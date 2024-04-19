Econocom: confirms sales growth of between 3% and 5%.
The Technology Management & Financing (TMF) business posted sales of 207 million euros, up 10.6%, of which 10.2% was organic. Products & Solutions (P&S) sales came to 305 million euros, down 2.5% (-2.6% organic).
Services sales rose by 3.2% (total and organic) to 122 million euros, driven in particular by Spain and France.
The Group confirms its annual sales growth target of between 3% and 5%, benefiting in particular from a digital asset distribution market expected to grow from the second half of the year.
