Colombia's Ecopetrol says illegal siphoning of oil pipelines rises in 2020

BOGOTA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - An increase of illegal siphoning
on pipelines in Colombia is resulting in an average daily loss
of 2,500 barrels of oil and refined fuels a day, the Andean
country's majority state-owned energy company, Ecopetrol, said
on Monday.
Close to 900 illegal valves were found on pipelines during
the first eight months of the year, Ecopetrol said in a
statement, up from 747 in the same period in 2019.
An average of 1,453 barrels of oil and fuels a day was
stolen in the first eight months of 2019.
Theft of oil and fuels puts communities and the environment
at risk, the company added, as the methods used to tap the
pipelines can result in spills affecting soil, bodies of water,
animals and plants.
"Ecopetrol calls on rural communities near hydrocarbon
pipelines to remain alert and to report any suspicious
activities to the authorities," the company said. It did not say
who was behind the siphoning.
At least 20 of Colombia's municipalities have experienced
this type of crime, it said.
Crude makes up 2,439 of the average stolen barrels daily,
the company said, most of which comes from the 480-mile (773-km)
Cano Limon-Covenas pipeline, where 27 illegal valves - mostly in
two municipalities in Colombia's Norte Santander province - have
been found.
The 190-mile (306-km) Trans-Andino pipeline has also been
heavily tapped, with 706 illegal valves found mostly in the
provinces of Tumaco and Narino through August, Ecopetrol said.
Ecopetrol is working with the armed forces, police, and
regional authorities to fight hydrocarbon theft, it said.
In the first eight months of the year, Ecopetrol said it
also recorded 13 attacks against the Transandino pipeline, 18
against the Cano Limon-Covenas pipeline, and one each against
the Bicentenario and Ayacucho Galan pipelines.
The company produces the lion's share of Colombia's oil
output. Last year, Ecopetrol produced an average of 725,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day.
