces.
    In as much as all reasonable care and attention has been taken by the Directors to present information that is meaningful and relevant to the users of the consolidated ﬁnancial statements, it has not been possible, in some cases, to present ﬁnancial information that is not contradictory to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and certain relevant local legislation due to multiple factors in the primary economic environment, including but not limited to the extant legislative framework, the telecommunications industry speciﬁc regulations and the economic variables affecting companies operating in Zimbabwe. This has resulted in certain qualiﬁcations to these ﬁnancial statements. Economic variables and conditions changed at an extremely fast pace during the period under review. These circumstances require care and attention by users of ﬁnancial statements in their interpretation of ﬁnancial information presented under these conditions.
  2. General information
    The main business of the Group is mobile telecommunications and related value added services. The abridged consolidated ﬁnancial statements incorporate subsidiaries and associates.
    These ﬁnancial results are presented in Zimbabwe dollars (ZW$). During the year, management considered indicators speciﬁc to the Group in determining its functional currency as required by International Accounting Standard 21 - The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates (IAS 21). The indicators provided evidence which may suggest a change in functional currency for the Group to United States dollars for the year ended 29 February 2024.
    Management continue to assess the long term sustainability of these indicators in context of the operating environment including but not limited to the introduction of a new local currency, detailed in Note 14, telecommunications sector speciﬁc regulations and the basis that tariffs applied by the business were determined in Zimbabwe dollars by the regulator. Consequently, the Group has maintained the Zimbabwe dollar as its functional currency.
  3. Statement of compliance
    The consolidated ﬁnancial statements, on which these abridged consolidated ﬁnancial statements are based were compiled adopting principles from International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) and the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31).
    The relevant local legislation and multiple factors in the primary economic environment as detailed in Note 1 have a bearing on the valuation of unlisted shares and property, plant and equipment in a manner required by IFRS 13 - Fair Value Measurement and the determination of the Group's functional currency in accordance with IAS 21 - The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates.

ECONET WIRELESS ZIMBABWE LIMITED - Audited Abridged Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 29 February 2024

Notes to the abridged consolidated ﬁnancial statements (continued)

For the year ended 29 February 2024

4

Accounting policies

5

Abridged segment analysis

The principal accounting policies of the Group have been applied consistently in all material respects with

those of the previous year unless otherwise stated and except for the adoption of standards and amendments

INFL ATION ADJUSTED

effective for the current period.

29 February 2024

28 February 2023

Net

Net

The Group adopted a number of other new standards and amendments on 1 March 2023 which however had

Mobile

Invesments

eliminations

Mobile

Invest- eliminations

All amounts in

network

and

and

network

ments and

and

no material impact on these results.

ZW$ million

operations

admin adjustments

Total

operations

admin adjustments

Total

4.1

Application of IAS 29 - Financial Reporting in Hyperinﬂationary Economies

Revenue

These abridged consolidated ﬁnancial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 29 as if the

from external

economy had been hyperinﬂationary from 1 October 2018 as prescribed by the Public Accountants and Auditors

customers

14,752,552

-

-

14,752,552

6,341,701

-

-

6,341,701

Board (PAAB).

Depreciation,

amortisation and

IAS 29 discourages the publication of historical cost results as the inﬂation adjusted results are the primary

impairment of

property, plant and

ﬁnancial results. However, the historical cost results are included as supplementary information to meet other

equipment and

user requirements. As a result, the auditors have not expressed an opinion on the historical cost information.

intangibles

(2,491,143)

-

-

(2,491,143)

(1,121,545)

-

-

(1,121,545)

Segment (loss) /

In order to account for the rapid loss in the purchasing power of the local currency, hyperinﬂation accounting

proﬁt

(1,445,847)

350,790

(1,321)

(1,096,378)

(755,830)

419,070

18,935

(317,825)

Segment assets

9,364,292

3,034,108

(257,001)

12,141,399

10,262,331

3,652,732

(657,878)

13,257,185

principles require transactions and balances to be stated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of

Segment liabilities

(4,228,007)

(219,831)

168,303

(4,279,535)

(4,128,846)

(1,530,321)

569,180

(5,089,987)

the reporting period.

HISTORICAL COST

Since the adoption of IAS 29 on 1 October 2018, the Group adopted the Zimbabwe consumer price index (CPI) as the general price index to prepare inﬂation adjusted ﬁnancial statements. However, in the absence of pure Zimbabwe dollar inﬂation indices since February 2023, the Group estimated monthly CPIs using the Total Consumption Poverty Line published by ZIMSTAT. The estimation of CPIs is permitted by IAS 29 where a general consumer price index is not readily available.

The conversion factors used to restate the consolidated ﬁnancial statements for the year ended 29 February 2024 are as follows.

