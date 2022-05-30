Log in
    ECONB   BE0974313455

ECONOCOM GROUP SE

(ECONB)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  05/30 11:35:16 am EDT
3.605 EUR   +0.28%
11:50aECONOCOM GROUP SE : Econocom: regulated information: treasury shares
AN
05/23ECONOCOM GROUP SE : Econocom: regulated information: treasury shares
AN
05/16ECONOCOM GROUP SE : Econocom : regulated information : treasury shares
AN
Econocom Group Se : ECONOCOM: REGULATED INFORMATION: TREASURY SHARES

05/30/2022 | 11:50am EDT
Treasury shares

As part of the treasury shares buybacks approved by the general meeting of shareholders on 30 November 2021, Econocom Group SE carried out, from 23 May 2022 to 29 May 2022, the following transactions concerning the Econocom Group share:














Date Negotiation method Transactions Quantities Average
price
(€)		 Minimum
price
(€)		 Maximum
price
(€)
23/05/2022 Stock exchange Purchase 500,000 3.6000 3.6000 3.6000
Total     500,000      

On 30 May 2022, Econocom Group SE held 38,371,622 Econocom Group shares out of a total number of 222,929,980 securities issued, amounting to 17.21% of the firm's securities.

Furthermore, an indirect subsidiary of Econocom Group SE, namely Econocom Digital Finance Ltd, also held 6,782,703 Econocom Group shares.

On this date, Econocom Group and its direct and indirect subsidiaries together held 45,154,325 Econocom Group shares, amounting to 20.25% of the firm's shares.

All press releases about the treasury shares buyback programme are published in the section ‘Regulated Information – Treasury Shares Buyback' on the financial part of Econocom's website.

ABOUT ECONOCOM
Econocom is a digital general contractor. It conceives, finances and facilitates the digital transformation of large firms and public organisations. It has forty-nine years' experience and is the only market player offering versatile expertise through a combination of project financing, equipment distribution and digital services. The group operates in sixteen countries, with over 8,200 employees. It made €2,505m in revenue in 2021. Econocom is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indexes.		 FOR MORE INFORMATION
www.econocom.com
Follow us on Twitter
Investor and shareholder relations contact:
nathalie.etzenbach-huguenin@econocom.com
Press relations contact:
info@capvalue.fr
Tel. +33 (0)1 80 81 50 01

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yG6cZpdrZZrHnGpylJ5lamSYm25jx2maa5eWxJZxap+ZaG9gxZxml8jIZnBlnGxr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Total number of voting rights and capital:
- Information on the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/74775-cp-rachat-d_actions-propres-2022-05-30_en.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2022 ActusNews
