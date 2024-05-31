ECONET WIRELESS ZIMBABWE LIMITED
Audited Abridged Consolidated Financial Statements
for the year ended 29 February 2024
25 YEARS OF BUILDING TOWARDS A DIGITAL FUTURE
ECONET WIRELESS ZIMBABWE LIMITED
(Incorporated in Zimbabwe on 4 August 1998 under Company registration number 7548/98) ZSE alpha code: ECO ISIN: ZW 000 901 212 2
Our Vision
We envision a digitally connected future that leaves no Zimbabwean behind.
Our Mission
We deliver unparalleled digital services to everyone with a passion to inspire innovation, improve
quality of life and unlock stakeholder value sustainably.
Our Values
Pioneering - Professional - Personal
We draw inspiration from our values, driven day by day to live them out as we interact with our customers
and stakeholders. Over the years we are proud to have pioneered several ﬁrsts in telecoms and digital
services, delivering professional customer experience that our clients can relate to on a personal,
corporate, community and national level.
ECONET WIRELESS ZIMBABWE LIMITED - Audited Abridged Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 29 February 2024
Chairman's statement
Introduction
Our business continues to be focussed on fulﬁlling our strategic objective of digital transformation to meet the evolving needs of our customers and deliver improved customer experience through the use of data- driven insights and supported by a modern digital network.
This year we celebrated memories and value created for customers and business partners since our commercial launch in 1998. Our award-winning campaign themed "Hallo 25, Building Memories Together" embodied the essence of our journey, encompassing a reﬂection on our past achievements, a celebration of our present impact, and the memories we continue to generate as we bring digitally solutions that are empowering our customers economically.
"Artiﬁcial Intelligence (AI) has become an integral part of our business operations. For the year under review, we signiﬁcantly accelerated the use of AI tools to improve operational efﬁciency, optimise our business and provide superior customer experiences."
energy solutions to mitigate service degradation. Consequently, the business was able to maintain a high uptime on the majority of our base stations. We will continue to invest in green power solutions to improve network availability.
Financial Review
The ﬁnancial review is based on inﬂation adjusted ﬁnancial statements which are the primary ﬁnancial statements. Historical cost ﬁnancial statements have been presented as supplementary information. To comply with
Regulatory Review
The Telecommunications Association of Zimbabwe ("TOAZ") of which Econet is a member continues to work with all concerned stakeholders to ensure the viability and sustainability of the Sector.
For the period under review, we paid a total of ZWL$ 3,8 trillion (representing 26% of turnover) to the ﬁscus and to statutory bodies compared to ZWL$ 2,1 trillion in 2023. The payments to the ﬁscus and to statutory bodies was in the form of excise duties, levies, corporate taxes, customs duty, withholding taxes and monthly licence fees.
Infrastructure Modernisation Review
Our strategic partnerships with key equipment vendors have enabled us to accelerate our current network modernisation programme, after several years of underinvestment, due to limited foreign currency availability. We have now modernised over 1,012 sites with 4G high-capacity base stations. Of these, 750 are in Harare and Bulawayo and the whole of Manicaland region. Our modernization efforts will continue with another 550 base station sites planned across the country. We are grateful that Government through POTRAZ has now provided us spectrum within the 700MHz frequency band which will
extend the coverage of existing base stations to serve customers who are at the periphery of the current coverage limit. Spectrum refers to radio frequencies present in the air that telecom companies use to provide connectivity services. In addition to the modernized sites, the business added more than 50 new base station sites. This investment has enhanced our quality of service and also increased network coverage.
Artiﬁcial Intelligence (AI) has become an integral part of our business operations. For the year under review, we signiﬁcantly accelerated the use of AI tools to improve operational efﬁciency, optimise our business and provide superior customer experiences. For example, we deployed algorithms which greatly improved our ability to segment customers and offer highly personalized experiences. This has resulted in increased customer activity ratios. To improve on usage and revenue, we integrated intelligent recommendation engines and predictive models into our daily operations. This has enabled us to deliver a remarkable 47% growth in usage in the voice segment.
