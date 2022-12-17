Colombia targets 15% oil output boost from 'enhanced recovery', minister says

BOGOTA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Colombia is targeting a 15%
increase in crude oil output by using "enhanced recovery"
technologies to take advantage of higher energy prices, even as
it pushes towards decarbonization, Minister for Mines and Energy
Irene Velez said in an interview.
The government of President Gustavo Petro, the first leftist
to lead Colombia, hopes to wean the Andean country off its
dependence on extractive industries like mining and oil in favor
of agriculture and renewable energies, among other sectors.
Yet the energy and mining sectors are major sources of
income for Colombia.
Oil and gas generated 6.4 trillion pesos ($1.3 billion) in
royalties in 2021, according to industry group the Colombian
Petroleum Association (ACP), while the Colombian Mining
Association (ACM) forecasts mining will bring in 4.84 trillion
pesos in royalties this year.
While the government deliberates over whether or not to
grant new exploration and production contracts, Colombia could
use enhanced oil recovery technology to boost output from
existing wells to some 862,500 barrels per day (bpd) while
prices remain high, Velez told Reuters on Friday.
"The technology is viable if - and only if - international
prices are high. At the moment it would be very viable, to the
extent that right now we are, let's say, amid the 'fattened
calves' of oil prices," Velez said.
Colombia produces around 750,000 bpd and oil prices would
have to remain at $65 per barrel or more for enhanced recovery
to make financial sense, she said, adding that while the goal is
a priority for next year, she cannot guarantee it will be met.
As wealthy nations move to offer billions of dollars to
countries including Vietnam, South Africa and Indonesia to help
them ditch coal, Colombia is also exploring the options open to
it to move away from the fossil fuel, Velez said.
Colombia recently met with the World Bank regarding
assistance it could provide, she said.
"We're going to explore (the possibility) because we think
it's important to prepare and we're going to need additional
resources," for the transition from an extractive to a
productive economy, Velez said.
While Colombia's majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol
has pioneered sustainable energy initiatives, the aim
is to make it greener at every opportunity, she added.
"That of course is going to need organizational
adjustments," Velez said, without giving any details.
($1 = 4,802.48 Colombian pesos)
(Reporting by Oliver Griffin and Luis Jaime Acosta;
Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by David Holmes)