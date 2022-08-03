Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Colombia
  4. Bolsa De Valores De Colombia
  5. Ecopetrol S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECOPETROL   COC04PA00016

ECOPETROL S.A.

(ECOPETROL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia  -  2022-08-02
2269.00 COP   -1.35%
02:47pOccidental to cut debt and distribute cash, won't raise oil output
RE
07/29SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Sharply Higher in Advance of Friday's Close
MT
07/29SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Post Strong Gains as WTI Crude Crosses $100 Mark
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Colombia's Ecopetrol hits record profit for half-year, second quarter

08/03/2022 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds details, quote from CEO)

BOGOTA/MEXICO CITY, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Colombia's majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol reported record net profit for both the second quarter and the first half of 2022 on Wednesday after earnings benefited from soaring prices and increased production.

Ecopetrol's net profit for the three months to June 30 stood at 10.5 trillion pesos ($2.4 billion), the company said, while first-half net profit leapt to 17 trillion pesos, versus 6.8 trillion pesos in the year-earlier period.

"In these first six months of 2022, Ecopetrol is reporting a record profit. This profit, for these first six months, is already greater than the profit reported for the 12 months of 2021," Chief Executive Felipe Bayon said in a virtual press conference.

The company reported net profit of 16.7 trillion pesos for 2021.

Ecopetrol's results follow positive earnings reports from regional peers, Mexico's Petroleos Mexicanos, known as Pemex, and Brazilian counterpart Petroleo Brasileiro, which is referred to as Petrobras.

The Brazilian company posted a quarterly net income of $10.5 billion, beating analysts' expectations, while Pemex reported its net profit soared more than ninefold to $6.5 billion, helped by surging prices.

Ecopetrol's total sales jumped 125% in the second quarter to 43.9 trillion pesos, pushed by the rise in oil and gas prices and a positive exchange rate, the company said.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the second quarter also rose 135.6% to 22.2 trillion pesos.

The results were boosted by increased production, which rose 6.6% in the second quarter of the year to 704,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), up from 660,900 boed in the second quarter of 2021.

($1 = 4,313.30 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Noe Torres in Mexico city and Oliver Griffin in Bogota, Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ECOPETROL S.A. -1.35% 2269 End-of-day quote.-15.65%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.70% 97 Delayed Quote.28.08%
PETROBRAS 0.06% 33.85 Delayed Quote.18.38%
WTI -2.78% 91.239 Delayed Quote.24.50%
All news about ECOPETROL S.A.
02:47pOccidental to cut debt and distribute cash, won't raise oil output
RE
07/29SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Sharply Higher in Advance of Friday's Close
MT
07/29SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Post Strong Gains as WTI Crude Crosses $100 Mark
MT
07/29SECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
07/29Ecopetrol Discovers Deepwater Gas Accumulation in Colombia
MT
07/29Ecopetrol S.A. Announces Deepwater Gas Discovery in Colombia
CI
07/29ECOPETROL S A : announces deepwater gas discovery in Colombia - Form 6-K
PU
07/28ECOPETROL S A : announces the publication date of its second-quarter earnings report and c..
PU
07/22ECOPETROL S A : informs the resignation of Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Secreta..
PU
07/22Ecopetrol S.A. Announces Management Changes, Effective August 18, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ECOPETROL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 143 892 B 33 345 M 33 345 M
Net income 2022 71 484 B 16 566 M 16 566 M
Net Debt 2022 73 571 B 17 049 M 17 049 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,35x
Yield 2022 12,2%
Capitalization 93 294 B 21 620 M 21 620 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 18 378
Free-Float 10,5%
Chart ECOPETROL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ecopetrol S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECOPETROL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2 269,00 COP
Average target price 3 192,80 COP
Spread / Average Target 40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jaime Eduardo Caballero Uribe Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Felipe Bayón Pardo President
Luis Guillermo Echeverri Velez Chairman
Andrés Mantilla Zárate Vice President-Innovation & Technology
Alberto Consuegra Granger Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECOPETROL S.A.-15.65%21 944
CONOCOPHILLIPS31.21%120 192
EOG RESOURCES, INC.21.11%62 783
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED30.18%62 487
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION125.01%60 974
CNOOC LIMITED21.42%59 168