As power outages on the national grid remained prevalent, we have continued to deploy renewable
Financial highlights
Inﬂation adjusted
REVENUE
133%
ZW$ 14.8 trillion
EBITDA
175%
ZW$ 7.1 trillion
LOSS FOR THE YEAR
245%
ZW$ 1.1 trillion
International Accounting Standard 29 - Financial Reporting in Hyperinﬂationary Economies (IAS 29) in the preparation of our ﬁnancial statements, the Group estimated and applied inﬂation rates for the year ended 29 February 2024 based on the Total Consumption Poverty Line published by ZIMSTAT.
The Directors caution users of the ﬁnancial statements on the usefulness of these reported ﬁnancial statements, considering distortions that arise when reporting in a hyperinﬂationary economy.
Inﬂation adjusted revenue for the period under review was ZW$ 14,8 trillion. This represents revenue growth of 133% in comparison to last year's performance. Investment in network modernization resulted in volume growth of voice and data of 34% and 36% respectively. Cost optimisation strategies adopted by management yielded positive impact on margin proﬁtability which was above 45%.
The depreciation of the local currency during the year weighed down the Group's ﬁnancial performance. Exchange losses for the period under review were ZW$ 3,2 trillion translating to 22% of revenue against 23% for the prior year. Pursuant
ECONET WIRELESS ZIMBABWE LIMITED - Audited Abridged Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 29 February 2024
Chairman's statement (continued)
to the retirement of our debentures in October 2023, the Group's exposure to foreign currency denominated obligations signiﬁcantly reduced. This has had a positive impact on proﬁtability. Although the ﬁnancial statements were impacted by the hyperinﬂation of the ZW$, we look forward to beneﬁts of the new currency, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), introduced on the 5th April, 2024.
Environmental, Social and Governance
Ensuring the sustainability of our shared world and business, effective stakeholder management and engagement, as well as adhering to sound environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles remain at the core of our values. We engaged in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Accelerator Program under the United Nations Global Compact, to integrate SDGs into our corporate framework, solidifying our footprint in the ESG space.
The business implemented a robust staff wellness program covering six pillars that included emotional, physical, ﬁnancial, medical, occupational, and spiritual dimensions. These aspects are designed to provide a supportive work environment.
Since its inception, the Group has supported our CSI implementing partner, Higherlife Foundation, to empower the next generation through deep investments in education from early childhood development to tertiary education. The foundation funds scholarship programmes, conducts training and mentorship and strengthens local institutions including schools and orphanages.
Board Changes
The Board wishes to advise that Mr. Martin Edge resigned as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. The Board records it's appreciation of Mr. Edge's commitment and dedicated service as an Independent Non-Executive Director since his appointment in June 2013. He served diligently as Chairperson of the Audit Committee and also served on the Board Risk Committee. The Board, Management and Staff wish Mr. Edge the best in his future professional and personal endeavours.
Mr. Godfrey Gomwe was appointed Audit Committee Chairperson. Mr. Gomwe was a member of the Audit Committee for a number of years and brings a wealth of experience to this critical role.
Mr. Mgqibelo Gasela has been appointed Chairperson of the Risk Committee as Mr. Gomwe transitions to his position on the Audit Committee.
There are no changes to the ESG and Remuneration committees, chaired by Dr. Jacqueline Chimhanzi and Dr. James Myers respectively.
Outlook
The business continues to experience sustained growth in the demand for its products and services shaped by evolving customer needs. We will continued to invest in our network infrastructure in order to meet customer demands and keep abreast with global trends in line with our vision of a digitally connected future that leaves no Zimbabwean behind.
We are looking to scale up our 5G penetration to unlock new opportunities, leverage on artiﬁcial intelligence and process automation to improve operational efﬁciencies and customer service delivery.
Dividend
The Company declared and paid an interim dividend of 0.55 US cents per share for the year ended 29 February 2024 in respect of qualifying ordinary shares of the Company.
