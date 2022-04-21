Colombia judge orders suspension of fracking pilot project

BOGOTA, April 21 (Reuters) - A judge in the Colombian city
of Barrancabermeja on Thursday suspended an environmental
license granted to a hydraulic fracturing - or fracking - pilot
project, on the grounds that local communities were not properly
consulted.
Colombia's majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol
and partner U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp
were given the green light to develop the Kale project in Puerto
Wilches, a town in Santander province, by the National
Environmental Licensing Authority (ANLA) late last month.
But Afrowilches, a local Afro-Colombian group, said
community members had not been sufficiently consulted in
accordance with Colombian laws which require extractive
companies to detail projects' potential benefits and harms to
nearby communities and ethnic minorities.
Judge Blanca Martinez backed Afrowilches' claim, ruling the
right to prior consultation must be protected. Martinez ordered
the environmental license suspended.
Ecopetrol "has absolute respect for communities and we act
within the legal framework," the company said in a statement,
adding it will challenge the ruling.
Exxon Mobil did not immediately respond to requests for
comment. ANLA declined to comment on the ruling.
Commercial development of non-conventional energy deposits -
such as fracking for shale gas - is not currently permitted in
Colombia, but the country's highest administrative court has
allowed pilot projects to go ahead while it weighs the issue.
The ruling orders Ecopetrol and ANLA to provide Afrowilches
with prior consultation for Kale and a second proposed fracking
project called Platero.
Both pilots are located near Puerto Wilches. Platero is
still awaiting an environmental license.
"Today is a historic day," Afrowilches' legal representative
Pedro Carballido Fuentes said in a video message shared with
journalists.
Colombia's anti-fracking alliance also celebrated the
decision in a statement.
"Today's news is very symbolic and could spell the end of
the pilot projects," Carlos Santiago, of the Colombia Free from
Fracking Alliance, said in a WhatsApp message.
(Reporting by Oliver Griffin;
Editing by Marguerita Choy and Cynthia Osterman)