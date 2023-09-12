By Paulo Trevisani

Ecopetrol, Colombia's state-controlled energy company, is determined to invest in green fuels without abruptly ditching its core hydrocarbon business, Chief Executive Ricardo Roa said.

The company is aiming at getting half of its earnings, before taxes and other items, from low-emission business by 2040, up from around 20% currently, Roa said in New York, where he met with investors Monday to celebrate 15 years of listing on U.S. exchanges.

Roa's trip to the U.S. happens after Colombia's leftist President Gustavo Petro, inaugurated a year ago, made it clear his administration opposes fossil fuels because of their effect on climate.

The Ecopetrol executive said the bulk of Ecopetrol's investments would still be in the conventional energy sector, with a growing share reserved for cleaner alternatives, including natural gas.

"We are tracing a new route," Roa said. "We are going to have much lower emissions."

The group, which includes electric power suppliers, plans to increase its renewable energy capacity to about a third of Colombia's electricity needs by 2030, up from near zero today.

Roa said it has reduced greenhouse emissions by around 1.3 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent between 2020 and 2023.

Colombia's Finance Ministry has recently authorized Ecopetrol to borrow up to $1 billion from international lenders. Roa said most of the proceeds are going toward paying off debt, with "a marginal share" destined to investment. He said there are no further debt issues planned at the moment but the company is always considering the possibility.

Ecopetrol ADRs are up 18% this year. That compares with a 37% increase on Petroleo Brasileiro, or Petrobras, the state-controlled oil major of neighboring Brazil. The S&P Energy Sector Index is up 5% in the period.

JP Morgan analysts said in a report that Ecopetrol expects hydrocarbons to lose share in the company's investments to 60% in 2040 from 70% in 2023, with low emissions business increasing to 25% in 2040 from 12% in 2023.

Roa said investors generally support plans to diversify the energy matrix into clean sources. Roe also said fossil fuels would remain an important part of the mix because of their reliability, as Ecopetrol expands into solar, wind and renewable fuels while reducing Colombia's reliance on hydroelectric power.

--Kejal Vyas contributed to this article.

Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-12-23 1607ET