Appreciation
On behalf of the Board, I wish to express my gratitude to our valued customers, business
partners and stakeholders who have been part of our successful 25-year journey. I wish to thank our dedicated and exceptional staff who continue to serve the business in a challenging operating environment. I also wish to record my appreciation for the commitment of my fellow Directors as we discharge our stewardship responsibility to all our stakeholders.
Dr. J. Myers
Chairman of the Board
29 May 2024
ECONET WIRELESS ZIMBABWE LIMITED - Audited Abridged Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 29 February 2024
Abridged consolidated statement of proﬁt or loss and other comprehensive income
For the year ended 29 February 2024
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL COST
All amounts in ZW$ million
Note
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
6
14,752,552
6,341,701
3,000,022
267,286
Other income
148,195
74,925
78,580
4,106
Share of proﬁt / (loss) of associates
38,435
(24,676)
56,449
200
Direct network and technology operating
costs
(3,022,353)
(1,658,651)
(604,632)
(73,349)
Other network costs
(926,543)
(419,089)
(236,263)
(18,340)
Costs of handsets and other accessories
(461,511)
(188,854)
(81,743)
(7,529)
Marketing and sales expenses
(196,426)
(135,256)
(45,327)
(5,665)
Impairment of trade receivables
(56,843)
(112,268)
(14,113)
(5,055)
Staff costs
(1,513,430)
(697,400)
(319,663)
(29,199)
Other expenses
(1,710,867)
(614,434)
(822,694)
(27,791)
Proﬁt before interest, taxation,
depreciation, amortisation, impairment,
exchange losses and monetary
adjustment
7,051,209
2,565,998
1,010,616
104,664
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of
property, plant and equipment and intangibles
7
(2,491,143)
(1,121,545)
(556,671)
(49,725)
Other impairments
(75,609)
(23,680)
(32,825)
(1,266)
Exchange losses
(3,223,628)
(1,442,613)
(764,443)
(51,939)
Monetary adjustment
(1,764,826)
174,903
-
-
Finance income
133,362
103,047
38,549
4,088
Finance costs
(209,091)
(140,331)
(57,434)
(6,677)
(Loss) / proﬁt before tax
(579,726)
115,779
(362,208)
(855)
Income tax expense
(516,652)
(433,604)
(428,444)
(10,457)
Loss for the year
(1,096,378)
(317,825)
(790,652)
(11,312)
Loss for the year attributable to
Equity holders of the Company
(1,096,478)
(311,971)
(790,638)
(11,444)
Non-controlling interest
100
(5,854)
(14)
132
(1,096,378)
(317,825)
(790,652)
(11,312)
Other comprehensive income / (loss)
Items that will not be reclassi!ed subsequently to
pro!t or loss
Fair value (loss) / gain on investments in
equity instruments designated at fair value
through other comprehensive income,
net of tax
(513,168)
714,964
2,276,818
114,718
Gain on property revaluation, net of tax
512,475
3,463,774
4,081,256
237,677
Share of other comprehensive income of
associates
117,985
86,093
103,801
6,695
117,292
4,264,831
6,461,875
359,090
Other comprehensive income attributable
to
Equity holders of the Company
117,292
4,264,733
6,461,875
359,073
Non-controlling interest
-
98
-
17
117,292
4,264,831
6,461,875
359,090
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL COST
All amounts in ZW$ million
Note
2024
2023
2024
2023
Total proﬁt or loss for the year and other
comprehensive income / (loss) attributable
to
Equity holders of the Company
(979,186)
3,952,762
5,671,237
347,646
Non-controlling interest
100
(5,756)
(14)
132
(979,086)
3,947,006
5,671,223
347,778
Earnings per share
9
Basic loss per share (dollars)
(448)
(131)
(323)
(5)
IAS 29 discourages the publication of historical cost results as the inﬂation adjusted results are the primary ﬁnancial results. However, the historical cost results are included as supplementary information to meet other user requirements. As a result, the auditors have not expressed an opinion on this historical cost information.
