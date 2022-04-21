Log in
    ECOPETROL   COC04PA00016

ECOPETROL S.A.

(ECOPETROL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia  -  04-19
3399.00 COP   +1.49%
12:00pColombia judge orders suspension of fracking pilot project
RE
04/19Ecopetrol Down Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/13Shell's Brazilian Unit Secures Additional Exploration Blocks
MT
Colombia judge orders suspension of fracking pilot project

04/21/2022 | 02:18pm EDT
BOGOTA, April 21 (Reuters) - A judge in the Colombian city of Barrancabermeja on Thursday suspended an environmental license granted to a hydraulic fracturing - or fracking - pilot project, on the grounds that local communities were not properly consulted.

Colombia's majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol and partner U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp were given the green light to develop the Kale project in Puerto Wilches, a town in Santander province, by the National Environmental Licensing Authority (ANLA) late last month.

But Afrowilches, a local Afro-Colombian group, said community members had not been sufficiently consulted in accordance with Colombian laws which require extractive companies to detail projects' potential benefits and harms to nearby communities and ethnic minorities.

Judge Blanca Martinez backed Afrowilches' claim, ruling the right to prior consultation must be protected. Martinez ordered the environmental license suspended.

Ecopetrol "has absolute respect for communities and we act within the legal framework," the company said in a statement, adding it will challenge the ruling.

Exxon Mobil did not immediately respond to requests for comment. ANLA declined to comment on the ruling.

Commercial development of non-conventional energy deposits - such as fracking for shale gas - is not currently permitted in Colombia, but the country's highest administrative court has allowed pilot projects to go ahead while it weighs the issue.

The ruling orders Ecopetrol and ANLA to provide Afrowilches with prior consultation for Kale and a second proposed fracking project called Platero.

Both pilots are located near Puerto Wilches. Platero is still awaiting an environmental license.

"Today is a historic day," Afrowilches' legal representative Pedro Carballido Fuentes said in a video message shared with journalists.

Colombia's anti-fracking alliance also celebrated the decision in a statement.

"Today's news is very symbolic and could spell the end of the pilot projects," Carlos Santiago, of the Colombia Free from Fracking Alliance, said in a WhatsApp message. (Reporting by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ECOPETROL S.A. 1.49% 3399 End-of-day quote.26.36%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -0.34% 87.72 Delayed Quote.43.75%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.12% 108.278 Delayed Quote.37.28%
THE NASDAQ COLOMBIA INDEXED MARKET -1.94% 435.805786 Real-time Quote.21.51%
WTI 1.64% 103.952 Delayed Quote.37.65%
Financials
Sales 2022 118 566 B 31 529 M 31 529 M
Net income 2022 19 406 B 5 161 M 5 161 M
Net Debt 2022 60 670 B 16 134 M 16 134 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,63x
Yield 2022 6,69%
Capitalization 139 756 B 37 164 M 37 164 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
EV / Sales 2023 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 10,4%
Chart ECOPETROL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ecopetrol S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECOPETROL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3 399,00 COP
Average target price 3 529,75 COP
Spread / Average Target 3,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jaime Eduardo Caballero Uribe Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Felipe Bayón Pardo President
Luis Guillermo Echeverri Velez Chairman
Andrés Mantilla Zárate Vice President-Innovation & Technology
Alberto Consuegra Granger Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECOPETROL S.A.26.36%37 164
CONOCOPHILLIPS42.24%133 066
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED60.80%80 054
EOG RESOURCES, INC.38.12%71 821
CNOOC LIMITED38.98%67 221
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY39.29%61 298