Colombia's Ecopetrol CEO hails plan to drop extractive export tax

BOGOTA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The chief executive of
Colombia's majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol
on Wednesday welcomed the removal of a planned tax on exports of
oil and coal from the government's proposed fiscal reform, in
favor of a gradual profit-based surcharge.
The government of President Gustavo Petro, Colombia's first
leftist leader, is working to pass fiscal reform in the
country's congress to raise an additional 22 trillion pesos
($4.91 billion) per year to finance ambitious social programs
aimed at combating poverty and inequality.
As of a week ago, the proposed reform sought to impose an
additional 5% income tax on mining and oil companies and a 20%
tax on exports, upsetting companies and business groups in the
extractive industries.
Proposed export taxes included an additional levy on coal
once prices hit $86 per tonne and $71 per barrel for oil.
"We received this news in the best way in Ecopetrol," the
company's Chief Executive Felipe Bayon told reporters in
Cartagena. "I welcome that it isn't an export tax per barrel,
but a surcharge."
The proposed surcharge on the extractive sector would fall
from 10% in 2023 to 5% in 2025, and suggested export taxes were
eliminated, according to the government's latest presentation of
the reform.
Ecopetrol is evaluating how the changes to the proposed
fiscal reform will affect the company, Bayon added.
The company initially forecast the reform would cost it 4
trillion to 5 trillion pesos ($892 million to $1.12 billion).
The updated reform also proposes a 3% surcharge for
hydroelectric companies for 2023 to 2026, according to the
government presentation, growth in the sector.
($1 = 4,484.74 Colombian pesos)
(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta and Carlos Vargas
Writing by Oliver Griffin
Editing by Alistair Bell)