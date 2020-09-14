Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa De Valores De Colombia  >  Ecopetrol S.A.    ECOPETROL   COC04PA00016

ECOPETROL S.A.

(ECOPETROL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Colombia's Ecopetrol says illegal siphoning of oil pipelines rises in 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/14/2020 | 03:28pm EDT

BOGOTA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - An increase of illegal siphoning on pipelines in Colombia is resulting in an average daily loss of 2,500 barrels of oil and refined fuels a day, the Andean country's majority state-owned energy company, Ecopetrol, said on Monday.

Close to 900 illegal valves were found on pipelines during the first eight months of the year, Ecopetrol said in a statement, up from 747 in the same period in 2019.

An average of 1,453 barrels of oil and fuels a day was stolen in the first eight months of 2019.

Theft of oil and fuels puts communities and the environment at risk, the company added, as the methods used to tap the pipelines can result in spills affecting soil, bodies of water, animals and plants.

"Ecopetrol calls on rural communities near hydrocarbon pipelines to remain alert and to report any suspicious activities to the authorities," the company said. It did not say who was behind the siphoning.

At least 20 of Colombia's municipalities have experienced this type of crime, it said.

Crude makes up 2,439 of the average stolen barrels daily, the company said, most of which comes from the 480-mile (773-km) Cano Limon-Covenas pipeline, where 27 illegal valves - mostly in two municipalities in Colombia's Norte Santander province - have been found.

The 190-mile (306-km) Trans-Andino pipeline has also been heavily tapped, with 706 illegal valves found mostly in the provinces of Tumaco and Narino through August, Ecopetrol said.

Ecopetrol is working with the armed forces, police, and regional authorities to fight hydrocarbon theft, it said.

In the first eight months of the year, Ecopetrol said it also recorded 13 attacks against the Transandino pipeline, 18 against the Cano Limon-Covenas pipeline, and one each against the Bicentenario and Ayacucho Galan pipelines.

The company produces the lion's share of Colombia's oil output. Last year, Ecopetrol produced an average of 725,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Oliver Griffin in Bogota; Editing by Timothy Gardner and Jonathan Oatis)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ECOPETROL S.A. 0.50% 2025 End-of-day quote.-38.91%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.43% 39.62 Delayed Quote.-39.85%
WTI -0.38% 37.281 Delayed Quote.-39.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ECOPETROL S.A.
03:28pColombia's Ecopetrol says illegal siphoning of oil pipelines rises in 2020
RE
02:14pColombia's Ecopetrol says illegal siphoning of oil pipelines rises in 2020
RE
02:59aEcopetrol aims to drill 100 wells in U.S. Permian Basin by end-2021 - CEO
RE
09/13Ecopetrol aims to drill 100 wells in U.S. Permian Basin by 2021 -CEO
RE
09/13Appec-ecopetrol ceo says it plans to drill another 22 wells, aims to reach 10..
RE
09/13Appec-ecopetrol ceo says it resumed drilling in u.s. permian basin in jv with..
RE
09/13Appec-ecopetrol ceo says working on expanding crude oil sales to india and so..
RE
09/13Appec-ecopetrol ceo says it avoided production shutdowns during covid-19 beca..
RE
09/01Mexico's Pemex tests limits of investor influence on climate change
RE
08/20ECOPETROL S A : - Barrancabermeja Refinery introduces new technology to continue..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 49 078 B 13 300 M 13 300 M
Net income 2020 3 153 B 854 M 854 M
Net Debt 2020 40 355 B 10 936 M 10 936 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
Yield 2020 9,56%
Capitalization 83 261 B 22 485 M 22 564 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,52x
EV / Sales 2021 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 15 157
Free-Float 10,7%
Chart ECOPETROL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ecopetrol S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECOPETROL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2 459,23 COP
Last Close Price 2 025,00 COP
Spread / Highest target 60,0%
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Felipe Bayón Pardo Chief Executive Officer
Maria Catalina Escobar Hoyos Manager-Capital Markets
Luis Guillermo Echeverri Velez Chairman
Alberto Consuegra Granger Chief Operating Officer
Jaime Caballero Uribe Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECOPETROL S.A.-38.91%22 418
CNOOC LIMITED-37.58%46 720
CONOCOPHILLIPS-49.09%35 513
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-53.38%22 737
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-43.74%21 172
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-39.18%15 125
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group