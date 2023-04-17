Q1 2023 revenue growth: 10.3% including 4.4% organic growth

press release

REGULATORY INFORMATION

17 April 2023

Q1 2023 revenue growth1:

10.3% including 4.4% organic growth

Revenue of €637 million, up 10.3% driven by organic growth in Technology Management & Financing and external growth in Products & Solutions

The following developments were achieved during the first three months of 2023:

Products & Solutions (P&S) revenue amounted to €312 million, up 1 11.1% driven by the acquisitions made over the past 18 months. On an organic basis², P&S posted a slight increase (up 1.5%) in comparison with Q1 2022, a period of sharp growth.

11.1% driven by the acquisitions made over the past 18 months. On an organic basis², P&S posted a slight increase (up 1.5%) in comparison with Q1 2022, a period of sharp growth. Technology Management & Financing (TMF) continued to grow with revenue of €197 million, up 1 17.6% including 13.6% organic growth 2 . Performance was boosted by the completion of a number of significant deals during the first quarter, whereas in 2022 they were mostly recognised in the second quarter.

17.6% including 13.6% organic growth . Performance was boosted by the completion of a number of significant deals during the first quarter, whereas in 2022 they were mostly recognised in the second quarter. Services revenue (total 1 and organic 2 ) slightly decreased by 1.0% to €127 million, mainly due to the postponement of several projects and hiring issues.

Annual targets confirmed

Econocom confirms its annual revenue growth target of 5%, as well as its target of increasing full-year net profit versus the previous year.

However, Econocom expects growth to slow by the end of June 2023, mainly due to seasonal discrepancies between 2022 and 2023 and the various market environments. Likewise, net profit for the first half of 2023 is expected to be down compared to H1 2022.

Disposal of a business line held for sale.

During the first quarter, the Group sold its Products & Solutions business with customer Altice, in France and the USA. This business was classified as a discontinued operation in 2022. This disposal, which has no material impact on the Group's 2023 net profit, has a positive cash impact of around 20 million euros.

Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be convened to cancel treasury shares

At today's meeting, the Board of Directors decided to convene shortly an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to ask for the vote on the cancellation of the treasury shares held by the Company.

Next publication: H1 2023 results, 25 July 2023 after close of trading.

1 At constant standards

2 At constant standards and scope