By ceding the cash deposit amounting to US$4,193,548 that is held with Steward Bank Limited.

By ceding to EWZL the amount of Eight Million Eight Hundred and Six, Four Hundred and Fifty Two United States Dollars (US$8,806,452.00) that it expects to receive from the Rights Offer upon the redemption of 140,858,151 debentures held by TNAM; and

7.1 In terms of the Underwriting Agreement, the Company has received a commitment from the Underwriter to fully underwrite the Rights Offer in respect of all Rights Offer Shares not taken up by other Shareholders in terms of the Rights Offer. This commitment amounts to US$13 million. The Underwriter has guaranteed settlement of the underwriting commitment as follows:

6.5.1 There will be no provision for excess applications.

Qualifying Certificated Shareholders and dematerilaised shareholders with own name registration will have their Rights credited to an account in electronic format, held at the Transfer Secretaries, which will be administered by the Transfer Secretaries on their behalf. The Form of Instruction reflects the number of Rights Offer Shares for which the Qualifying Certificated Shareholders and dematerilaised shareholders with own name registration is entitled to subscribe. The procedure to be followed by Qualifying Certificated Shareholders and dematerilaised shareholders with own name registration for the acceptance of their Rights will be reflected on the Form of Instruction.

In accordance with the ZSE Listings Requirements, in respect of fractional entitlements that arise, all allocations will be rounded down to the nearest whole number if they are less than 0.5, and rounded up to the nearest whole number if they are equal to or greater than 0.5, and no cash portion will be payable for any fractional entitlement.

Econet Shareholders will receive the right to subscribe for 17.122 Rights Offer Shares for every 100 Shares held on the Record Date (being Friday, 18 August 2023)

6.3.1 The Rights Offer will open at 09:00 hours on 21 August 2023 and close at 14:30 hours on 8 September 2023.

Shareholders are being given an option to subscribe either in United States Dollars or EWZL Debentures at a price of US$0.06252 per each debenture held by the Company's shareholder in terms of the debenture register as at the record date.

The Rights Offer Issue Price of US$0.0755 per Rights Offer Share represents a 50% discount to the 30- day volume weighted average traded price ("VWAP") on 20 July 2023, being the last practicable date.

The Rights Offer Shares will, upon allotment and issue, rank pari passu with all other existing Econet ordinary shares and shall be fully paid up and freely transferable.

The Rights Offer is fully underwritten, as detailed in paragraph 7 of this abridged circular.

take up their pro rata share of the Rights Offer Shares at the Rights Offer Issue Price based on their holding of Letters of Allocation on the Record Date, being 18 August 2023;

allow their Letters of Allocation to lapse; or

Qualifying Shareholders who hold Letters of Allocation can elect, in whole or in part, to:

Qualifying Shareholders are hereby offered renounceable Rights to subscribe for 17.122 Rights Offer Shares for every 100 Shares held by them on the Record Date at the Rights Offer Issue Price. These Rights will take the form of Letters of Allocation which will be issued to Qualifying Shareholders recorded in the Register at the close of trade on the Record Date.

Econet hereby offers a total of 401,586,371 Rights Offer Shares for subscription to Qualifying Shareholders, upon the terms and conditions set out in this abridged circular and also as set out in the Form of instruction.

The discount range is relatively wide because of the volatility of the Zimbabwean currency, which is the currency in which the shares are denominated. Under the circumstances, whilst the observable discount range is wide, the discount selected for the Offer will depend largely on the valuation of the currency at the time the circular is released for purposes of convening the Extraordinary General Meeting. Having considered the most recent information, prior to publication of the Circular, it will be appropriate to use a discount of 50%. This discount level provides a closer estimate to the real underlying value of the share, as determined by the market, under the present market conditions, with an appropriate differential to incentivise Shareholders to subscribe to the Rights Offer. It is our considered opinion that the determined rights offer discount, determined by the Directors after taking appropriate professional advice, set out in Part D of the full version of the circular, is reasonable.

the average discounts that have been used in other rights offers in the world; and

the amount of funds the Company intends to raise under the Rights offer;

prevailing market conditions and the financial position of the Group;

The Subscription Price was determined by the Company with reference to, among others,

In terms of the Underwriting Agreement, the Underwriter will receive an underwriting fee from the Company equal to 2.5% of the committed amount. In the opinion of the independent non-executive Directors of the Board, the underwriting fee due to the Underwriter is not greater than the current market rate charged by independent underwriters. The Board, after due and careful enquiry are of the opinion that the Underwriter has sufficient resources to meet its financial commitments in terms of the Underwriting Agreement. No securities are offered as a preferential right to any person, other than as contemplated by virtue of the Rights Offer. Details pertaining to the Underwriter as required by the Listings Requirements are set out below.