ECONET WIRELESS ZIMBABWE LIMITED - Audited Abridged Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 29 February 2024
Abridged consolidated statement of ﬁnancial position
As at 29 February 2024
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL COST
All amounts in ZW$ million
Note
2024
2023
2024
2023
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
6,061,509
5,936,163
5,470,629
316,065
Right-of-use assets
369,455
466,433
369,455
24,946
Investment properties
33,190
26,370
33,190
1,410
Intangible assets
306,520
308,956
61
71
Investments in associates
572,294
392,172
191,370
9,076
Financial assets at fair value through
other comprehensive income
10
2,514,475
2,857,927
2,514,475
152,848
Financial assets at amortised cost
569,061
75,830
569,061
4,056
Total non-current assets
10,426,504
10,063,851
9,148,241
508,472
Current assets
Inventories
144,223
143,808
127,372
7,593
Trade and other receivables
1,353,846
2,131,645
805,350
103,272
Financial assets at fair value through
proﬁt or loss
2
46
2
2
Cash and cash equivalents
216,824
917,835
216,824
49,088
Total currents assets
1,714,895
3,193,334
1,149,548
159,955
TOTAL ASSETS
12,141,399
13,257,185
10,297,789
668,427
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Capital and reserves
Share capital and share premium
1,349,760
407,689
154,651
96
Retained earnings / (accumulated
losses)
648,023
2,012,820
(842,665)
(17,493)
Other reserves
5,864,268
5,746,976
6,880,848
418,973
Equity attributable to equity holders of
the Company
7,862,051
8,167,485
6,192,834
401,576
Non-controlling interest
(187)
(287)
(24)
(10)
Total equity
7,861,864
8,167,198
6,192,810
401,566
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liability
967,714
1,097,699
1,019,855
58,575
Lease liabilities
302,237
421,990
302,237
22,569
Interest-bearing debt
11
102,758
57,430
102,758
3,071
Provisions
80,566
90,461
80,566
4,838
Total non-current liabilities
1,453,275
1,667,580
1,505,416
89,053
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL COST
All amounts in ZW$ million
Note
2024
2023
2024
2023
Current liabilities
Deferred revenue
422,076
238,026
195,379
7,500
Provisions
17,412
16,435
17,412
879
Trade and other payables
1,738,803
1,497,729
1,738,803
80,102
Lease liabilities
80,791
69,056
80,791
3,693
Interest-bearing debt
11
157,425
1,236,448
157,425
66,128
Income tax payable
409,753
364,713
409,753
19,506
Total current liabilities
2,826,260
3,422,407
2,599,563
177,808
Total liabilities
4,279,535
5,089,987
4,104,979
266,861
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
12,141,399
13,257,185
10,297,789
668,427
IAS 29 discourages the publication of historical cost results as the inﬂation adjusted results are the primary ﬁnancial results. However, the historical cost results are included as supplementary information to meet other user requirements. As a result, the auditors have not expressed an opinion on this historical cost information.
Dr. D. Mboweni
C.L. Moyo CA(Z)
Chief Executive Ofﬁcer
Finance Director
29 May 2024
ECONET WIRELESS ZIMBABWE LIMITED - Audited Abridged Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 29 February 2024
Abridged consolidated statement of changes in equity
For the year ended 29 February 2024
INFL ATION ADJUSTED
Share
capital
Non-
and share
Retained
Other
controlling
All amounts in ZW$ million
premium
earnings
reserves
Total
interest
Total
HISTORICAL COST
Share
Retained
capital
earnings /
Non-
and share (accumulated
Other
controlling
All amounts in ZW$ million
premium
losses)
reserves
Total
interest
Total
Balance at 28 February 2022
Loss for the year
Purchase of treasury shares
Increase in shareholding of a subsidiary
Transfer of revaluation reserve on disposal of property, plant and equipment
Share of other equity movements of associates
Movements through other comprehensive income
Balance at 28 February 2023
(Loss) / proﬁt for the year
Purchase of treasury shares Issue of ordinary shares
Share of other equity movements of associates
Movements through other comprehensive income
407,689
2,502,375
1,482,550
4,392,614
13,642
4,406,256
-
(311,971)
-
(311,971)
(5,854)
(317,825)
-
(177,584)
4,264,426
4,086,842
(8,075)
4,078,767
-
(161,344)
-
