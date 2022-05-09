Econocom Group Se : ECONOCOM : REGULATED INFORMATION : TREASURY SHARES

Treasury shares

As part of the treasury shares buybacks approved by the General Meeting of shareholders on 30 November 2021, Econocom Group SE carried out on 09/05/2022 a transaction to buyback the Econocom Group shares previously held by an indirect subsidiary, BIS Bedrijfs Informatie Systemen B.V. (BIS BV) :

Date Negotiation method Transactions Number of shares Average

price

(€) Minimum

price

(€) Maximum

price

(€) 09/05/2022 Off Exchange Purchase 17,491,507 3.6600 3.6600 3.6600 Total 17,491,507

On 09/05/2022, in compliance with the applicable law, Econocom Group SE received a notification from BIS BV stating that its holding had fallen under the 5% threshold of voting rights of the Company on 09/05/2022 following the acquisition by Econocom Group SE of the 17,491,507 shares previously held by BIS BV in Econocom Group SE's share capital.

On 09/05/2022, Econocom Group SE held 37,034,851 Econocom Group shares out of a total number of 222,929,980 securities issued, amounting to 16.61% of the Company's share capital.

Furthermore, an indirect subsidiary of Econocom Group SE, namely Econocom Digital Finance Ltd, also held 6,782,703 Econocom Group shares.

On this date, Econocom Group and its direct and indirect subsidiaries together held 43,817,554 Econocom Group shares, amounting to 19.66% of Company's share capital.

All press releases about the treasury shares buybacks are published in the section ‘Regulated Information – Treasury Shares Buyback' in the financial part of Econocom's website.

ABOUT ECONOCOM

Econocom is a digital general contractor. It conceives, finances and facilitates the digital transformation of large firms and public organisations. It has forty-nine years' experience and is the only market player offering versatile expertise through a combination of project financing, equipment distribution and digital services. The group operates in sixteen countries, with over 8,200 employees. It made €2,505m in revenue in 2021. Econocom is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indexes. FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Investor and shareholder relations contact:

nathalie.etzenbach@econocom.com

Press relations contact:

info@capvalue.fr

Tel. +33 (0)1 80 81 50 01

Regulated information:

Total number of voting rights and capital:

- Information on the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/74526-cp-rachat-d_actions-propres-2022-05-09-eng.pdf