CPI

Conversion factor

1 October 2018

64.06

4 230.42

28 February 2022

4 483.06

60.45

28 February 2023

14 493.45

18.70

29 February 2024

270 996.36

1.00

Average CPI for the year

28 February 2023

10 835.36

1.54

29 February 2024

63 771.06

7.72

29 February 2024

28 February 2023

Net

Net

Mobile

Invesments

eliminations

Mobile

Invest- eliminations

All amounts in

network

and

and

network

ments and

and

ZW$ million

operations

admin adjustments

Total

operations

admin adjustments

Total

Revenue

from external

customers

3,000,022

-

-

3,000,022

267,286

-

-

267,286

Depreciation,

amortisation and

impairment of

property, plant and

equipment and

intangibles

(556,671)

-

-

(556,671)

(49,725)

-

-

(49,725)

Segment (loss) /

proﬁt

(677,780)

(111,551)

(1,321)

(790,652)

10,232

(22,557)

1,013

(11,312)

Segment assets

7,797,880

2,668,232

(168,323)

10,297,789

514,096

184,793

(30,462)

668,427

Segment liabilities

(4,053,451)

(219,831)

168,303

(4,104,979)

(215,107)

(82,195)

30,441

(266,861)

Non-monetary assets and liabilities carried at historical cost have been restated to reﬂect the change in the general price index from 1 October 2018 to the end of the reporting period. Monetary assets and liabilities; and non-monetary assets and liabilities carried at revalued amounts or linked by agreement to changes in prices have not been restated as they are presented at the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period. Items recognised in the statement of proﬁt or loss have been restated by applying the change in the general price index from the dates when the transactions were initially earned or incurred. A net monetary adjustment was recognised in the statement of proﬁt or loss. All items in the statement of cash ﬂows are expressed in terms of the general price index at the end of the reporting period.

ECONET WIRELESS ZIMBABWE LIMITED - Audited Abridged Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 29 February 2024

Notes to the abridged consolidated ﬁnancial statements (continued)

For the year ended 29 February 2024

6 Revenue

Revenue from rendering of services is recognised when the related services are rendered (at a point in time). Revenue from the sale of goods is recognised when control of the goods has transferred, typically at the point the customer purchases the goods at the retail outlet or upon delivery (at a point in time). The Group derives its revenue from contracts with customers for the transfer of goods and services in the following major product lines.

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORICAL COST

All amounts in ZW$ million

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue from rendering of services

- Local airtime

6,019,726

2,635,565

1,163,068

112,582

- Interconnection fees and roaming

878,556

516,289

165,756

22,099

- Data and internet services

5,176,374

2,100,117

1,093,316

87,782

- Value added services and short message

services (SMS)

1,382,680

590,151

275,572

24,261

- Other service revenue

1,159,139

438,166

275,615

17,972

Revenue from sale of goods

- Handset sales and accessories

136,077

61,413

26,695

2,590

14,752,552

6,341,701

3,000,022

267,286

Gross sales - revenue analysis

Gross sales

18,695,064

7,947,468

3,803,720

334,978

Value added tax (VAT)

(2,380,208)

(993,525)

(486,549)

(41,819)

Excise duty

(1,562,304)

(612,242)

(317,149)

(25,873)

Revenue

14,752,552

6,341,701

3,000,022

267,286

7

Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and intangibles

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORICAL COST

All amounts in ZW$ million

2024

2023

2024

2023

9

Earnings per share

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORICAL COST

All amounts in ZW$ million

2024

2023

2024

2023

Loss for the year attributable to owners of

the Company used in calculation of basic

earnings per share

(1,096,478)

(311,971)

(790,638)

(11,444)

Adjustment for capital items:

Loss on disposal of property, plant and

equipment

567

3,051

477

166

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

and intangible assets

37,114

543

1,956

9

Tax effect on adjustments

(9,315)

(889)

(601)

(43)

Headline loss attributable to owners of the

Company

(1,068,112)

(309,266)

(788,806)

(11,312)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares

for the purposes of basic and diluted earnings

per share ('000)

2,448,574

2,380,158

2,448,574

2,380,158

Basic loss per share (ZW dollar)

(448)

(131)

(323)

(5)

Headline loss per share (ZW dollar)

(436)

(130)

(322)

(5)

There were no instruments with a dilutive effect on earnings per share at the end of the current and prior period.

10 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORICAL COST

All amounts in ZW$ million

2024

2023

2024

2023

Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and intangibles

  • Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
  • Impairment of property, plant and equipment
  • Depreciation of right-of-use assets
  • Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets

(2,491,143)

(1,121,545)

(556,671)

(49,725)

(2,407,005)

(1,028,387)

(532,214)

(46,414)

(37,114)

(543)

(1,956)

(9)

(44,588)

(63,164)

(22,491)

(3,290)

(2,436)

(29,451)

(10)

(12)

Balance at beginning of year

2,857,927

2,044,687

152,848

33,825

Additions

170,363

102,256

69,462

3,816

Fair value (loss) / gain

(513,815)

710,984

2,292,165

115,207

Balance at end of year

2,514,475

2,857,927

2,514,475

152,848

Analysis

Listed shares

799,500

779,827

799,500

41,707

Unlisted shares

1,714,975

2,078,100

1,714,975

111,141

8

Commitments for capital expenditure

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORICAL COST

All amounts in ZW$ million

2024

2023

2023

2023

Authorised and contracted for

582,639

716,375

582,639

38,313

Authorised and not contracted for

150,200

57,149

150,200

3,056

732,839

773,524

732,839

41,369

The capital expenditure is to be ﬁnanced out of the Group's own resources and existing facilities.

2,514,475

2,857,927

2,514,475

152,848

Investments in equity instruments are not held for trading. Instead, they are held for strategic purposes. Accordingly, the Directors have elected to designate the equity investments as at fair value through other comprehensive income as they believe that recognising short-term ﬂuctuations in the investments' fair value in proﬁt or loss would not be consistent with the Group's strategy.

The investment in listed shares relates to shares listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE). The fair value of the shares is based on the ZSE published share prices i.e. Level 1 inputs.

