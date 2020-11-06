Econocom : Interim dividend payment announcement

press release
REGULATORY INFORMATION
06 november 2020
INTERIM DIVIDEND PAYMENT ANNOUNCEMENT
Following the decisions of Econocom Group SE Special General Meeting held on 6 November 2020, a gross interim dividend of €0.12 per share for 2019 will be paid, subject to submission of coupon n°6.
The detachment date (ex-date) is set for 12 November 2020.
The record-date is set for 13 November 2020.
The payment date (pay-date) is set for 16 November 2020.
This payment will be made through Euroclear .
|
A B O U T E C O N O C O M
|
F O R F U R T H E R I N F O R M A T I O N
|
As a digital general contractor, Econocom conceives, finances and
|
facilitates the digital transformation of large firms and public
|
www.econocom.com
|
organisations. With 40 years' experience, it is the only market player
|
Follow us on Twitter
|
offering versatile expertise through a combination of project
|
Investor and shareholder relations contact:
|
financing, equipment distribution and digital services. The group
|
etienne.jacquet@econocom.com
|
operates in 18 countries, with over 10,000 employees, and made
|
Press relations contact:
|
€2,927m in revenue in 2019. Econocom is listed on Euronext in
|
info@capvalue.fr +33 (0)1 80 81 50 01
|
Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indices.
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Econocom Group SE published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 17:28:01 UTC