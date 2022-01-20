Log in
Econocom Group Se : THE ECONOCOM GROUP STRENGTHENS ITS GOVERNANCE

01/20/2022 | 12:10pm EST
The Econocom group strengthens its governance

Appointments of Laurent Roudil as Director and CEO and
Angel Benguigui as Executive Managing Director

After a period of stabilisation and consolidation that has helped the group lay foundations for developing its traditional business lines and cutting-edge services, leading it to post very strong financial results recently that demonstrate its model's solidity, this strengthened governance will support the group's aim to change dimension and enter a new phase of growth.

Econocom is underpinning this new phase of strong development with a change in governance by appointing two men at the head of the company who know the group well, having worked within it for many years and spearheaded the drive to consolidate it and reduce its debt.

Jean-Louis Bouchard, the group's founder, will carry on in his role of Chairman and continue to be involved in strategic M&A projects and corporate communication. Jean-Louis Bouchard said: ‘With this strengthened governance, we are underlining our plan to double in size by the end of the decade. I have full trust in Laurent Roudil and Angel Benguigui keeping alive the responsible entrepreneurial spirit that guides us and brings success.'

The Board of Directors will put forward these appointments at the group's general meeting on 31 March 2022.

About Laurent Roudil, Director and CEO

Laurent Roudil has been a managing director of the Econocom group since 2020. He is a digital transformation professional with over 25 years' experience in France and internationally. Impact on financial results is his trademark.

In 2000, he joined Capgemini France as Sales Director for Public Services, before taking on the position of Executive Director for Energy, Utilities and Industry, and then of Sales Director for France. In 2012, he was appointed General Manager for Business Development and Transformation at the BT Group in France. He joined the Econocom group in 2015 as Managing Director for Strategic Accounts. Three years later, he was appointed Managing Director for Services in a business unit made up of 5,000 employees dedicated to applications, IT outsourcing and maintenance where he led a radical transformation by streamlining the business portfolio and tripling profitability.

About Angel Benguigui, Executive Managing Director

Angel Benguigui has been a managing director of the Econocom group since 2020. He has worked in international settings for 35 years, especially in finance and digital technology. After starting his career at Crédit Lyonnais and Crédit Agricole, he joined the Econocom group in 2006 as Country Manager for Spain. In this subsidiary, he developed the financing business and the distribution and digital services businesses, particularly by applying a successful acquisitions policy. Thanks to these developments, Econocom Spain is now recognised as a high value-added digital integrator in the country. In 2019, after several years on the Econocom group's executive committee, he was appointed Chief Financial Officer.

ABOUT ECONOCOM
As a digital general contractor, Econocom conceives, finances and facilitates the digital transformation of large firms and public organizations. With 49 years' experience, it is the only market player offering versatile expertise through a combination of project financing, equipment distribution and digital services. The group operates in 16 countries, with over 8,200 employees, and generated €2,522m in revenues in 2021. Econocom is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indexes.		 FOR MORE INFORMATION
www.econocom.com
Follow us Twitter
Investor and shareholder relations contact:
nathalie.etzenbach-huguenin@econocom.com
Press relations contact: david.molins@econocom.com
Agency contact:
info@capvalue.fr +33 1 80 81 50 01

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: m2lvaZZqaWuVyWyeacdll2GWaWZqmZSZaWmYmJdqZJbHa3FllW6Xa5ubZnBjnWlq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/72844-econocom-communique-de-presse-gouvernance_20022022_en.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2022 ActusNews
