Econocom: confirms sales growth of between 3% and 5%.

The Group posted sales of €634 million, up 2.6% in Q1 2024. It benefited from continued strong growth in the Technology Management & Financing (TMF) business, a gradual recovery in Products & Solutions and a good performance in Services.



The Technology Management & Financing (TMF) business posted sales of 207 million euros, up 10.6%, of which 10.2% was organic. Products & Solutions (P&S) sales came to 305 million euros, down 2.5% (-2.6% organic).



Services sales rose by 3.2% (total and organic) to 122 million euros, driven in particular by Spain and France.



The Group confirms its annual sales growth target of between 3% and 5%, benefiting in particular from a digital asset distribution market expected to grow from the second half of the year.



