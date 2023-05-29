Ecopetrol, Repsol make hydrocarbon discovery in Colombia

BOGOTA, May 29 (Reuters) -
Colombian majority-state-owned oil company Ecopetrol and
Spanish energy business Repsol have discovered hydrocarbons at
the Tinamu-1 exploration well in Colombia's Meta province, the
companies said on Monday.
The well is located in the CPO-9 block, in which Ecopetrol
holds a 55% stake and serves as the operator, while
Repsol holds the remaining 45%, the companies said in a
statement.
"Ecopetrol and Repsol are committed to continue looking for
new reserves of oil and gas to guarantee energy security for
Colombians. The discovery at Tinamu-1 is one more step towards
achieving that goal," Ecopetrol Chief Executive Ricardo Roa said
in the statement.
Initial testing of the well saw production of 7,329
barrels of oil, the statement said, with a water cut of 1%.
The companies will present a plan to evaluate the well
to Colombia's National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH), after which
extensive testing will begin to determine the size and potential
of the new discovery, they said.
Colombia's
proven oil reserves as of Dec. 31
stood at 7.5 years-worth of consumption, while gas reserves
stood at 7.2 years of consumption, according to the government.
(Reporting by Oliver Griffin
Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)