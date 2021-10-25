Econocom : Notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders to be held on November 30th, 2021

press release

REGULATED INFORMATION

2 5 O c t o b e r 2 0 2 1

Notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders

to be held on November 30th, 2021

The Board of Directors of Econocom Group SE proposed, in accordance with Article 7:215 of the Code on companies and associations, (i) the modification of Article 12 of the Articles of association in order to remove the statutory limit applicable to the purchase and pledge of its own shares, and

the granting of a new authorisation to purchase its own shares within a limit of 88,000,000 owned shares.

This proposal to raise the ceiling from 20% to a new ceiling of almost 40% is fully in line with the continuation of the share buyback policy initiated by Econocom Group SE for several years.

The Board of Directors also proposed the modification of article 27 of the Articles of association in order to change the date of the Company's ordinary general meeting.

An Extraordinary General Meeting, to be held on November 30th, 2021, will be convened for this purpose.

The notice of meeting will be published in the press and on the Company's website as of October 27th, 2021.

All information and documents in relation to the Extraordinary General Meeting will be available on the website (https://www.econocom.com/en/investors/general-meetings) or upon request at the Company's headquarters.

In view of the health crisis and related measures to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Board of Directors encourages shareholders to participate in the meeting, either (i) by voting by correspondence, or (ii) by giving a proxy to a person designated by the Board of Directors.

Depending on the evolution of the health situation and the applicable rules in the coming weeks, the Company reserves itself the right to modify these participation modalities through a press release and on the Company's website.