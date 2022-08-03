Colombia's Ecopetrol hits record profit for half-year, second quarter

(Adds details, quote from CEO)
BOGOTA/MEXICO CITY, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Colombia's majority
state-owned oil company Ecopetrol reported record net profit for
both the second quarter and the first half of 2022 on Wednesday
after earnings benefited from soaring prices and increased
production.
Ecopetrol's net profit for the three months to June 30 stood
at 10.5 trillion pesos ($2.4 billion), the company said, while
first-half net profit leapt to 17 trillion pesos, versus 6.8
trillion pesos in the year-earlier period.
"In these first six months of 2022, Ecopetrol is reporting a
record profit. This profit, for these first six months, is
already greater than the profit reported for the 12 months of
2021," Chief Executive Felipe Bayon said in a virtual press
conference.
The company reported net profit of 16.7 trillion pesos for
2021.
Ecopetrol's results follow positive earnings reports from
regional peers, Mexico's Petroleos Mexicanos, known as Pemex,
and Brazilian counterpart Petroleo Brasileiro, which is referred
to as Petrobras.
The Brazilian company posted a quarterly net income of $10.5
billion, beating analysts' expectations, while Pemex reported
its net profit soared more than ninefold to $6.5 billion, helped
by surging prices.
Ecopetrol's total sales jumped 125% in the second quarter to
43.9 trillion pesos, pushed by the rise in oil and gas prices
and a positive exchange rate, the company said.
The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization (EBITDA) in the second quarter also rose 135.6%
to 22.2 trillion pesos.
The results were boosted by increased production, which rose
6.6% in the second quarter of the year to 704,600 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boed), up from 660,900 boed in the second
quarter of 2021.
($1 = 4,313.30 Colombian pesos)
