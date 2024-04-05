Econocom: two new additions to the Board of Directors

Econocom announces the appointment of Chantal De Vrieze and Philippe Capron to its Board of Directors, as independent directors respectively, for a four-year term.



Through their respective experience, both will make a significant contribution to achieving the operational and strategic challenges and objectives set out in the new plan.



Between 2001 and 2018, Chantal De Vrieze successively held the positions of Managing Director of Leasing, Managing Director of Econocom Benelux and Managing Director of Altran Belgium and Luxembourg. She took over the management of Econocom Belux in 2019.



Philippe Capron began his career with the Inspection Générale des Finances, and went on to become CFO of companies such as Usinor, Arcelor, Vivendi and Veolia. He is now a partner at Perella Weinberg Partners.