(161,344)
-
(161,344)
-
(7,483)
-
(7,483)
(8,173)
(15,656)
-
307
(307)
-
-
-
-
(9,064)
-
(9,064)
-
(9,064)
-
-
4,264,733
4,264,733
98
4,264,831
407,689
2,012,820
5,746,976
8,167,485
(287)
8,167,198
-
(1,096,478)
-
(1,096,478)
100
(1,096,378)
942,071
(268,319)
117,292
791,044
-
791,044
-
(291,560)
-
(291,560)
-
(291,560)
942,071
-
-
942,071
-
942,071
-
23,241
-
23,241
-
23,241
-
-
117,292
117,292
-
117,292
Balance at 28 February 2022
(Loss) / proﬁt for the year
Purchase of treasury shares
Increase in shareholding of a subsidiary
Transfer of revaluation reserve on disposal of property, plant and equipment
Share of other equity movements of associates
Movements through other comprehensive income
Balance at 28 February 2023
Loss for the year
Purchase of treasury shares Issue of ordinary shares
Share of other equity movements of associates
Movements through other comprehensive income
96
2,342
59,971
62,409
219
62,628
-
(11,444)
-
(11,444)
132
(11,312)
-
(8,391)
359,002
350,611
(361)
350,250
-
(7,977)
-
(7,977)
-
(7,977)
-
(460)
-
(460)
(378)
(838)
-
71
(71)
-
-
-
-
(25)
-
(25)
-
(25)
-
-
359,073
359,073
17
359,090
96
(17,493)
418,973
401,576
(10)
401,566
-
(790,638)
-
(790,638)
(14)
(790,652)
154,555
(34,534)
6,461,875
6,581,896
-
6,581,896
-
(56,547)
-
(56,547)
-
(56,547)
154,555
-
-
154,555
154,555
-
22,013
-
22,013
-
22,013
-
-
6,461,875
6,461,875
-
6,461,875
Balance at 29 February 2024
1,349,760
648,023
5,864,268
7,862,051
(187)
7,861,864
Balance at 29 February 2024
154,651
(842,665)
6,880,848
6,192,834
(24)
6,192,810
IAS 29 discourages the publication of historical cost results as the inﬂation adjusted results are the primary ﬁnancial results. However, the historical cost results are included as supplementary information to meet other user requirements. As a result, the auditors have not expressed an opinion on this historical cost information.
ECONET WIRELESS ZIMBABWE LIMITED - Audited Abridged Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 29 February 2024
Abridged consolidated statement of cash ﬂows
For the year ended 29 February 2024
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL COST
All amounts in ZW$ million
2024
2023
2024
2023
Operating activities
Cash generated from operations
3,912,255
1,377,927
1,504,391
76,456
Income taxes paid
(1,396,424)
(343,963)
(377,791)
(14,755)
Net cash ﬂows from operating activities
2,515,831
1,033,964
1,126,600
61,701
Investing activities
Finance income
78,860
68,647
22,795
2,769
Acquisition of shares in associate
(461)
(5,144)
(31)
(144)
Acquisition of ﬁnancial assets at amortised cost
(484,051)
(242)
(488,051)
(13)
Acquisition of ﬁnancial assets at fair value through
other comprehensive income
(170,363)
(102,256)
(69,462)
(3,816)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment to
expand operating capacity
(1,883,783)
(407,296)
(257,071)
(16,324)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and
equipment
2,864
17,702
371
328
Net cash ﬂows used in investing activities
(2,456,934)
(428,589)
(791,449)
(17,200)
Financing activities
Finance costs paid
(289,369)
(74,304)
(69,508)
(3,331)
Repayment of lease liabilities
(60,650)
(74,358)
(10,234)
(1,722)
Purchase of treasury shares (share buy backs)
(291,560)
(161,344)
(56,547)
(7,977)
Proceeds from interest bearing debt
529,817
383,106
82,760
18,368
Repayment of debentures
(320,068)
-
(52,510)
-
Repayment of short-term interest bearing debt
(740,447)
(165,351)
(129,030)
(7,446)
Issue of shares
480,613
-
78,849
-
Rights offer costs
(68,244)
-
(11,195)
-
Net cash ﬂows used in ﬁnancing activities
(759,908)
(92,251)
(167,415)
(2,108)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
(701,011)
513,124
167,736
42,393
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
917,835
404,711
49,088
6,695
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
216,824
917,835
216,824
49,088
IAS 29 discourages the publication of historical cost results as the inﬂation adjusted results are the primary ﬁnancial results. However, the historical cost results are included as supplementary information to meet other user requirements. As a result, the auditors have not expressed an opinion on this historical cost information.
