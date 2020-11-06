Econocom : Interim dividend payment announcement

press release

REGULATORY INFORMATION

06 november 2020

INTERIM DIVIDEND PAYMENT ANNOUNCEMENT

Following the decisions of Econocom Group SE Special General Meeting held on 6 November 2020, a gross interim dividend of €0.12 per share for 2019 will be paid, subject to submission of coupon n°6.

The detachment date (ex-date) is set for 12 November 2020.

The record-date is set for 13 November 2020.

The payment date (pay-date) is set for 16 November 2020.

This payment will be made through Euroclear .