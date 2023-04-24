Advanced search
    ECOPETROL   COC04PA00016

ECOPETROL S.A.

(ECOPETROL)
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia  -  2023-04-20
2320.00 COP   -7.94%
02:48pColombia's Transandino oil pipeline bombed -Cenit
RE
04/17Fitch Affirms Heritage Petroleum Company Limited's Ratings at 'BB'; Outlook Stable
AQ
04/13Ecopetrol SA Names Ricardo Roa Barragan as New CEO, Effective April 30, 2023
CI
Summary 
Summary

Colombia's Transandino oil pipeline bombed -Cenit

04/24/2023 | 02:48pm EDT
BOGOTA, April 24 (Reuters) - Cenit, a subsidiary of Colombia's majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol, reported that the country's Transandino Pipeline (OTA) was bombed on Sunday.

The OTA runs along Colombia's border with Ecuador, taking up to 85,000 barrels of crude per day to an export terminal in Tumaco, a Pacific port in the country's Narino province.

The attack took place in Narino's Guachucal municipality, though the pipeline was not pumping oil at the time, a spokesperson for Cenit said.

Cenit did not attribute the attack to any particular group, but guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN) and FARC dissidents who reject a 2016 peace deal with the government operate in the area, according to the military. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta Writing by Oliver Griffin,Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.43% 82.46 Delayed Quote.-5.41%
ECOPETROL S.A. -7.94% 2320 End-of-day quote.-4.13%
NASDAQ COLOMBIA 1.36% 297.460666 Real-time Quote.0.93%
WTI 1.33% 78.721 Delayed Quote.-3.20%
Financials
Sales 2023 152 600 B 33 713 M 33 713 M
Net income 2023 19 679 B 4 348 M 4 348 M
Net Debt 2023 98 559 B 21 774 M 21 774 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,77x
Yield 2023 25,3%
Capitalization 95 391 B 21 074 M 21 074 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
EV / Sales 2024 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 18 903
Free-Float 10,4%
