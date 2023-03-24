Advanced search
    ECOPETROL   COC04PA00016

ECOPETROL S.A.

(ECOPETROL)
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia  -  2023-03-21
2435.00 COP   -0.86%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Colombia's Ecopetrol names Alberto Consuegra as interim CEO

03/24/2023 | 06:06pm EDT
BOGOTA, March 24 (Reuters) - Colombian majority state-owned energy company Ecopetrol on Friday named Alberto Consuegra as its interim CEO, taking over from Felipe Bayon who stands down at the end of the month following more than five years in the top position.

Ecopetrol announced in January that Bayon would leave, with his departure representing a shake-up for Colombia's biggest company and largest producer of oil.

Consuegra, an Ecopetrol veteran who currently serves as the company's chief operating officer, will take over from Bayon on April 1 and will remain in the post until a successor is named, Ecopetrol said in a statement.

"The board of directors, with support from the remuneration, appointments and culture committee, and advice from an international head hunting firm, continues to advance in the process of selecting a new president," the statement said.

Earlier this week, Saul Kattan, chairman of Ecopetrol's board of directors, told Reuters he hoped the company would be close to naming a successor by the time Bayon stands down. (Reporting by Oliver Griffin Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.29% 74.49 Delayed Quote.-11.87%
ECOPETROL S.A. -0.86% 2435 End-of-day quote.0.62%
NASDAQ COLOMBIA 1.84% 251.071084 Real-time Quote.-15.19%
WTI -0.46% 69.21 Delayed Quote.-12.95%
Financials
Sales 2022 167 766 B 35 476 M 35 476 M
Net income 2022 34 840 B 7 367 M 7 367 M
Net Debt 2022 88 707 B 18 758 M 18 758 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,81x
Yield 2022 13,0%
Capitalization 94 239 B 19 928 M 19 928 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 18 378
Free-Float 10,4%
Chart ECOPETROL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ecopetrol S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECOPETROL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2 292,00 COP
Average target price 2 750,86 COP
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pedro Fernando Manrique Gutierrez Chief Executive Officer, VP-Commercial & Marketing
Felipe Bayón Pardo President
Jaime Eduardo Caballero Uribe Chief Financial Officer
Saúl Kattan Cohen Chairman
Andrés Mantilla Zárate Vice President-Innovation & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECOPETROL S.A.0.62%19 849
CHEVRON CORPORATION-13.91%294 619
CONOCOPHILLIPS-18.29%117 514
CNOOC LIMITED15.23%69 685
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-19.10%61 582
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-6.12%56 810
