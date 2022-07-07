Econocom Group Se : LENOVO EXPANDS ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH ECONOCOM GROUP FOR ACCELERATED GROWTH IN KEY EUROPEAN MARKETS

LENOVO EXPANDS ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH ECONOCOM GROUP FOR ACCELERATED GROWTH IN KEY EUROPEAN MARKETS

Econocom accredited as Lenovo Platinum Plus International channel partner

July 7th, 2022 - Lenovo has expanded its relationship with Econocom Group, reaching an agreement to take their joint businesses to new heights in key European markets, accrediting the organisation as a Platinum Plus International Channel partner − one of only six across Europe, Middle East and Africa. In the French market, Econocom has already achieved outstanding business results with Lenovo and its ambition is to replicate this success in other European markets with a focus on Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK.

Econocom will exploit the Lenovo 360 framework to sell Lenovo products and services from across its commercial product, solutions and services offering – including both PC and infrastructure – benefiting from the incremental business opportunities Lenovo's end-to-end portfolio provides.

Neil Berville, Executive Director, EMEA Channel Strategy & Programs, Lenovo said, “Lenovo recently announced that it has reached $70bn in revenue for the first time – largely driven through indirect partnerships. We rely on partners who have scale, an in-depth understanding of the market and the ambition to rapidly grow their businesses with Lenovo, and Econocom is a clear example. The Lenovo 360 Framework helps partners to offer customers the entirety of our portfolio – across both our Intelligent Devices and our Infrastructure Services groups, something we know Econocom is keen to exploit.”

”As an international company with the capability to run international projects, the expanded relationship with Lenovo is natural. To be one of the six Platinum Plus International Channel partners across Lenovo's EMEA region is a real honor. It is the quality and collaborative work between our two companies that allowed us to achieve this certification. I am proud of Econocom, the team and the bright future we will deliver with Lenovo” mentioned Israel Garcia, International Deals Managing Director.

Lenovo 360 is a first-of-its-kind global channel partner framework designed to provide easier access to the entire Lenovo portfolio across devices, infrastructure, and services and solutions. The new Lenovo 360 framework comes at a time as many small businesses and large enterprises alike are increasingly moving toward the “Everything-as-a-Service” consumption model. Lenovo 360 helps partners capitalise service-led and solutions-based opportunities with their customers and drive additional revenue streams.

Designed in collaboration with Lenovo channel partners, Lenovo 360 brings together the core elements of people, programs, and tools. The framework details more unified global channel team structures and introduces eight solutions. These enable greater workforce productivity and collaboration, infrastructure flexibility, sustainability improvements, and industry specific solutions to address common business challenges.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$70 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #159 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 75,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's leading PC player by expanding into new growth areas of infrastructure, mobile, solutions and services. This transformation together with Lenovo's world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com,and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

About Econocom

Econocom is a digital general contractor. It conceives, finances and facilitates the digital transformation of large firms and public organizations. It has forty-nine years' experience and is the only market player offering versatile expertise through a combination of project financing, equipment distribution and digital services. The group operates in sixteen countries, with over 8,200 employees. It made €2,505m in revenue in 2021. Econocom is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indexes.