Full legal and entity name: TN Asset Management (Private) Limited Directors: Mr. T Nyambirai (Non - Executive Director) Mr. C Maswi (Independent Non - Executive Director) Mr R Chidembo (Independent Non - Executive Director) Mr. M Mbuyisa (Independent Non - Executive Director) Mr. M Mubatanhema (Non - Executive Director) Ms E Mungate ( Executive Director) Mr H Kapfunde ( Executive Director) Mr. R Makeleni ( Executive Director) Company Secretary: Patience Janhi Date and place of incorporation: 15 March 2001, Harare, Zimbabwe Registration number: 1836/2001 Registered office: 64 Knightsbridge Road, Highlands, Harare Auditors: Nolands Harare Chartered Accountants Bankers: Steward Bank, Stanbic Bank, CABS, Ecobank Authorised share capital: 100,000,000 Ordinary Shares of ZWL0.00002 each Issued share capital: 44,768,200 Ordinary Shares of ZWL0.00002 each

7.7 Save as set out above, there have been no commissions, discounts or brokerages paid or payable in respect of underwriting of this Rights Offer within the preceding 3 years.

8 PROCEDURE FOR ACCEPTANCE OF RIGHTS

8.1 Certificated Shares and dematerilaised shares with own name registration

If you are a Qualifying Shareholder holding Certificated Shares or dematerialised shares with own name regitstration and wish to subscribe for all or part of your entitlement in terms of the Form of Instruction, you must complete the Form of Instruction in accordance with the instructions contained therein and lodge it together with payment of the subscription price with the Transfer Secretaries at the addresses set out in the "Corporate information" section of this abridged circular, so as to be received by the Transfer Secretaries by no later than 14:30 hours on Friday, 8 September 2023. Once received by the Transfer Secretaries, the acceptance is irrevocable and may not be withdrawn. If payment is not received on or before 14:30 hours on 8 September 2023, the day of the closing of the Rights Offer, the Qualifying Shareholder will be deemed to have declined the Rights Offer and to subscribe for Rights Offer Shares pursuant to the Rights Offer. Qualifying Shareholders holding Certificated Shares are advised to take into consideration postal delivery times when posting their Forms of Instruction, as no late postal deliveries will be accepted .

8.2 Dematerialised Shareholders other than with own-name registration

If you are a Qualifying Shareholder and have Dematerialised shareholder other than with own-name registration you will not receive a printed Form of Instruction. You should receive notification from your CSDP or Broker regarding the Rights to which you are entitled in terms of the Rights Offer. If you are a Qualifying Shareholder holding Dematerialised shares other than with own-name registration and wish to follow your Rights in respect of the Rights Offer, you are required to notify your duly appointed CSDP or Broker of your acceptance of the Rights Offer in the manner and time stipulated in the custody agreement governing the relationship between yourself and your CSDP or Broker. Econet does not take responsibility and will not be held liable for any failure on the part of any CSDP or Broker to notify you of the Rights Offer and/or to obtain instructions from you to subscribe for the Rights Offer Shares.

8.3 Payment

8.3.1 Payment by holders of Certificated Shares and Dematerialised shareholder with own-name registration.

8.3.1.1 The amount due on acceptance of the Rights Offer is payable only in United States Dollars with an option to use the EWZL Debentures at a price of US$0.06252 per each debenture held by the Company's shareholder in terms of the debenture register as at the record, being 18 August 2023. The payment details are as shown below.

Bank: Steward Bank Name: EWZ Debenture Redemption Account Account: 1046642542 Branch: Avondale Corporate

For Cash payment - A bank transfer accompanied by a reference number, together with a properly completed Form of Instruction, should be clearly marked "Econet - Rights Offer", and delivered to:

First Transfer Secretaries : 1 Armagh Avenue, Eastlea, Harare, Zimbabwe. For Payment in Debentures - A completed debenture transfer form accompanied by the debenture certificate, together with a properly completed Form of Instruction, should be clearly marked "Econet - Rights Offer", and delivered to:

First Transfer Secretaries :1 Armagh Avenue, Eastlea, Harare, Zimbabwe. Payment received in respect of an application that is rejected or otherwise treated as void by Econet, or which is otherwise not validly received in accordance with the terms stipulated, in the case of cash payment will be refunded by way of bank transfer (without interest) in USD to the applicant concerned on or about 18 September 2023.

8.3.2 Payment by holders of Dematerialised Shares other than with own-name registration

8.3.2.1 Payment by holders of Dematerialised shares other than with own-name registration - Payment will be effected on the Shareholder's behalf in USD or EWZL Debentures, as the case may be, by the CSDP or Broker. The CSDP or Broker will make payment in respect of Qualifying Shareholders holding Dematerialised Shares other than with own-name registration on a delivery versus payment basis.