Notes to the abridged consolidated ﬁnancial statements
For the year ended 29 February 2024
-
Directors' responsibility for ﬁnancial reporting
The Directors of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited ("the Company") and its subsidiaries ("the Group") are responsible for the maintenance of adequate accounting records, the preparation, integrity and fair presentation of the abridged consolidated ﬁnancial statements. The consolidated ﬁnancial statements, on which these abridged consolidated ﬁnancial statements are based have been audited by BDO Zimbabwe Chartered Accountants who issued an adverse opinion as detailed in Note 17. The audit opinion is available for inspection at Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited's registered ofﬁces.
In as much as all reasonable care and attention has been taken by the Directors to present information that is meaningful and relevant to the users of the consolidated ﬁnancial statements, it has not been possible, in some cases, to present ﬁnancial information that is not contradictory to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and certain relevant local legislation due to multiple factors in the primary economic environment, including but not limited to the extant legislative framework, the telecommunications industry speciﬁc regulations and the economic variables affecting companies operating in Zimbabwe. This has resulted in certain qualiﬁcations to these ﬁnancial statements. Economic variables and conditions changed at an extremely fast pace during the period under review. These circumstances require care and attention by users of ﬁnancial statements in their interpretation of ﬁnancial information presented under these conditions.
- General information
The main business of the Group is mobile telecommunications and related value added services. The abridged consolidated ﬁnancial statements incorporate subsidiaries and associates.
These ﬁnancial results are presented in Zimbabwe dollars (ZW$). During the year, management considered indicators speciﬁc to the Group in determining its functional currency as required by International Accounting Standard 21 - The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates (IAS 21). The indicators provided evidence which may suggest a change in functional currency for the Group to United States dollars for the year ended 29 February 2024.
Management continue to assess the long term sustainability of these indicators in context of the operating environment including but not limited to the introduction of a new local currency, detailed in Note 14, telecommunications sector speciﬁc regulations and the basis that tariffs applied by the business were determined in Zimbabwe dollars by the regulator. Consequently, the Group has maintained the Zimbabwe dollar as its functional currency.
- Statement of compliance
The consolidated ﬁnancial statements, on which these abridged consolidated ﬁnancial statements are based were compiled adopting principles from International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) and the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31).
The relevant local legislation and multiple factors in the primary economic environment as detailed in Note 1 have a bearing on the valuation of unlisted shares and property, plant and equipment in a manner required by IFRS 13 - Fair Value Measurement and the determination of the Group's functional currency in accordance with IAS 21 - The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates.
ECONET WIRELESS ZIMBABWE LIMITED - Audited Abridged Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 29 February 2024
Notes to the abridged consolidated ﬁnancial statements (continued)
For the year ended 29 February 2024
4
Accounting policies
5
Abridged segment analysis
The principal accounting policies of the Group have been applied consistently in all material respects with
those of the previous year unless otherwise stated and except for the adoption of standards and amendments
INFL ATION ADJUSTED
effective for the current period.
29 February 2024
28 February 2023
Net
Net
The Group adopted a number of other new standards and amendments on 1 March 2023 which however had
Mobile
Invesments
eliminations
Mobile
Invest- eliminations
All amounts in
network
and
and
network
ments and
and
no material impact on these results.
