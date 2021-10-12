Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Econocom Group SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECONB   BE0974313455

ECONOCOM GROUP SE

(ECONB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Econocom Group Se : ECONOCOM HELPS CREATE EUROPES LEADER IN OPEN SOURCE

10/12/2021 | 01:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ECONOCOM HELPS CREATE EUROPE'S LEADER IN OPEN SOURCE

Puteaux, 12 October 2021. Econocom, Europe's first digital general contractor, has announced that its satellite Alter Way, an emblematic player in open source in France, will be joining the Smile group, which seeks to bolster its role as Europe's open-source leader. Alter Way will remain a special business partner to Econocom in open-source services.

Jean-Louis Bouchard, Econocom's founder and chairman, said, ‘After Alter Way's six fruitful years in our group, I'm delighted about its merger with Smile, which creates a new way for us to partner with each other. Econocom's model of satellites has once again proved its worth in helping cutting-edge firms develop through support from our group's expertise and client portfolio.'

Véronique Torner and Philippe Montargès, co-founders and chairs of Alter Way, added, ‘After an exciting entrepreneurial journey in the Econocom galaxy, which helped us successfully develop our Build for Run plan and grow quickly, we're proud to help create Europe's future champion in open source and in responsible digital technology alongside Marc Palazon (CEO of Smile) and his talented senior management team.'

The operation will take effect in the coming weeks once the final administrative formalities are completed.


This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mWhrZcVplWrHmJpqap5oZmOUmWhoxWbHmWnGlZZwYpfJapxinZeUm5aWZnBimWpq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- Operations of the issuer (acquisitions, salesÃ¢Â€Â¦)

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/71454-econocom-helps-create-europes-leader-in-open-source_12102021_en.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2021 ActusNews
All news about ECONOCOM GROUP SE
01:50aECONOCOM GROUP SE : Econocom helps create europe’s leader in open source
AN
09/29ECONOCOM : Gérard Dahan est nommé Directeur Général du groupe Synertrade filiale du groupe..
PU
09/10ECONOCOM : Eric Boustouller appointed independent director at Econocom
PU
09/10ECONOCOM GROUP SE : Eric boustouller appointed independent director at econocom
AN
09/02GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Ford, Walmart, Apple, Volkswagen, Tesla...
08/05ECONOCOM GROUP SE : Ex-dividend day for Distribution from share premium account
FA
08/04ECONOCOM : Notice of a special general meeting of shareholders to be hold on 9 September 2..
PU
07/22Econocom Group Se Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
07/22ECONOCOM : acquires a majority stake in trams, one of Apple's leading B2B resellers in the..
PU
07/22ECONOCOM : Strong increase in 2021 half-year results Resumed acquisition drive
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 672 M 3 089 M 3 089 M
Net income 2021 77,6 M 89,7 M 89,7 M
Net cash 2021 15,5 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 3,55%
Capitalization 657 M 760 M 759 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 8 895
Free-Float 16,3%
Chart ECONOCOM GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
Econocom Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECONOCOM GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,10 €
Average target price 3,27 €
Spread / Average Target 5,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Louis Bouchard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Angel Benguigui Diaz Group Finance Director
Jean Mounet Independent Director
Walter Butler Independent Director
Philippe Gaston Henri Capron Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECONOCOM GROUP SE25.25%760
ACCENTURE PLC25.00%205 845
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.37.48%193 740
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION13.78%128 371
INFOSYS LIMITED37.27%96 130
SNOWFLAKE INC.11.41%94 338