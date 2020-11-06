Log in
11/06 11:30:00 am
2.06 EUR   -2.60%
12:29pECONOCOM : Interim dividend payment announcement
PU
10/22REVENUE AT END-SEPTEMBER 2020 : 1,825m (-12.5%)
PU
10/22ECONOCOM GROUP SE : 3rd quarter earnings
CO
Econocom : Interim dividend payment announcement

11/06/2020 | 12:29pm EST

press release

REGULATORY INFORMATION

06 november 2020

INTERIM DIVIDEND PAYMENT ANNOUNCEMENT

Following the decisions of Econocom Group SE Special General Meeting held on 6 November 2020, a gross interim dividend of €0.12 per share for 2019 will be paid, subject to submission of coupon n°6.

The detachment date (ex-date) is set for 12 November 2020.

The record-date is set for 13 November 2020.

The payment date (pay-date) is set for 16 November 2020.

This payment will be made through Euroclear .

A B O U T E C O N O C O M

F O R F U R T H E R I N F O R M A T I O N

As a digital general contractor, Econocom conceives, finances and

facilitates the digital transformation of large firms and public

www.econocom.com

organisations. With 40 years' experience, it is the only market player

Follow us on Twitter

offering versatile expertise through a combination of project

Investor and shareholder relations contact:

financing, equipment distribution and digital services. The group

etienne.jacquet@econocom.com

operates in 18 countries, with over 10,000 employees, and made

Press relations contact:

€2,927m in revenue in 2019. Econocom is listed on Euronext in

info@capvalue.fr +33 (0)1 80 81 50 01

Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indices.

Disclaimer

Econocom Group SE published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 17:28:01 UTC