ZW$ million
operations
admin adjustments
Total
operations
admin adjustments
Total
4.1
Application of IAS 29 - Financial Reporting in Hyperinﬂationary Economies
Revenue
These abridged consolidated ﬁnancial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 29 as if the
from external
economy had been hyperinﬂationary from 1 October 2018 as prescribed by the Public Accountants and Auditors
customers
14,752,552
-
-
14,752,552
6,341,701
-
-
6,341,701
Board (PAAB).
Depreciation,
amortisation and
IAS 29 discourages the publication of historical cost results as the inﬂation adjusted results are the primary
impairment of
property, plant and
ﬁnancial results. However, the historical cost results are included as supplementary information to meet other
equipment and
user requirements. As a result, the auditors have not expressed an opinion on the historical cost information.
intangibles
(2,491,143)
-
-
(2,491,143)
(1,121,545)
-
-
(1,121,545)
Segment (loss) /
In order to account for the rapid loss in the purchasing power of the local currency, hyperinﬂation accounting
proﬁt
(1,445,847)
350,790
(1,321)
(1,096,378)
(755,830)
419,070
18,935
(317,825)
Segment assets
9,364,292
3,034,108
(257,001)
12,141,399
10,262,331
3,652,732
(657,878)
13,257,185
principles require transactions and balances to be stated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of
Segment liabilities
(4,228,007)
(219,831)
168,303
(4,279,535)
(4,128,846)
(1,530,321)
569,180
(5,089,987)
the reporting period.
HISTORICAL COST
Since the adoption of IAS 29 on 1 October 2018, the Group adopted the Zimbabwe consumer price index (CPI) as the general price index to prepare inﬂation adjusted ﬁnancial statements. However, in the absence of pure Zimbabwe dollar inﬂation indices since February 2023, the Group estimated monthly CPIs using the Total Consumption Poverty Line published by ZIMSTAT. The estimation of CPIs is permitted by IAS 29 where a general consumer price index is not readily available.
The conversion factors used to restate the consolidated ﬁnancial statements for the year ended 29 February 2024 are as follows.
CPI
Conversion factor
1 October 2018
64.06
4 230.42
28 February 2022
4 483.06
60.45
28 February 2023
14 493.45
18.70
29 February 2024
270 996.36
1.00
Average CPI for the year
28 February 2023
10 835.36
1.54
29 February 2024
63 771.06
7.72
29 February 2024
28 February 2023
Net
Net
Mobile
Invesments
eliminations
Mobile
Invest- eliminations
All amounts in
network
and
and
network
ments and
and
ZW$ million
operations
admin adjustments
Total
operations
admin adjustments
Total
Revenue
from external
customers
3,000,022
-
-
3,000,022
267,286
-
-
267,286
Depreciation,
amortisation and
impairment of
property, plant and
equipment and
intangibles
(556,671)
-
-
(556,671)
(49,725)
-
-
(49,725)
Segment (loss) /
proﬁt
(677,780)
(111,551)
(1,321)
(790,652)
10,232
(22,557)
1,013
(11,312)
Segment assets
7,797,880
2,668,232
(168,323)
10,297,789
514,096
184,793
(30,462)
668,427
Segment liabilities
(4,053,451)
(219,831)
168,303
(4,104,979)
(215,107)
(82,195)
30,441
(266,861)
Non-monetary assets and liabilities carried at historical cost have been restated to reﬂect the change in the general price index from 1 October 2018 to the end of the reporting period. Monetary assets and liabilities; and non-monetary assets and liabilities carried at revalued amounts or linked by agreement to changes in prices have not been restated as they are presented at the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period. Items recognised in the statement of proﬁt or loss have been restated by applying the change in the general price index from the dates when the transactions were initially earned or incurred. A net monetary adjustment was recognised in the statement of proﬁt or loss. All items in the statement of cash ﬂows are expressed in terms of the general price index at the end of the reporting period.
