    ECOPETROL   COC04PA00016

ECOPETROL S.A.

(ECOPETROL)
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia  -  2022-10-03
2297.00 COP   +5.37%
Colombia's Ecopetrol CEO hails plan to drop extractive export tax

10/05/2022 | 02:35pm EDT
BOGOTA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Colombia's majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol on Wednesday welcomed the removal of a planned tax on exports of oil and coal from the government's proposed fiscal reform, in favor of a gradual profit-based surcharge.

The government of President Gustavo Petro, Colombia's first leftist leader, is working to pass fiscal reform in the country's congress to raise an additional 22 trillion pesos ($4.91 billion) per year to finance ambitious social programs aimed at combating poverty and inequality.

As of a week ago, the proposed reform sought to impose an additional 5% income tax on mining and oil companies and a 20% tax on exports, upsetting companies and business groups in the extractive industries.

Proposed export taxes included an additional levy on coal once prices hit $86 per tonne and $71 per barrel for oil.

"We received this news in the best way in Ecopetrol," the company's Chief Executive Felipe Bayon told reporters in Cartagena. "I welcome that it isn't an export tax per barrel, but a surcharge."

The proposed surcharge on the extractive sector would fall from 10% in 2023 to 5% in 2025, and suggested export taxes were eliminated, according to the government's latest presentation of the reform.

Ecopetrol is evaluating how the changes to the proposed fiscal reform will affect the company, Bayon added.

The company initially forecast the reform would cost it 4 trillion to 5 trillion pesos ($892 million to $1.12 billion).

The updated reform also proposes a 3% surcharge for hydroelectric companies for 2023 to 2026, according to the government presentation, growth in the sector.

($1 = 4,484.74 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta and Carlos Vargas Writing by Oliver Griffin Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ECOPETROL S.A. 5.37% 2297 End-of-day quote.-14.61%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.73% 93.38 Delayed Quote.13.79%
WTI 1.49% 87.784 Delayed Quote.14.86%
All news about ECOPETROL S.A.
02:35pColombia's Ecopetrol CEO hails plan to drop extractive export tax
RE
10/04Indian refiners scout for oil deals ahead of EU ban on Russian crude
RE
10/04Latamoil : Ecopetrol head says less Colombian oil is going to Asia
AQ
09/30Sector Update: Energy Stocks, Commodity Price Caught Up in Late Selloff
MT
09/30Sector Update: Energy Stocks Edging Higher This Afternoon
MT
09/30Sector Update: Energy
MT
09/29Ecopetrol Pre-Pays Another $1.2 Billion on Interconexion Electrica Loan; $472 Million S..
MT
09/29Ecopetrol Announces Disbursement of A USD 1.2 Billion Credit Facility for the Early Pre..
CI
09/29Ecopetrol S.A. agreed to acquire an unknown minority stake in Interconexión Eléctrica S..
CI
09/25Ecopetrol selling more Colombian oil to Europe as competition in Asia grows
RE
Analyst Recommendations on ECOPETROL S.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 159 339 B 35 569 M 35 569 M
Net income 2022 33 772 B 7 539 M 7 539 M
Net Debt 2022 85 853 B 19 165 M 19 165 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,63x
Yield 2022 16,1%
Capitalization 94 445 B 21 083 M 21 083 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 18 378
Free-Float 10,4%
Technical analysis trends ECOPETROL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2 297,00 COP
Average target price 3 009,23 COP
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jaime Eduardo Caballero Uribe Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Felipe Bayón Pardo President
Luis Guillermo Echeverri Velez Chairman
Andrés Mantilla Zárate Vice President-Innovation & Technology
Alberto Consuegra Granger Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECOPETROL S.A.-14.61%21 083
CHEVRON CORPORATION29.30%308 550
CONOCOPHILLIPS60.18%147 188
EOG RESOURCES, INC.40.91%73 355
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION120.97%61 470
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED35.36%59 833