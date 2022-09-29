Econocom Group Se : ECONOCOM: Publication date of Q3 2022 revenue advanced

Publication date of Q3 2022 revenue advanced

Econocom informs the financial community that the press release date relating to revenue as of 30 September, 2022, initially scheduled for 31 October after the close of trading, has been brought forward to 14 October prior to the opening of trading.

This date advancement is part of the Group's ongoing policy to reduce lead-time required to produce financial information and to increase the transparency of its financial communications.

The full financial calendar of the Econocom Group is available on its website: https://www.econocom.com/en/investors/financial-calendar

Next publication: revenue as of 30 September 2022 on 14 October 2022

About ECONOCOM

Econocom is a digital general contractor (DGC). The group conceives, finances and facilitates the digital transformation of large firms and public organisations. It has 49 years' experience and is the only market player offering versatile expertise through a combination of project financing, equipment distribution and digital services. The group operates in 16 countries, with over 8,200 employees. It made €2,505m in revenue in 2021. Econocom is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indexes. For more INFORMATION

Investor and shareholder relations contact:

benjamin.pehau@econocom.com

Financial communication agency contact:

info@capvalue.fr Tel. +33 (0) 1 80 81 50 00