ECONET WIRELESS ZIMBABWE LIMITED - Audited Abridged Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 29 February 2024
Notes to the abridged consolidated ﬁnancial statements (continued)
For the year ended 29 February 2024
6 Revenue
Revenue from rendering of services is recognised when the related services are rendered (at a point in time). Revenue from the sale of goods is recognised when control of the goods has transferred, typically at the point the customer purchases the goods at the retail outlet or upon delivery (at a point in time). The Group derives its revenue from contracts with customers for the transfer of goods and services in the following major product lines.
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL COST
All amounts in ZW$ million
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue from rendering of services
- Local airtime
6,019,726
2,635,565
1,163,068
112,582
- Interconnection fees and roaming
878,556
516,289
165,756
22,099
- Data and internet services
5,176,374
2,100,117
1,093,316
87,782
- Value added services and short message
services (SMS)
1,382,680
590,151
275,572
24,261
- Other service revenue
1,159,139
438,166
275,615
17,972
Revenue from sale of goods
- Handset sales and accessories
136,077
61,413
26,695
2,590
14,752,552
6,341,701
3,000,022
267,286
Gross sales - revenue analysis
Gross sales
18,695,064
7,947,468
3,803,720
334,978
Value added tax (VAT)
(2,380,208)
(993,525)
(486,549)
(41,819)
Excise duty
(1,562,304)
(612,242)
(317,149)
(25,873)
Revenue
14,752,552
6,341,701
3,000,022
267,286
7
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and intangibles
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL COST
All amounts in ZW$ million
2024
2023
2024
2023
9
Earnings per share
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL COST
All amounts in ZW$ million
2024
2023
2024
2023
Loss for the year attributable to owners of
the Company used in calculation of basic
earnings per share
(1,096,478)
(311,971)
(790,638)
(11,444)
Adjustment for capital items:
Loss on disposal of property, plant and
equipment
567
3,051
477
166
Impairment of property, plant and equipment
and intangible assets
37,114
543
1,956
9
Tax effect on adjustments
(9,315)
(889)
(601)
(43)
Headline loss attributable to owners of the
Company
(1,068,112)
(309,266)
(788,806)
(11,312)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
for the purposes of basic and diluted earnings
per share ('000)
2,448,574
2,380,158
2,448,574
2,380,158
Basic loss per share (ZW dollar)
(448)
(131)
(323)
(5)
Headline loss per share (ZW dollar)
(436)
(130)
(322)
(5)
There were no instruments with a dilutive effect on earnings per share at the end of the current and prior period.
10 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL COST
All amounts in ZW$ million
2024
2023
2024
2023
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and intangibles
- Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
- Impairment of property, plant and equipment
- Depreciation of right-of-use assets
- Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets
(2,491,143)
(1,121,545)
(556,671)
(49,725)
(2,407,005)
(1,028,387)
(532,214)
(46,414)
(37,114)
(543)
(1,956)
(9)
(44,588)
(63,164)
(22,491)
(3,290)
(2,436)
(29,451)
(10)
(12)
Balance at beginning of year
2,857,927
2,044,687
152,848
33,825
Additions
170,363
102,256
69,462
3,816
Fair value (loss) / gain
(513,815)
710,984
2,292,165
115,207
Balance at end of year
2,514,475
2,857,927
2,514,475
152,848
Analysis
Listed shares
799,500
779,827
799,500
41,707
Unlisted shares
1,714,975
2,078,100
1,714,975
111,141
8
Commitments for capital expenditure
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL COST
All amounts in ZW$ million
2024
2023
2023
2023
Authorised and contracted for
582,639
716,375
582,639
38,313
Authorised and not contracted for
150,200
57,149
150,200
3,056
732,839
773,524
732,839
41,369
The capital expenditure is to be ﬁnanced out of the Group's own resources and existing facilities.
2,514,475
2,857,927
2,514,475
152,848
Investments in equity instruments are not held for trading. Instead, they are held for strategic purposes. Accordingly, the Directors have elected to designate the equity investments as at fair value through other comprehensive income as they believe that recognising short-term ﬂuctuations in the investments' fair value in proﬁt or loss would not be consistent with the Group's strategy.
The investment in listed shares relates to shares listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE). The fair value of the shares is based on the ZSE published share prices i.e. Level 1 inputs.
