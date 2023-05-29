Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Colombia
  4. Bolsa De Valores De Colombia
  5. Ecopetrol S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECOPETROL   COC04PA00016

ECOPETROL S.A.

(ECOPETROL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia  -  2023-05-28
2079.00 COP   +0.68%
04:00pEcopetrol, Repsol make hydrocarbon discovery in Colombia
RE
03:46pEcopetrol, Repsol make new hydrocarbon discovery in Colombia
RE
03:46pEcopetrol, repsol make new hydrocarbon discovery in colombia's m…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ecopetrol, Repsol make hydrocarbon discovery in Colombia

05/29/2023 | 04:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOGOTA, May 29 (Reuters) -

Colombian majority-state-owned oil company Ecopetrol and Spanish energy business Repsol have discovered hydrocarbons at the Tinamu-1 exploration well in Colombia's Meta province, the companies said on Monday.

The well is located in the CPO-9 block, in which Ecopetrol holds a 55% stake and serves as the operator, while Repsol holds the remaining 45%, the companies said in a statement.

"Ecopetrol and Repsol are committed to continue looking for new reserves of oil and gas to guarantee energy security for Colombians. The discovery at Tinamu-1 is one more step towards achieving that goal," Ecopetrol Chief Executive Ricardo Roa said in the statement.

Initial testing of the well saw production of 7,329 barrels of oil, the statement said, with a water cut of 1%.

The companies will present a plan to evaluate the well to Colombia's National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH), after which extensive testing will begin to determine the size and potential of the new discovery, they said.

Colombia's

proven oil reserves as of Dec. 31

stood at 7.5 years-worth of consumption, while gas reserves stood at 7.2 years of consumption, according to the government. (Reporting by Oliver Griffin Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.55% 77.05 Delayed Quote.-9.88%
ECOPETROL S.A. 0.68% 2079 End-of-day quote.-14.09%
REPSOL S.A. 0.69% 13.165 Delayed Quote.-11.95%
WTI -0.21% 73.032 Delayed Quote.-9.44%
All news about ECOPETROL S.A.
04:00pEcopetrol, Repsol make hydrocarbon discovery in Colombia
RE
03:46pEcopetrol, Repsol make new hydrocarbon discovery in Colombia
RE
03:46pEcopetrol, repsol make new hydrocarbon discovery in colombia's m…
RE
05/24Sector Update: Energy Stocks Gain Premarket Wednesday
MT
05/23Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rising Late Tuesday
MT
05/23Sector Update: Energy Stocks Advancing Tuesday Afternoon
MT
05/23Sector Update: Energy
MT
05/23Ecopetrol Reaches 4-Year Deal With Labor Unions
MT
05/23Ecopetrol S.A. Reaches an Agreement with Labor Unions for A New Collective Bargaining A..
CI
05/22Latamoil : Ecopetrol CEO reverses course and endorses new exploration
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ECOPETROL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 157 455 B 35 626 M 35 626 M
Net income 2023 19 027 B 4 305 M 4 305 M
Net Debt 2023 101 629 B 22 995 M 22 995 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,25x
Yield 2023 25,6%
Capitalization 84 906 B 19 211 M 19 211 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
EV / Sales 2024 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 18 903
Free-Float 10,4%
Chart ECOPETROL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ecopetrol S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECOPETROL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2 065,00 COP
Average target price 2 738,00 COP
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ricardo Roa Barragán President & Chief Executive Officer
Jaime Eduardo Caballero Uribe Chief Financial Officer
Saúl Kattan Cohen Chairman
Ernesto Gutierrez de Pineres Vice President-Science Technology & Innovation
Alberto Consuegra Granger Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECOPETROL S.A.-14.67%19 043
CHEVRON CORPORATION-14.16%291 927
CONOCOPHILLIPS-13.69%123 244
CNOOC LIMITED25.05%78 629
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-14.98%64 405
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED0.84%60 940
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer