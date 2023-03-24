Colombia's Ecopetrol names Alberto Consuegra as interim CEO

BOGOTA, March 24 (Reuters) - Colombian majority
state-owned energy company Ecopetrol on Friday named
Alberto Consuegra as its interim CEO, taking over from Felipe
Bayon who stands down at the end of the month following more
than five years in the top position.
Ecopetrol announced in January that Bayon would leave, with
his departure representing a shake-up for Colombia's biggest
company and largest producer of oil.
Consuegra, an Ecopetrol veteran who currently serves as the
company's chief operating officer, will take over from Bayon on
April 1 and will remain in the post until a successor is named,
Ecopetrol said in a statement.
"The board of directors, with support from the remuneration,
appointments and culture committee, and advice from an
international head hunting firm, continues to advance in the
process of selecting a new president," the statement said.
Earlier this week, Saul Kattan, chairman of Ecopetrol's
board of directors, told Reuters he hoped the company would be
close to naming a successor by the time Bayon stands down.
(Reporting by Oliver Griffin
Editing by Marguerita Choy)